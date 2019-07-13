Tour de France stage 8: De Gendt takes thrilling breakaway victory
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) survived from a day-long breakaway to take the victory in a relentless day of racing on Saturday. The Belgian went away early with three others and was the last man standing, holding off a late chase by French duo Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).
“I had a really good feeling all day so I believed in it all day,” said De Gendt. “In the morning I ate a good breakfast. This [from a break] is the only way I can win a race. I like to do it in this way. Once I get in a breakaway, that gives me energy.”
Alaphilippe gained vital bonus points with an attack over the final categorized climb of the day to do enough to see him back in the yellow jersey in time for Bastille Day, Sunday. Overnight GC leader Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) is now second overall, at 23 seconds, and Pinot moved up to third, a further 30 seconds back.
At 200-kilometers long and with nearly 4000m+ of elevation over a series of seven categorized climbs, the stage through the wild narrow roads of the Massif Central to Saint-Etienne boded well for a breakaway attempt.
EF Education First’s Mike Woods speculated “it’s going to play out like an Ardennes classic, and some guys could get caught out” on Friday, and the peloton was on high alert for the risk of ambushes and attacks in the tricky terrain.
De Gendt went clear with three strong rouleurs in the first 10km, with Ben King (Dimension Data), Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie), and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) forming the breakaway with him. The quartet quickly gained five minutes, though the peloton worked to keep the dangerous group at closer to three minutes after they initially forged the gap.
The racing picked up pace on 65km to go as the riders hit one of the toughest climbs of the day, the category 2 Col de la Croix de Part. As Astana took to the front and started upping the pace, several riders started falling out of the peloton, with stage six winner Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) among the notable riders to fall back.
Up the road, the breakaway also fractured on the steep slopes of the climb, with Terpstra and King losing touch, leaving just De Marchi and De Gendt out front.
When EF Education First joined Astana to drill a fierce pace on the front of the bunch, strongmen sprinters such as green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb) yo-yoed on an off the back of the main group. With two teams leading the chase, the break to the lead pair started to tumble.
The narrow twisting roads of the Massif Central caught out Mike Woods (EF Education First) with 15km to go, going down on a tight right-hander, bringing several Team Ineos riders down with him, including Geraint Thomas. The 2018 Tour winner and three teammates chased back after the charging peloton, while Gianni Moscon was stranded with a bike left in two pieces.
Shortly after, the decisive action sparked on the final categorized climb. In the breakaway pair, De Marchi succumbed to the incessant pace of De Gendt, and dropped. 30 seconds later on the same slopes, Alaphilippe attacked from the peloton, looking to take the bonus points available at the summit and re-take his yellow jersey from the overnight leader Ciccone.
It was only Pinot that was able to respond and jumped on the Deceuninck-Quick-Step man’s wheel and the pair escaped over the descent, with Astana and Movistar leading the chase.
The French pair started a frantic chase of De Gendt, who was starting to fatigue. They held a 10-second gap over the disorganized lead group. With Ineos still chasing back with Thomas, no team took responsibility for the chase, and rode as individuals.
With 2km to go and De Gendt looking assured the victory, Pinot and Alaphilippe seemed to settle to work together to hold off the chase group and work for the GC positions rather than the stage win. The pair crossed the line together, six seconds behind De Gendt.
Having battled to stay in contact for the second half of the race, Matthews and Sagan took fourth and fifth respectively from a reduced bunch sprint. “I was okay, but it was a hard day,” admitted green jersey wearer Sagan.
Thomas did enough to regain contact with the main group in the final kilometers, with the Welshman finishing 10th on the day.
“It’s annoying, and frustrating [to be caught in a crash], but at the same time, to come back like I did shows I had good legs,” said Thomas. “You just don’t want to give any unnecessary time away. If I hadn’t have crashed I could have followed, and it’s a totally different story today. That’s how it goes.”
Sunday – Bastille Day – will see the peloton take on another tough lumpy day in the Massif Central with a Frenchman back in the yellow jersey.
Tour de France Stage 8 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:00:17
|2
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:26
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|7
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|9
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|11
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|16
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|17
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|18
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|20
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|22
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|23
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|24
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|25
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|26
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|27
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|29
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|30
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|31
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|32
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|33
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|34
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|35
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|36
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|0:32
|37
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:56
|38
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:46
|39
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38
|40
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:27
|41
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:42
|42
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|4:11
|43
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|4:25
|44
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|45
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|46
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:42
|47
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:01
|48
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:37
|49
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|50
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:45
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|52
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|53
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|54
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|55
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|56
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:02
|58
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:12
|59
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|60
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|61
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|63
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|64
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|65
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|9:46
|66
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:46
|67
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|68
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|69
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|14:22
|70
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|71
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|72
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|16:57
|73
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|74
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|75
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|17:13
|76
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|77
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|78
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|79
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|80
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|81
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|82
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|83
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|84
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:43
|85
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|86
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|87
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|89
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|90
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|91
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|92
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|93
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|94
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|95
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|96
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|97
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|98
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|99
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|100
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|101
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|102
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|103
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|104
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|105
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|106
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|107
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|108
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|109
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|110
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|111
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|112
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|113
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|23:47
|114
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|115
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|116
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|117
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|118
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|120
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|121
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|122
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|123
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|124
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|125
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|126
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|127
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|128
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|129
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|130
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|23:55
|131
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|26:32
|132
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|133
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|134
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|135
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|136
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|137
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|138
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|139
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|140
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|141
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|142
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|143
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|144
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|145
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|146
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|147
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|148
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|149
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|150
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|151
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|152
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|153
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|154
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|155
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|156
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|157
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|158
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|159
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|160
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|161
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|162
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|163
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|164
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|165
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|166
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|167
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|168
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|169
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|170
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|171
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|29:44
|172
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:17:59
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:23
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:53
|4
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10
|5
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:12
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|1:16
|7
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:27
|8
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|1:38
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42
|10
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45
|11
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46
|12
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47
|13
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:02
|14
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2:04
|15
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|16
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15
|18
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:19
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:45
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:46
|21
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:54
|22
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:18
|23
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:20
|24
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:26
|25
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|3:28
|26
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:48
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:50
|28
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6:18
|29
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:12
|30
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:07
|31
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:27
|32
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:38
|33
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|14:25
|34
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:23
|35
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|15:32
|36
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:11
|37
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:08
|38
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|19:25
|39
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:00
|40
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:07
|41
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:32
|42
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:06
|43
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|23:14
|44
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:30
|45
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|23:46
|46
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:00
|47
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:03
|48
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|24:25
|49
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:10
|50
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:21
|51
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|26:40
|52
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|27:01
|53
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|28:32
|54
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|29:07
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|29:59
|56
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|30:11
|57
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|30:50
|58
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|31:32
|59
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|31:36
|60
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:43
|61
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|32:41
|62
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|32:44
|63
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|32:52
|64
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|33:46
|65
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|34:11
|66
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:20
|67
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:59
|68
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|36:20
|69
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|36:28
|70
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|36:44
|71
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37:33
|72
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|37:52
|73
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|38:30
|74
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|39:24
|75
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|41:09
|76
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|43:25
|77
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|44:10
|78
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|45:13
|79
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|46:22
|80
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|47:43
|81
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|49:19
|82
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|49:32
|83
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:09
|84
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50:13
|85
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|52:17
|86
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|52:23
|87
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|52:24
|88
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|52:46
|89
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|54:35
|90
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|54:59
|91
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|55:06
|92
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|55:14
|93
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:15
|94
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|55:35
|95
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|56:12
|96
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|56:22
|97
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|56:35
|98
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|56:43
|99
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56:51
|100
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|56:55
|101
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|57:48
|102
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:05
|103
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:26
|104
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:09
|105
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:46
|106
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01:48
|107
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:02:36
|108
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:03:30
|109
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:03:56
|110
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:04:24
|111
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:26
|112
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05:45
|113
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:05:57
|114
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:07:46
|115
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:08:01
|116
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:30
|117
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09:46
|118
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:09:51
|119
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:59
|120
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10:04
|121
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:54
|122
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|1:11:46
|123
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:11:59
|124
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12:07
|125
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12:15
|126
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:12:18
|127
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:13:05
|128
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:13:10
|129
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:34
|130
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:59
|131
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:15:32
|132
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:06
|133
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|1:16:15
|134
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:49
|135
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:18
|136
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:17:30
|137
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:17:34
|138
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:18:12
|139
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18:13
|140
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:18
|141
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18:38
|142
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1:18:46
|143
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:18:56
|144
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:58
|145
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19:10
|146
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:19:25
|147
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:56
|148
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20:06
|149
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20:18
|150
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|1:20:45
|151
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:21:04
|152
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:21:13
|153
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:21:14
|154
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:21:21
|155
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:21:51
|156
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21:56
|157
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:21:58
|158
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:22:35
|159
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:23:21
|160
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:56
|161
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:30
|162
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:05
|163
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:20
|164
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|1:25:47
|165
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26:05
|166
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|1:26:08
|167
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:26:38
|168
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26:50
|169
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28:20
|170
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:31
|171
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:28:38
|172
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:38:42
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|204
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|144
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|129
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|128
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|6
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|81
|7
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|76
|8
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|69
|9
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|69
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|11
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|12
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|63
|13
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|52
|14
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|51
|15
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|16
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|43
|17
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|40
|18
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40
|19
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|39
|20
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35
|21
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|22
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|30
|23
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|28
|24
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|25
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|27
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|25
|28
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|24
|29
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|30
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|20
|31
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|32
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|33
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|34
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|35
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|18
|36
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|37
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|38
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|39
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|15
|40
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|13
|41
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|13
|42
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|13
|43
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|44
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|45
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|46
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|47
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|48
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|9
|49
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|50
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|51
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|52
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|53
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|54
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|6
|55
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|56
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|57
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|58
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|59
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|60
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|61
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|62
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|63
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|64
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|5
|65
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|4
|66
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|67
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|68
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|69
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|70
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|71
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|72
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|73
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|74
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|75
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|76
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|77
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|78
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|79
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2
|80
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|81
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|82
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|83
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|84
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|43
|2
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|3
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|4
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|5
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|6
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|7
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|8
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|12
|9
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|10
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|4
|12
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|4
|13
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|15
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|16
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|17
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|18
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1
|20
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|21
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1
|22
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1
|23
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|24
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|25
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:18:22
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:53
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:09
|6
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:37
|7
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:58
|8
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|31:13
|9
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:20
|10
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|35:57
|11
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|36:21
|12
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|43:02
|13
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|47:20
|14
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:50
|15
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|52:00
|16
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|55:49
|17
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:02:13
|18
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:07:38
|19
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:07
|20
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09:23
|21
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:09:28
|22
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:11:36
|23
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15:43
|24
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:18:33
|25
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:20:58
|26
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:33
|27
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:07
|28
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26:27
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|103:29:48
|2
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:03
|5
|Team INEOS
|12:33
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:42
|7
|EF Education First
|,,
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|16:59
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:31
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:55
|12
|Team Sunweb
|39:45
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|43:43
|14
|CCC Team
|45:39
|15
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|47:17
|16
|Bahrain Merida
|47:53
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|1:09:25
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16:03
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:01
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:43:55
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:58:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.