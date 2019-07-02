Tour de France teams: Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Deceuninck has ambitions in both the GC with Enric Mas, and in the sprint competitions with Elia Viviani. As one of the strongest squads in the WorldTour, the Belgian squad should content for both

The Deceueninck-Quick Step organization has long lacked a true GC leader, and has always focused on sprints and breakaways at grand tours. Now with rising superstar Enric Mas, it has a legitimate and definitive grand tour prospect. Still, the team also boasts puncheur Julian Alaphilippe and top sprinter Elia Viviani to contend for stage victories.

Mas will not have the support of the entire team on every stage. The best lead-out team in the WorldTour, Deceuninck-Quick Step’s famed “Wolfpack” can help seemingly any sprinter to victory. This year, Italian rider Elia Viviani will be the protected man for the flat, fast finishes.

On paper, Deceuninck boasts one of the strongest squads in the bunch. Kasper Asgreen has become one of the revelations of the 2019 season with his stage victory at the Amgen Tour of California and second place at the Tour of Flanders. Max Richeze and Michael Morkov form the backbone of the strongest leadout in pro cycling. The question is what target Deceuninck decides to chase: sprints, mountains, or even a run at the GC.

Roster

Enric Mas, Julian Alaphilippe, Elia Viviani, Dries Devenyns, Maximiliano Richeze, Yves Lampaert, Kasper Asgreen, Michael Morkov