Tour de France teams: Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma is one of the few teams with strong ambitions in the GC and sprint competitions.

Jumbo-Visma splits its focus between GC and sprint ambitions, with Steven Kruijswijk and Dylan Groenewegen, respectively. Kruijswijk has proven he can contend for a top-five finish at the Tour, as he did last year. However, his sprinter teammate has also blossomed into a strong points competition contender, so Kruijswijk may not always have the level of support worthy of a star. Groenewegen likely has the fastest flat-out speed of any man in the peloton, and could be the dominant rider on the Tour’s flat stages. The question will be how many resources will be taken away from Groenewegen’s lead-out train due to the team’s GC ambitions.

To chase these two ambitions Jumbo-Visma have constructed a team of all-around riders. George Bennett will be a capable No. 2 option for the GC, as well as a super-domestique for the hardest days in the mountains. Top climber Laurens De Plus will shepherd Kruijswijk and Bennett on the big climbs. Rouleurs Mike Teunissen and Tony Martin can control the pace on the flats.

And then there’s Wout Van Aert, who makes his Tour de France debut at age 24. Van Aert is riding a wave of top fitness after winning two stages and the green jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Look for Van Aert to perhaps add to his impressive 2019 haul and win a stage or two.

Roster

Dylan Groenewegen, Steven Kruijswijk, Wout Van Aert, Tony Martin, George Bennett, Amund Grøndahl Jansen, Laurens De Plus, Mike Teunissen