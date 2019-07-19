Wout van Aert abandons Tour after crashing in TT

Wout van Aert has been forced to abandon the Tour de France after suffering a scary crash in the final kilometers of Friday's individual time trial

Belgian Wout van Aert has been forced to abandon the Tour de France during his debut in the race.

Van Aert crashed heavily in the final kilometers of Friday’s stage 13 individual time trial in Pau after speeding through a sharp right-hand turn.

Television replays showed that van Aert caught his bicycle on a cloth advertising sign covering a section of metal barriers along the course.

Van Aert was unable to remount his bicycle, and team officials and medics attended to him as he lay on the tarmac. Van Aert was eventually removed from the course in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

“Wout van Aert unfortunately has to abandon the race after his crash. He is conscious and has a flesh wound at his right upper leg,” the team said on social media.

The crash marked a disastrous end to van Aert’s impressive debut in the race. He was a member of the Jumbo-Visma team that won the team time trial on stage 2 in Brussels. Van Aert then added his own name to the list of Tour victories, winning a bunch sprint on stage 10 into Albi.

During his time trial van Aert was also setting some of the fastest time checks along the 27.2 kilometer course before his crash.

