Brussels – Brussels, 27.6, TTT

In today’s show Bobby and Gus dive into Stage 2 and all things Aero.

Is the yellow jersey a powerful motivator? What’s Rule Number One for a TT specialist? Did Jan Ulrich need team to win a TTT? Is your dad’s skinsuit the same as today’s skinsuit. What does Bobby mean when he says—“Don’t overthink it.” And is tomorrow’s finish packed with enough snacks? Find out all this and more! Put Your Socks On.

“That’s how the cookie crumbles!” – Coach Bobby