Tour de France teams: Team Ineos

Team Ineos is the strongest GC team with leaders Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas

Team Ineos

All eyes will be on Team Ineos at this year’s Tour de France, and fans, media, and riders alike try to determine who will lead the squad at the Tour. The loss of Chris Froome opened the door for Geraint Thomas to have an unobstructed pathway to defend his Tour title from 2018. But the ascendance of Egan Bernal and Thomas’s terrible springtime brought the two in-line when it came time for Ineos to name its Tour leaders.

Both Bernal and Thomas come in as protected riders, and they will both look to win the Tour’s big prize.

Backing Bernal and Thomas up is the best GC team at this year’s Tour. Ineos will bring experienced climbing domestiques Michal Kwiatkowski and Wout Poels to shepherd Bernal and Thomas in the mountains. Luke Rowe is the road captain, and Gianni Moscon and Jonathan Castroviejo provide some extra muscle for the flats and for the team time trial. And Dylan Van Baarle rounds out the squad as a capable man for the flats, hills, and even small mountains.

Team Ineos is unquestionably strong

Roster

Michał Kwiatkowski, Geraint Thomas, Luke Rowe, Dylan Van Baarle, Jonathan Castroviejo, Wout Poels, Gianni Moscon, Egan Bernal