PYSO: Tour de France stage 17 – Relationships

Wives and girlfriends. Missing the break. Pushing and shoving. And is rubbing still racing? Bobby and Gus sound off.

The Tour de France isn’t just a grind for the riders. What do the riders’ wives have to say about three weeks in France, plus all the training that leads up to it? Elly Woods – Mike Woods’ better half – weighs in with Bobby and Gus.

Also on this episode of PYSO: Missing the break. Pushing and shoving. Is rubbing still racing?

Finally, Gus throws shade on sunglass fashion in the Tour. Bring back the M Frame!

It’s time to Put Your Socks On.