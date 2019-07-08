LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
News
Photo: Getty Images

Tour de France stage 3: Alaphilippe scores dramatic stage victory to take race lead

Julian Alaphilippe scored a dramatic stage victory on stage 3 after a solo breakaway. Alaphilippe now moves into the race's yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe scored a dramatic breakaway victory on Monday’s third stage of the Tour de France and took hold of the yellow race-leader’s jersey.

The Frenchman powered his way to the finish line in downtown Épernay, located in the heart of France’s Champagne region, to the roars of his countrymen. Alaphilippe’s 26-second margin of victory vaulted him into the race lead, as overnight leader Mike Teunissen crossed the finish line more than four minutes in arrears.

“I was very motivated for today,” Alaphilippe said at the line. “On the last climb, the legs didn’t feel so bad so I went. So, I was alone to the finish but I knew I needed 30-40 seconds. I gave it everything.”

Alaphilippe made his move on the course’s steepest climb, the Côte de Mutigny, which averages 12 percent and fell just 15km from the finish line. After his Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Dries Devenys whipped the pace up at the base of the climb, Alaphilippe rode the wheel of Astana rider Alexey Lutsenko for several seconds before launching his acceleration.

Alaphilippe followed Lutsenko moments before he made his winning attack. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Alaphilippe gained a small gap over the top of the climb, and then extended the gap on the ensuing descent. He took enormous risks on the undulating course, often crouching down into a tuck on the steep descents.

The action on the Côte de Mutigny came in the waning kilometers of a 215-kilometer stage that featured a pan-flat profile for the first half, and then a series of punchy climbs on the second half. The stage began in Binche, Belgium, and then crossed the border into France, where it took riders into the heart of the Champagne region.

The peloton took in five climbs on way to the finish—three of those climbs were rated as Category 3 ascents.

Alaphilippe’s attack on the Côte de Mutigny vaulted him up to breakaway rider Tim Wellens (Lotto-Jumbo), who was part of an early move on the stage. Wellens broke away from his companions on the Côte d’Hautvillers, and began pedaling toward the finish by himself. The Belgian rider held a minute gap on the peloton at the base of the Côte de Mutigny, and Alaphilippe’s acceleration quickly closed that gap.

The steep climb shed a number of riders from the pack, including Teunissen, who was distanced on the climb’s midpoint. Teunissen mounted a valiant chase on the hilly final 10km push to the line, but he was ultimately not able to make contact with the group.

“It was harder than I thought and not the legs that I thought I would have,” Teunissen said. “Those two things combined made it a little too hard at the end.”

Teunissen said he will now go back to his normal job, which is to shepherd Dylan Groenewegen to the finish line in the sprint stages.

“The last two days were a dream and now it’s back to reality,” Teunissen said. “It’s amazing what happened and it really cost a lot of energy and I gained a lot of morale and I’ll never forget it.”

After crossing the line Alaphilippe was overcome with emotion, and cameras caught images of him wiping tears from his eyes. Alaphilippe said he has long dreamed of someday taking the Tour’s yellow jersey. Last year he won the polka dot jersey of the race’s best climber, but prior to Monday, the Frenchman had never donned yellow.

“I have dreamed of this happening, and it is unbelievable that it happened,” Alaphilippe said. “When you have an opportunity, you have to seize it. To have the stage win and yellow is the most beautiful thing I could do.”

How long the punchy French rider can hold the race lead now becomes the storyline for the next stages of the Tour. With his aggressive riding style and ability to survive short to medium-sized climbs, Alaphilippe may pose a challenge for the Tour’s big GC favorites. While it’s unlikely Alaphilippe can survive the biggest climbs in the Pyrenees and the Alps, he may maintain his lead through Thursday’s ascent of the La Planche des Belles Filles climb.

“I will try to keep [the yellow jersey] as long as possible,” Alaphilippe said. “It’s the reward for all the work I do, a reward for the road I have taken since starting cycling.”

Tour de France Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:40:29
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:26
3STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
4VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
7COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
8MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
9VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
10PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
11BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
12BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
13THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS0:31
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
15MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
16BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
17KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
18LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
19MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
20WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
21URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
23NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
24KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
25YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
26BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
27KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
28BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
29LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
30VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
31MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
32KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
33BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
34MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
35QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
36FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
37PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
38MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
40GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
41COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
42HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
43VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
44ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
45HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
46EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
47TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
48VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
49MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
50SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
51SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
52BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
53BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
54IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
55REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:45
56AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team0:49
57DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team1:01
58VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data1:04
59FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:13
60KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
61ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates1:22
62POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:44
63TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
64CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
65MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:19
66GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
67CLARKE SimonEF Education First3:18
68CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS3:32
69ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team3:42
70POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:51
71ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
72TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
73KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
74BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
75PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
76BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
77DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma4:09
78KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb4:54
79SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
80TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
81YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott6:23
82DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:28
83FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
84HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team8:35
85KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
86GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
87MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
88GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
89DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
90HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates8:42
91KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb8:43
92MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
93DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:26
94EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
95WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
96BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
97OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
98BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
99ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
100CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
101SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
102ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
103WELLENS TimLotto Soudal9:32
104KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
105PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
106JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
107IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
108PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
109LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step9:38
110LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:43
111SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
112VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step10:21
113BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
114OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
115PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
116PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates11:34
117DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin13:58
118GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
119OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
120KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
121NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
122BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
123OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
124DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
125HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
126VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
127ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
128CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
129LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
130NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
131BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
132BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
133WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
134GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
135SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
136ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
137PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
138VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
139DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
140ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
141DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
142HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
143JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
144ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
145EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
146TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie,,
147GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
148BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
149DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
150BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
151HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
152VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
153LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
154TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
155VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
156LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
157LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
158KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
159BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
160MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
161GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
162GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
163DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
164GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
165MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
166MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
167CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
168DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
169RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
170CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
171JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
172COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
173SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
174KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
175BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
176ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step20:26
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step9:32:19
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:20
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
4BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:40
6BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
7THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS0:45
8MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
9VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:51
10KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
11WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:52
13URÁN RigobertoEF Education First0:53
14VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
15COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida0:56
16MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:57
17GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
18SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:00
19ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
20TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1:01
21NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
22YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:06
23LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
24IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
25FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
26SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
27BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:11
29SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
30MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
31REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
32BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
33EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
34HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
35BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data1:19
36BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
37KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
38MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates1:28
39COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
40HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:29
41QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1:30
42VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
43LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
44SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
45DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team1:31
46STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:34
47CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:43
48PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
49FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
50MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
51BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:44
52AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:48
53VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data2:00
54KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS2:02
55TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie2:07
56BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:16
57MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:18
58ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates2:19
59MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:23
60FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale2:26
61TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida2:27
62VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:30
63MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:33
64GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:44
65POELS WoutTeam INEOS2:45
66CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale3:43
67ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team4:07
68POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin4:11
69ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
70KANGERT TanelEF Education First4:13
71TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida4:21
72TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:38
73BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:03
74CLARKE SimonEF Education First5:04
75KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb5:14
76BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:15
77SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:41
78PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:43
79DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma5:48
80CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS7:57
81KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ9:01
82FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team9:03
83KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
84DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida9:05
85HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team9:10
86MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida9:13
87HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates9:39
88WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin9:46
89GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale9:48
90LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step9:55
91YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott10:03
92IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team10:16
93WELLENS TimLotto Soudal10:17
94PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:19
95ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ10:20
96BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data10:22
97PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:23
98OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team10:25
99LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:30
100MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal10:32
101VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step10:36
102ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb10:42
103JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data10:55
104CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie11:02
105SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
106OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe11:08
107BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic11:11
108EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:18
109BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe12:23
110DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12:27
111PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates12:31
112KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal13:13
113DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step13:43
114MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma13:52
115VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS14:12
116ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin14:18
117DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
118BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First14:20
119GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin14:22
120BEVIN PatrickCCC Team14:23
121LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
122CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida14:28
123DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott14:33
124CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
125NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data14:46
126KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
127CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
128DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal14:51
129KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
130KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates14:55
131LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
132BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
133GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale15:11
134COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
135SCULLY TomEF Education First15:14
136HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin15:16
137NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale15:28
138OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie15:34
139TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie,,
140ROWE LukeTeam INEOS15:40
141GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic15:41
142MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic15:43
143VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
144TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie15:51
145SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team15:52
146OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team15:53
147BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team15:59
148PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe16:06
149VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16:10
150ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team16:11
151BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie16:16
152WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team16:24
153DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic16:26
154DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16:31
155BOL CeesTeam Sunweb16:32
156HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb16:36
157BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ16:37
158GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
159LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ16:38
160GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic16:53
161VERONA CarlosMovistar Team16:55
162EWAN CalebLotto Soudal16:57
163JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma17:02
164JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott17:07
165SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo17:13
166RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step17:18
167HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott17:38
168GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma18:14
169MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step18:15
170PAUWELS SergeCCC Team18:31
171DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo18:39
172GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida18:52
173ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:59
174LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic19:09
175DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin20:21
176ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step20:41
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe76
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb59
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida54
4TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma50
5VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team40
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott38
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step30
8STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo29
9NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data21
10OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie20
11EWAN CalebLotto Soudal20
12WELLENS TimLotto Soudal18
13VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step18
14OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
15ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
16DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic13
17MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11
18PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10
19NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale10
20PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe10
21VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma9
22KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
23SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team8
24PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ7
25NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6
26BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal6
27BERNAL EganTeam INEOS5
28BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First5
29DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
30MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step5
31THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS4
32OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4
33ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
34FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3
35OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
36KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3
37MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2
38MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
39VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
40JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
41YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1
42ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal7
2MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
3VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1
5QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma9:32:39
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:20
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
4GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ0:37
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:51
6MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
7BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal0:59
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:23
9MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:13
10POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:51
11KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb4:54
12DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma5:28
13KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb8:43
14MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida8:53
15WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin9:26
16EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10:58
17PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates12:11
18COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale14:51
19OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie15:14
20GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic15:21
21TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie15:31
22DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16:11
23BOL CeesTeam Sunweb16:12
24GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie16:17
25EWAN CalebLotto Soudal16:37
26JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma16:42
27GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida18:32
28ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step20:21
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 29:07:04
2Team Sunweb1:44
3EF Education First1:57
4Team INEOS2:04
5Groupama - FDJ2:08
6Mitchelton-Scott2:44
7Astana Pro Team2:49
8BORA - hansgrohe3:04
9Bahrain Merida3:37
10Team Dimension Data4:14
11CCC Team4:22
12Movistar Team4:25
13UAE-Team Emirates5:08
14Trek - Segafredo5:12
15AG2R La Mondiale6:03
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits6:57
17Deceuninck - Quick Step8:55
18Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:12
19Team Katusha Alpecin17:24
20Lotto Soudal20:55
21Team Arkéa Samsic24:28
22Team Total Direct Energie24:43

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 