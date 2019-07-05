Editor’s note: Beyond Limits is a new VeloNews Voices project featuring Allen Lim, PhD, about the exploration of human performance and human possibility. This project is made possible by sponsorship from Skratch Labs and Saris.

What kind of workload does a rider need to achieve in the weeks and months leading up to the Tour de France? What kind of power numbers do they need to hit? And what new techniques can help the preparation?

Allen Lim, PhD, has been coaching elite cyclists for two decades. In the run-up to the 2019 Tour de France, Lim has been working with Tejay van Garderen of EF Education First.

In this episode, Lim and cohost Brian Co of Veloworthy recount all the training that has been done to get van Garderen ready for the start of the Tour on July 6.