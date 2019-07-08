Tour de France stage 3: Alaphilippe scores dramatic stage victory to take race lead
Julian Alaphilippe scored a dramatic breakaway victory on Monday’s third stage of the Tour de France and took hold of the yellow race-leader’s jersey.
The Frenchman powered his way to the finish line in downtown Épernay, located in the heart of France’s Champagne region, to the roars of his countrymen. Alaphilippe’s 26-second margin of victory vaulted him into the race lead, as overnight leader Mike Teunissen crossed the finish line more than four minutes in arrears.
“I was very motivated for today,” Alaphilippe said at the line. “On the last climb, the legs didn’t feel so bad so I went. So, I was alone to the finish but I knew I needed 30-40 seconds. I gave it everything.”
Alaphilippe made his move on the course’s steepest climb, the Côte de Mutigny, which averages 12 percent and fell just 15km from the finish line. After his Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Dries Devenys whipped the pace up at the base of the climb, Alaphilippe rode the wheel of Astana rider Alexey Lutsenko for several seconds before launching his acceleration.
Alaphilippe gained a small gap over the top of the climb, and then extended the gap on the ensuing descent. He took enormous risks on the undulating course, often crouching down into a tuck on the steep descents.
The action on the Côte de Mutigny came in the waning kilometers of a 215-kilometer stage that featured a pan-flat profile for the first half, and then a series of punchy climbs on the second half. The stage began in Binche, Belgium, and then crossed the border into France, where it took riders into the heart of the Champagne region.
The peloton took in five climbs on way to the finish—three of those climbs were rated as Category 3 ascents.
Alaphilippe’s attack on the Côte de Mutigny vaulted him up to breakaway rider Tim Wellens (Lotto-Jumbo), who was part of an early move on the stage. Wellens broke away from his companions on the Côte d’Hautvillers, and began pedaling toward the finish by himself. The Belgian rider held a minute gap on the peloton at the base of the Côte de Mutigny, and Alaphilippe’s acceleration quickly closed that gap.
The steep climb shed a number of riders from the pack, including Teunissen, who was distanced on the climb’s midpoint. Teunissen mounted a valiant chase on the hilly final 10km push to the line, but he was ultimately not able to make contact with the group.
“It was harder than I thought and not the legs that I thought I would have,” Teunissen said. “Those two things combined made it a little too hard at the end.”
Teunissen said he will now go back to his normal job, which is to shepherd Dylan Groenewegen to the finish line in the sprint stages.
“The last two days were a dream and now it’s back to reality,” Teunissen said. “It’s amazing what happened and it really cost a lot of energy and I gained a lot of morale and I’ll never forget it.”
After crossing the line Alaphilippe was overcome with emotion, and cameras caught images of him wiping tears from his eyes. Alaphilippe said he has long dreamed of someday taking the Tour’s yellow jersey. Last year he won the polka dot jersey of the race’s best climber, but prior to Monday, the Frenchman had never donned yellow.
“I have dreamed of this happening, and it is unbelievable that it happened,” Alaphilippe said. “When you have an opportunity, you have to seize it. To have the stage win and yellow is the most beautiful thing I could do.”
How long the punchy French rider can hold the race lead now becomes the storyline for the next stages of the Tour. With his aggressive riding style and ability to survive short to medium-sized climbs, Alaphilippe may pose a challenge for the Tour’s big GC favorites. While it’s unlikely Alaphilippe can survive the biggest climbs in the Pyrenees and the Alps, he may maintain his lead through Thursday’s ascent of the La Planche des Belles Filles climb.
“I will try to keep [the yellow jersey] as long as possible,” Alaphilippe said. “It’s the reward for all the work I do, a reward for the road I have taken since starting cycling.”
Tour de France Stage 3 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:40:29
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:26
|3
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|4
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|7
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|8
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|9
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|10
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|11
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|12
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|0:31
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|16
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|17
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|18
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|19
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|20
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|21
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|22
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|23
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|24
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|25
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|26
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|27
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|28
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|29
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|30
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|31
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|32
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|33
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|34
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|35
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|36
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|37
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|38
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|40
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|41
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|42
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|43
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|44
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|45
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|46
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|47
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|48
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|49
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|50
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|51
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|52
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|53
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|54
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|55
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|57
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|1:01
|58
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|1:04
|59
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13
|60
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|61
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:22
|62
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:44
|63
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|64
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|65
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:19
|66
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|67
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|3:18
|68
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|3:32
|69
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|3:42
|70
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:51
|71
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|72
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|73
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|74
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|75
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|76
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|77
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:09
|78
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|4:54
|79
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|80
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|81
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:23
|82
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:28
|83
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|84
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|8:35
|85
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|86
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|87
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|89
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|90
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:42
|91
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|8:43
|92
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|93
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:26
|94
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|95
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|96
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|97
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|98
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|99
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|100
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|101
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|102
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|9:32
|104
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|105
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|106
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|107
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|108
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|109
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:38
|110
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:43
|111
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|112
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:21
|113
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|114
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|115
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|116
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:34
|117
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|13:58
|118
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|119
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|120
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|121
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|122
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|123
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|124
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|125
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|126
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|127
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|128
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|129
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|130
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|131
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|132
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|133
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|134
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|135
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|136
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|137
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|138
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|139
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|140
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|141
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|142
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|143
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|144
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|145
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|146
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|147
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|148
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|149
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|150
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|151
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|152
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|153
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|154
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|155
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|156
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|157
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|158
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|159
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|160
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|161
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|162
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|163
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|164
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|165
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|166
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|167
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|168
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|169
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|170
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|171
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|172
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|173
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|174
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|175
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|176
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:26
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:32:19
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|3
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|4
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:40
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|7
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|0:45
|8
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|9
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:51
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|11
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|12
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|13
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|0:53
|14
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|0:56
|16
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|18
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00
|19
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|20
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|22
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06
|23
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|24
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|25
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|26
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11
|29
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|30
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|31
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|32
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|33
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|34
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|35
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|1:19
|36
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|37
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|38
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:28
|39
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|40
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:29
|41
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1:30
|42
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|43
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|44
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|45
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|1:31
|46
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34
|47
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|48
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|49
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|51
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44
|52
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:48
|53
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|2:00
|54
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|2:02
|55
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:07
|56
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:16
|57
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:18
|58
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:19
|59
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:23
|60
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26
|61
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|2:27
|62
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30
|63
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:33
|64
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:44
|65
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|2:45
|66
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:43
|67
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|4:07
|68
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:11
|69
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|70
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|4:13
|71
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|4:21
|72
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:38
|73
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:03
|74
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|5:04
|75
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|5:14
|76
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:15
|77
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:41
|78
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5:43
|79
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:48
|80
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|7:57
|81
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:01
|82
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|9:03
|83
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|84
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|9:05
|85
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|9:10
|86
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|9:13
|87
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:39
|88
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9:46
|89
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:48
|90
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:55
|91
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:03
|92
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|10:16
|93
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|10:17
|94
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:19
|95
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:20
|96
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|10:22
|97
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:23
|98
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|10:25
|99
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:30
|100
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|10:32
|101
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:36
|102
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|10:42
|103
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|10:55
|104
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:02
|105
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|106
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:08
|107
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:11
|108
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:18
|109
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:23
|110
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12:27
|111
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:31
|112
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|13:13
|113
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:43
|114
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:52
|115
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|14:12
|116
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|14:18
|117
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|118
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|14:20
|119
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|14:22
|120
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|14:23
|121
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|122
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|14:28
|123
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:33
|124
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|125
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|14:46
|126
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|127
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|128
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|14:51
|129
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|130
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:55
|131
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|132
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|133
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:11
|134
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|135
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|15:14
|136
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15:16
|137
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:28
|138
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:34
|139
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|140
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|15:40
|141
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:41
|142
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:43
|143
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|144
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:51
|145
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|15:52
|146
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|15:53
|147
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|15:59
|148
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:06
|149
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16:10
|150
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|16:11
|151
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:16
|152
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|16:24
|153
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:26
|154
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16:31
|155
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|16:32
|156
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|16:36
|157
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:37
|158
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|159
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:38
|160
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:53
|161
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|16:55
|162
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|16:57
|163
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:02
|164
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:07
|165
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:13
|166
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:18
|167
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:38
|168
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:14
|169
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:15
|170
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|18:31
|171
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:39
|172
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|18:52
|173
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:59
|174
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:09
|175
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|20:21
|176
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:41
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|76
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|59
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|54
|4
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|5
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|40
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|8
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|9
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|21
|10
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|11
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|12
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|13
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|14
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|15
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|16
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|17
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11
|18
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10
|19
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|20
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|21
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|22
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|23
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|8
|24
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|25
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|26
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|27
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|5
|28
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|5
|29
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|30
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|31
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|4
|32
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|33
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|34
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|35
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|36
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|37
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|38
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|39
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|40
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|41
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|42
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|2
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|3
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:32:39
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:20
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:37
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|6
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|7
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23
|9
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:13
|10
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:51
|11
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|4:54
|12
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:28
|13
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|8:43
|14
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|8:53
|15
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9:26
|16
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10:58
|17
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:11
|18
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:51
|19
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:14
|20
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:21
|21
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:31
|22
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16:11
|23
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|16:12
|24
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:17
|25
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|16:37
|26
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:42
|27
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|18:32
|28
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:21
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:07:04
|2
|Team Sunweb
|1:44
|3
|EF Education First
|1:57
|4
|Team INEOS
|2:04
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:44
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|2:49
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:04
|9
|Bahrain Merida
|3:37
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|4:14
|11
|CCC Team
|4:22
|12
|Movistar Team
|4:25
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:08
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:12
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:03
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:57
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:55
|18
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:12
|19
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17:24
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|20:55
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24:28
|22
|Team Total Direct Energie
|24:43
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.