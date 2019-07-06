What's the hardest part of a team time trial? (Hint: it's not taking the pull at the front!) Tejay van Garderen explains...

Editor’s note: Beyond Limits is a new VeloNews Voices project featuring Allen Lim, PhD, about the exploration of human performance and human possibility. This project is made possible by sponsorship from Skratch Labs and Saris.

On June 27 and 28, EF Education First gathered just outside Girona, Spain for a two-day training camp centered on the team time trial.

With a heat wave sweeping Europe, the squad forewent the typical trainer warm-up and instead focused on choreographing the 8-man effort.

In this episode of Beyond Limits, Allen Lim walks us through the team’s methodology for ironing out the kinks, and Tejay van Garderen explains the hardest part of the team time trial. (Hint: it’s not taking the pull at the front!)

Note: Two riders shown here (Lawson Craddock and Mitch Docker) did not make the Tour de France team.

