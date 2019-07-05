Beyond Limits: The final test – Rocacorba (video)

All the training for the 2019 Tour de France has been done. All the preparation is complete. On July 1, Tejay van Garderen and Mike Woods of EF Education First did one last big ride to test their condition.

Editor’s note: Beyond Limits is a new VeloNews Voices project featuring Allen Lim, PhD, that includes videos, podcasts, photos and written stories. Beyond Limits is about the exploration of human performance and human possibility. This project is made possible by sponsorship from Skratch Labs and Saris.

With their teammate Taylor Phinney pacing them on an e-bike, Woods and van Garderen did a six-hour day with three big climbs, finishing on top of the Rocacorba, a 14km, 2,591ft/790m stinger.

Allen Lim, PhD, is there coaching and supporting from the car. Come along for the ride.