PYSO: Tour de France stage 10 – Sprinting

Is it nature or nurture? Are riders born sprinters, or can riders be trained to be great sprinters? The legendary Rod Ellingworth weighs in.

Nibali pushes back on Twitter. Cycling is brutal. Work Ethic is number one. Apologies, empathy and sympathy. Bobby does a VERY convincing Al Pacino as Scarface impression. Sprinters – are they born or can they be trained? British Cycling coaching institution Rod Ellingworth weighs in all things fast-twitch, including some very special insights into the legend that is Mark Cavendish as well as why track racing matters.

“Rod is my Yoda.” – Bobby Julich