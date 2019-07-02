Tour de France teams: EF Education First

EF Education First will target the GC with Rigoberto Urán, and Tejay van Garderen and Mike Woods will be capable backups

While Rigoberto Urán is the leader on paper, having finished second to Chris Froome in 2017, EF Education First brings a Tour squad with two other potential leaders should the Colombian falter. Tejay van Garderen has twice finished fifth; he comes off a strong performance at the Tour of California. Michael Woods has shown he can compete at demanding grand tours, as he showcased at the 2017 Vuelta a España, where he finished seventh. The question becomes, who will emerge on the road as EF’s leader? And, should Urán lose ground, will the team continue to hunt the GC, or use its very capable No. 2 options to chase stage victories.

EF rounds out its squad with two talented climbing domestiques in Simon Clarke and Tanel Kangert, as well as three classics riders for the flats in Sebastian Langeveldt, Tom Scully, and Alberto Bettiol.

Roster (unconfirmed)

Rigoberto Urán, Tejay van Garderen, Lawson Craddock, Taylor Phinney, Alberto Bettiol, Michael Woods, Simon Clarke, Sep Vanmarcke