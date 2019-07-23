VeloNews Podcast: Can Thibaut Pinot win the showdown in the Alps?

The Tour de France will be decided in the Alps. On this week's episode we devise a battle plan for Thibaut Pinot to try and win the race on the race's final three mountain stages.

This year’s Tour de France has blossomed into one of the most compelling races in recent memory, as the battle for the general classification was upended during three tough days in the Pyrenees. On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Andy Hood and Fred Dreier discuss some of the wider dynamics that have helped make this race so compelling.

As the race heads into the Alps there are six riders who have a legitimate shot to take the overall. What are the strengths and weaknesses of these riders, and how do we expect them to fare in the final three mountain stages?

Then, the guys put on their Director Sportif hats and come up with strategic plans to help Thibaut Pinot and Geraint Thomas win the Tour in the Alps.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.