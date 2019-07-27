PYSO: Tour de France stage 19 – Weather

Turns out predicting the Tour de France is like predicting the weather - who knows what will happen!

It’s all or nothing in the last few stages of the Tour and it just might be all for today’s stage winner and new yellow jersey holder Egan Bernal.

Special guest Ryan Cooper, founder of Best Bike Split, is an expert at data modeling, studying the scores of external factors that affect a rider’s performance to predict and inform how they can best perform. Ryan, Bobby and Gus talk about the physiological effects of extreme weather swings while racing, overdressing vs underdressing, tech vs nature, and the physics of bike racing.

“Ouch from the couch!” – Bobby J, on the Tour today