Tour de France teams: Astana

Astana makes a concerted run at the GC with Jakob Fuglsang and one of the strongest collection of support riders in the race

Jakob Fuglsang, recent winner of the Criterium du Dauphiné, is the team leader on paper. Fuglsang has been hit-or-miss at the Tour ever since he finished seventh in the 2013 edition. That said, Fuglsang’s impressive 2019 thus far — he also won Liege-Bastogne-Liege — could be a hint that the Danish rider has finally reached his potential as a grand tour threat.

To back Fuglsang, Astana brings a talented lineup, with several riders who may be interested in their own exploits. Omar Fraile, Magnus Cort, Pello Bilbao, and Alexey Lutsenko are all capable of battling for stage wins on hilly and mountainous terrain. Luis León Sanchez is one of the cagiest all-around riders in the peloton. On paper, Astana may have the strongest squad in the entire peloton.

The question is whether or not Fuglsang can stay in contention. If so, Astana’s impressive lineup will be brought to bear on his chase for the GC. If not? Look for Astana to create havoc within the Tour de France peloton, with attacks on every hilly or mountainous stage of the race.

Roster

Jakob Fuglsang, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Magnus Cort, Pello Bilbao, Luis León Sanchez, Alexey Lutsenko, Hugo Houle