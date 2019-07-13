LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
Tour de France
Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
VeloNews.com

Tour de France stage 8: De Gendt takes thrilling breakaway victory

Late attack sees Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe take second and third, with Alaphilippe regaining the yellow jersey.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) survived from a day-long breakaway to take the victory in a relentless day of racing on Saturday. The Belgian went away early with three others and was the last man standing, holding off a late chase by French duo Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

“I had a really good feeling all day so I believed in it all day,” said De Gendt. “In the morning I ate a good breakfast. This [from a break] is the only way I can win a race. I like to do it in this way. Once I get in a breakaway, that gives me energy.”

Alaphilippe gained vital bonus points with an attack over the final categorized climb of the day to do enough to see him back in the yellow jersey in time for Bastille Day, Sunday. Overnight GC leader Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) is now second overall, at 23 seconds, and Pinot moved up to third, a further 30 seconds back.

At 200-kilometers long and with nearly 4000m+ of elevation over a series of seven categorized climbs, the stage through the wild narrow roads of the Massif Central to Saint-Etienne boded well for a breakaway attempt.

EF Education First’s Mike Woods speculated “it’s going to play out like an Ardennes classic, and some guys could get caught out” on Friday, and the peloton was on high alert for the risk of  ambushes and attacks in the tricky terrain.

De Gendt went clear with three strong rouleurs in the first 10km, with Ben King (Dimension Data), Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie), and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) forming the breakaway with him. The quartet quickly gained five minutes, though the peloton worked to keep the dangerous group at closer to three minutes after they initially forged the gap.

A break of strong riders went away early. (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
.

The racing picked up pace on 65km to go as the riders hit one of the toughest climbs of the day, the category 2 Col de la Croix de Part. As Astana took to the front and started upping the pace, several riders started falling out of the peloton, with stage six winner Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) among the notable riders to fall back.

Up the road, the breakaway also fractured on the steep slopes of the climb, with Terpstra and King losing touch, leaving just De Marchi and De Gendt out front.

When EF Education First joined Astana to drill a fierce pace on the front of the bunch, strongmen sprinters such as green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb) yo-yoed on an off the back of the main group.  With two teams leading the chase, the break to the lead pair started to tumble.

The narrow twisting roads of the Massif Central caught out Mike Woods (EF Education First) with 15km to go, going down on a tight right-hander, bringing several Team Ineos riders down with him, including Geraint Thomas. The 2018 Tour winner and three teammates chased back after the charging peloton, while Gianni Moscon was stranded with a bike left in two pieces.

Shortly after, the decisive action sparked on the final categorized climb. In the breakaway pair, De Marchi succumbed to the incessant pace of De Gendt, and dropped. 30 seconds later on the same slopes, Alaphilippe attacked from the peloton, looking to take the bonus points available at the summit and re-take his yellow jersey from the overnight leader Ciccone.

It was only Pinot that was able to respond and jumped on the Deceuninck-Quick-Step man’s wheel and the pair escaped over the descent, with Astana and Movistar leading the chase.

Alaphilippe and Pinot attacked from the lead group with 12km to go. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The French pair started a frantic chase of De Gendt, who was starting to fatigue. They held a 10-second gap over the disorganized lead group. With Ineos still chasing back with Thomas, no team took responsibility for the chase, and rode as individuals.

With 2km to go and De Gendt looking assured the victory, Pinot and Alaphilippe seemed to settle to work together to hold off the chase group and work for the GC positions rather than the stage win. The pair crossed the line together, six seconds behind De Gendt.

Having battled to stay in contact for the second half of the race, Matthews and Sagan took fourth and fifth respectively from a reduced bunch sprint. “I was okay, but it was a hard day,” admitted green jersey wearer Sagan.

Thomas did enough to regain contact with the main group in the final kilometers, with the Welshman finishing 10th on the day.

“It’s annoying, and frustrating [to be caught in a crash], but at the same time, to come back like I did shows I had good legs,” said Thomas. “You just don’t want to give any unnecessary time away. If I hadn’t have crashed I could have followed, and it’s a totally different story today. That’s how it goes.”

Sunday – Bastille Day – will see the peloton take on another tough lumpy day in the Massif Central with a Frenchman back in the yellow jersey.

Tour de France Stage 8 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5:00:17
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:06
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:26
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
7MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
9BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
10THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
11KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
13QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
15GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
16YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
17BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
18BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
20ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
22MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
23KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
24CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
25KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
26PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
27LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
28BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
29REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
30BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
31VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
32MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
33HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
34MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
35HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
36KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb0:32
37KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:56
38ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:46
39HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38
40TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie3:27
41SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:42
42DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team4:11
43KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS4:25
44BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
45NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
46VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale4:42
47ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin5:01
48FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale5:37
49GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
50MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:45
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
52BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
53KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
54DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
55KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
56IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
57PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:02
58COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates8:12
59CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
60AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
61BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
62SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
63POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
64MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
65VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS9:46
66DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott13:46
67GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
68JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
69WOODS MichaelEF Education First14:22
70CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
71CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
72KING BenTeam Dimension Data16:57
73VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
74FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
75KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal17:13
76COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
77CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
78OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
79MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
80DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
81SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
82SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
83YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
84LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ19:43
85ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
86POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
87WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
88NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
89OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
90KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
91OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
92ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
93DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
94STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
95PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
96IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
97HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
98TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie,,
99ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
100FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
101VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
102DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
103VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
104SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
105LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
106PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
107GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
108VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
109DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
110LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
111SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
112CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
113TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida23:47
114GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
115BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
116PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
117MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
118PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
120PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
121BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
122WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
123ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
124BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
125ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
126MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
127HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
128LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
129EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
130MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS23:55
131TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida26:32
132LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
133WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
134TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
135BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
136ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
137BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
138DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
139DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
140BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
141VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
142GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
143HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
144SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
145JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
146GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
147ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
148TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
149SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
150MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
151EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
152BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
153HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
154JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
155GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
156BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
157ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
158KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
159BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
160RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
161GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
162NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
163VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
164CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
165KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
166MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
167DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
168DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
169GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
170COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
171OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team29:44
172BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 34:17:59
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:23
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:53
4BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10
5THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:12
6BERNAL EganTeam INEOS1:16
7KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:27
8URÁN RigobertoEF Education First1:38
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:42
10BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:45
11MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46
12YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:47
13MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:02
14QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2:04
15LANDA MikelMovistar Team2:06
16MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2:09
17GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2:15
18PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2:19
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:45
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:46
21LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:54
22VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:18
23BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale3:20
24BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:26
25KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data3:28
26ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates3:48
27MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:50
28NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6:18
29REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ10:12
30MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ11:07
31TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie13:27
32VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale13:38
33VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team14:25
34HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott15:23
35WOODS MichaelEF Education First15:32
36BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo18:11
37HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates19:08
38MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb19:25
39TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott20:00
40SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe20:07
41SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe20:32
42CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale23:06
43ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb23:14
44COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates23:30
45KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS23:46
46DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma24:00
47HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:03
48SOLER MarcMovistar Team24:25
49FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale25:10
50MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe26:21
51KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb26:40
52TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida27:01
53IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team28:32
54KANGERT TanelEF Education First29:07
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal29:59
56GESCHKE SimonCCC Team30:11
57BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team30:50
58AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team31:32
59KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb31:36
60VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma31:43
61POELS WoutTeam INEOS32:41
62CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS32:44
63BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First32:52
64DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team33:46
65SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team34:11
66STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo34:20
67FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo34:59
68POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin36:20
69COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida36:28
70KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb36:44
71IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott37:33
72ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin37:52
73VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data38:30
74BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic39:24
75BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data41:09
76BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal43:25
77FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team44:10
78ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team45:13
79CLARKE SimonEF Education First46:22
80MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS47:43
81WELLENS TimLotto Soudal49:19
82TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida49:32
83PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:09
84GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic50:13
85SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie52:17
86MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida52:23
87VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS52:24
88DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida52:46
89BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits54:35
90PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team54:59
91DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott55:06
92YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott55:14
93SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo55:15
94OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team55:35
95WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin56:12
96KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal56:22
97KING BenTeam Dimension Data56:35
98DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step56:43
99SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits56:51
100CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida56:55
101PAUWELS SergeCCC Team57:48
102ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ59:05
103KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ59:26
104DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:01:09
105NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:01:46
106HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:01:48
107OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:02:36
108MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic1:03:30
109CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie1:03:56
110ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:04:24
111GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:04:26
112OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:05:45
113SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:05:57
114LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:07:46
115GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:08:01
116COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:08:30
117PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:09:46
118EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:09:51
119JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:09:59
120DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10:04
121TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:10:54
122JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data1:11:46
123GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:11:59
124VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12:07
125LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12:15
126GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin1:12:18
127ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:13:05
128ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:13:10
129LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates1:13:34
130MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal1:14:59
131WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:15:32
132EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:16:06
133ROWE LukeTeam INEOS1:16:15
134BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:16:49
135BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:17:18
136VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:17:30
137VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:17:34
138ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin1:18:12
139PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18:13
140DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:18:18
141PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:18:38
142BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1:18:46
143TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:18:56
144LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:18:58
145BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:19:10
146HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:19:25
147GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:19:56
148TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:20:06
149CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team1:20:18
150LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First1:20:45
151DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin1:21:04
152GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic1:21:13
153BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:21:14
154DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:21:21
155NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data1:21:51
156KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:21:56
157VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:21:58
158KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:22:35
159HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:23:21
160BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:23:56
161JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24:30
162GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:25:05
163MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:20
164SCULLY TomEF Education First1:25:47
165RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26:05
166CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data1:26:08
167BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:26:38
168ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26:50
169MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28:20
170HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:28:31
171DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin1:28:38
172OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:38:42
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe204
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb144
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida129
4VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step128
5TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott90
6VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team81
7EWAN CalebLotto Soudal76
8ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step69
9STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo69
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma66
11TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma64
12DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal63
13NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data52
14MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team51
15OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
16PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ43
17PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team40
18KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates40
19WELLENS TimLotto Soudal39
20ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits35
21VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma34
22TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida30
23POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin28
24GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic28
25OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie26
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25
27SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team25
28THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS24
29WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin22
30CLARKE SimonEF Education First20
31TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie20
32BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
33SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19
34MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step19
35BERNAL EganTeam INEOS18
36NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale17
37PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates16
38KING BenTeam Dimension Data15
39GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida15
40QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team13
41DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team13
42ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb13
43DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic13
44FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team10
45PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe10
46RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step10
47KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
48BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First9
49OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe9
50GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
51BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe8
52LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team7
53BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
54LANDA MikelMovistar Team6
55KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6
56NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6
57BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal6
58DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal6
59PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo5
60MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
61BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data5
62TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida5
63DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
64PAUWELS SergeCCC Team5
65URÁN RigobertoEF Education First4
66YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
67COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
68ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
69TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie4
70BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie4
71BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
72MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3
73OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
74DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
75MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
76GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2
77VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
78SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
79BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2
80JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
81ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2
82MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
83BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1
84BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal43
2DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
3CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
4MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
5TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
6BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
7KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
8DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team12
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
10TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie5
11THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS4
12CLARKE SimonEF Education First4
13OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step3
15VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
16ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
17PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2
18BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
19KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1
20SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
21QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1
22KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1
23FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
24WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
25PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo 34:18:22
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:53
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23
4GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1:52
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe20:09
6DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma23:37
7MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe25:58
8KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb31:13
9VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma31:20
10POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin35:57
11KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb36:21
12BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal43:02
13MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS47:20
14GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic49:50
15MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida52:00
16WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin55:49
17OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:02:13
18GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:07:38
19COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:08:07
20PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:09:23
21EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:09:28
22GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:11:36
23EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:15:43
24TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:18:33
25DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:20:58
26BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:23:33
27JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24:07
28ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26:27
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 103:29:48
2Movistar Team1:39
3Groupama - FDJ1:44
4UAE-Team Emirates11:03
5Team INEOS12:33
6BORA - hansgrohe13:42
7EF Education First,,
8Team Jumbo-Visma,,
9Astana Pro Team16:59
10Mitchelton-Scott17:31
11AG2R La Mondiale22:55
12Team Sunweb39:45
13Deceuninck - Quick Step43:43
14CCC Team45:39
15Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team47:17
16Bahrain Merida47:53
17Team Dimension Data1:09:25
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16:03
19Team Arkéa Samsic,,
20Lotto Soudal1:32:01
21Team Total Direct Energie1:43:55
22Team Katusha Alpecin1:58:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.