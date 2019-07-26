Tour de France stage 19: No stage winner after hail shortens stage; Bernal takes yellow
Stage 19 was billed as a decisive stage in this year’s Tour de France and it did not disappoint. However, the way in which the race played out was impossible to predict.
Egan Bernal (Ineos) took the yellow jersey on a confusing and abbreviated stage by crossing over the Col de l’Iseran first. Due to extreme weather conditions in localized areas near the finishing climb in Tignes, the stage was called, however, and there was no stage winner declared.
The results were based on the times and placings of the riders at the summit of the Col de l’Iseran.
Bernal took the yellow jersey, having crested around 2:07 ahead of previous leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). The 22-year-old Colombian now leads the overall standings by 48 seconds over the Frenchman.
“I was feeling really good, and when they said that I had to stop I told them, ‘No, I’m not going to,'” Bernal said. “But then they explained to me what was going on and that I was the race leader and would be in the yellow jersey. I couldn’t believe it and I still don’t believe it. I’m so happy.”
For Alaphilippe, his dream run in yellow came to a close under somewhat confusing circumstances.
“We are all the in the same situation,” Alaphilippe said from his team car after the stage was called. “I don’t have any regrets. I did as I have always said I would. I did my maximum.”
“It doesn’t change my plans. I pushed myself each day and today I did in the last climb and on the descent… where I ended up in the car. I want to thank all my supporters. I don’t have any regrets.”
Halfway up the l’Iseran, the GC group was down to 14 riders, with riders falling off one by one. Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was soon to go. Next was George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma). Winner of the previous day’s stage, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), soon fell off the pace.
Around 6km to the summit, Geraint Thomas (Ineos) attacked. Egan Bernal (Ineos) swung to the side and let others chase. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) counterattacked, and Alaphilippe was gapped. Bernal sat on his wheel for a moment, then was gone up the road. Emanuel Buchman (Bora-Hansgrohe) was also able to join.
Then Bernal put in a dig and gapped everyone, riding through the remaining riders in the early break. Kruijswijk, Thomas, and Buchman stuck together on the road. Jumbo-Visma had Laurens de Plus, fading from the early break, to pull for the trio of contenders.
With 4km to go, Bernal hooked up with four others at the head of the race: Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
Then it was two: Bernal and Yates. On the road, Alaphilippe had lost the virtual lead in the overall to the 22-year-old Colombian.
And, finally, with 1km to go, it was one: Bernal flew to the summit of the highest paved pass in the Alps alone. He summited 55 seconds ahead of the Thomas group. Landa, who had just latched on at the pass, immediately went to the front.
Alaphilippe, riding alone, crested the l’Iseran at 2:07.
On the descent, chaos ensued when the news of a hail storm further up the road, that would make riding dangerous, trickled through to the riders scattered over the course. Ultimately, the stage was halted.
How the stage unfolded
Virtually from the gun, riders began to up the pace on the short, high Alpine stage, which began up a slight incline. Immediately, Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was dropped from the peloton.
Up front, a group of four managed to get away: Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Dan Martin (UAE-Emirates), Pello Bilbao (Astana), and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis). But their lead was slim. A second group containing several more riders attempted to bridge up to them.
The break’s lead was tenuous; behind it was chaos, as riders were scattered along the road in ones and twos, as they climbed the Category 3 Côte de Saint-André.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos), one of the British super-squads main domestiques, dropped off the tail of the peloton.
Martin led over the KOM line, with the three others trailing behind. The remainder of the shattered peloton crested 20 seconds later. Among the first over was Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First).
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was suddenly drifting back and seeking the race doctor’s car. It appeared he needed some bandaging to his knee. Eventually he found his team car, grabbed scissors, stopped at the side of the road, and removed the bandage that was just applied. He was visibly in pain. And over 2:30 back. His teammates passed by without much more than a wave.
A few kilometers later, a teammate came beside him, they embraced, and Pinot stepped off his bike. He abandoned stage 19 while sitting fourth overall.
Up front, the four breakaway riders were joined by 21 others, including Urán, Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), all well positioned in the overall standings.
The peloton didn’t want to let the breakaway go, and the gap hovered around 40 seconds.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to arrive at the top of the Category 2 Montée d’Aussois. It was clear he was chasing KOM points, with the help of Nibali. He scores two more at the top of the Col de la Madeleine.
Back in the peloton, big-name riders were steadily falling off the pace: Marc Soler (Movistar), Fabio Aru (UAE-Emirates), and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).
Ineos domestique Jonathan Castroviejo began to increase the pace on the lower slopes of the day’s HC climb, the Col de l’Iseran. When he pulled enough to pull back teammate Dylan van Baarle, who had been part of the early break, Castroviejo pulled off and the Belgian took over. Wout Poels sat on his wheel, with Thomas and Bernal behind. Then, on their wheel, Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Alaphilippe settled in.
That’s when the attacks from Ineos kicked off.
Tour de France Stage 19 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|990
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|2:40:31
|990
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:40:44
|990
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:41:11
|990
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:41:34
|990
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|990
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|990
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|990
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|990
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|990
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|990
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:41:51
|990
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|990
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:42:20
|990
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|990
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|990
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:42:41
|990
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:43:00
|990
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|2:43:16
|990
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|990
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|990
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:44:01
|990
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:44:40
|990
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|990
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|990
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:45:05
|990
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:45:43
|990
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:46:46
|990
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:46
|990
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|990
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|990
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2:50:07
|990
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|990
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|990
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|990
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|990
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|990
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|990
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|990
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|2:51:03
|990
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|990
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:51:33
|990
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|990
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|990
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|990
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|990
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|990
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|990
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2:51:39
|990
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|2:51:41
|990
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|990
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|990
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:52:56
|990
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:53:59
|990
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|990
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:54:09
|990
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:54:27
|990
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|2:55:00
|990
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:55:36
|990
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:57:31
|990
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|990
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|990
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|990
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|990
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|990
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|990
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|990
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|990
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|990
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|990
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|990
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|990
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|990
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|990
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|990
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|990
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|990
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|990
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|990
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:57:45
|990
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:59:01
|990
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|990
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:59:05
|990
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:00:02
|990
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:01:05
|990
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:01:07
|990
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|3:01:16
|990
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:02:25
|990
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:02:34
|990
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:05:54
|990
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|990
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|990
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|990
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|990
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|990
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|990
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|990
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|990
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|990
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|990
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|990
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|990
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|990
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|990
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|990
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|990
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|990
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|990
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|990
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|990
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|990
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|990
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|990
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|990
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|990
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|990
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|990
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|990
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|990
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|990
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|990
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|990
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|990
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|990
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|990
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|990
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|990
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|990
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|990
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|990
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|990
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|990
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|990
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|990
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|990
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|990
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|990
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|990
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|990
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|990
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|990
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|990
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|990
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|990
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|990
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|990
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|990
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:06:22
|990
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:06:43
|990
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|990
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|990
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|990
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:06:55
|990
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|990
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:11:25
|990
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:14:46
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|78:00:42
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:48
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:16
|4
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28
|5
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|6
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:35
|7
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|5:14
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|5:17
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:25
|10
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:28
|11
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:03
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16:18
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:45
|14
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:14
|15
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|26:10
|16
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:26
|17
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|40:17
|18
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:45
|19
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:37
|20
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:27
|21
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|46:44
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:32
|23
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:53
|24
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:07
|25
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:48
|26
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:06:26
|27
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:31
|28
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|1:11:14
|29
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11:37
|30
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:11:52
|31
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12:19
|32
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:20
|33
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:35
|34
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|35
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:14:37
|36
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:15:51
|37
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:27:36
|38
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:27:45
|39
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:29:41
|40
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:02
|41
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:31:44
|42
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:32:47
|43
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:36:53
|44
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:36:59
|45
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:37:05
|46
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:37:10
|47
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:39:56
|48
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:40:52
|49
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:22
|50
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|1:43:17
|51
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:50:14
|52
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:51:28
|53
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:51:31
|54
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:51:32
|55
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:52:54
|56
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53:40
|57
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:55:07
|58
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|1:55:46
|59
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1:56:01
|60
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56:32
|61
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:11
|62
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:58:28
|63
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:00:37
|64
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:46
|65
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:31
|66
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:02:21
|67
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:02:44
|68
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|2:03:27
|69
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:07:21
|70
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:08:57
|71
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|2:10:42
|72
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|2:15:26
|73
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:16:25
|74
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|2:17:23
|75
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:17:26
|76
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2:21:18
|77
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:21:59
|78
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22:07
|79
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|2:23:11
|80
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:24:05
|81
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:26:13
|82
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28:49
|83
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30:43
|84
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:32:32
|85
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:32:52
|86
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|2:33:28
|87
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:36:23
|88
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38:16
|89
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38:47
|90
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|2:42:02
|91
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42:12
|92
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:42:47
|93
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43:07
|94
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:44:06
|95
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:46:21
|96
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:47:33
|97
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:48:27
|98
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:48:55
|99
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|2:50:34
|100
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:51:41
|101
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:53:25
|102
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:55:56
|103
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:59:07
|104
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:59:36
|105
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:01:06
|106
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:03:47
|107
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:04:19
|108
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|3:05:30
|109
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:06:17
|110
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|3:07:12
|111
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:07:15
|112
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|3:07:40
|113
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:08:36
|114
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:08:40
|115
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:09:02
|116
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:22
|117
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3:12:29
|118
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3:13:33
|119
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:15:55
|120
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:16:57
|121
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:19:40
|122
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:25:19
|123
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3:25:32
|124
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:25:52
|125
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|3:26:33
|126
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:26:40
|127
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:27:05
|128
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:31:12
|129
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:33:57
|130
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:34:04
|131
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:35:25
|132
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:36:05
|133
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36:23
|134
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|3:36:39
|135
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|3:38:24
|136
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:39:02
|137
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:39:41
|138
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:41:23
|139
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:42:20
|140
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43:39
|141
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:46:37
|142
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:46:57
|143
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:47:41
|144
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:47:49
|145
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:48:03
|146
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:48:54
|147
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|3:50:33
|148
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:50:34
|149
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|3:51:14
|150
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:53:15
|151
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:50
|152
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:59:00
|153
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:08:34
|154
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|4:13:50
|155
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4:13:53
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|309
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|224
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|203
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|180
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|157
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|149
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|119
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|106
|12
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|13
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|78
|14
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|73
|15
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|71
|16
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|71
|17
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|66
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|66
|19
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|20
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|21
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|59
|22
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|55
|23
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|55
|24
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|51
|26
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|27
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|28
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|47
|29
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|30
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|46
|31
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|43
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|42
|34
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41
|35
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|41
|36
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|37
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|38
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|39
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|37
|40
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|41
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|42
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|35
|43
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|34
|44
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|45
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|46
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|33
|47
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|32
|48
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|32
|49
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|50
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|51
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|31
|52
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|31
|53
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|54
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|55
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|29
|56
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28
|57
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|28
|58
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|59
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|60
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|26
|61
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|62
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|26
|63
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25
|64
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|65
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|66
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|67
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|68
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|69
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|20
|70
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|71
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|72
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|19
|73
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|74
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|75
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|76
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|77
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|78
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|79
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|80
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|81
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|16
|82
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|83
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|16
|84
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|85
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|86
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|14
|87
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|13
|88
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|89
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|90
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|91
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|92
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|93
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|94
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|95
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|96
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|97
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|98
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|99
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|100
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|101
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|102
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|103
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|104
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|6
|105
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|106
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|6
|107
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|108
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|109
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|110
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|4
|111
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|112
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|113
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|114
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|115
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|116
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|117
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|118
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|119
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|120
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|121
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|122
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|2
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|74
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|67
|4
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|58
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|58
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|45
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|9
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|38
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|11
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32
|12
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|31
|13
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|14
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|15
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|16
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|17
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24
|18
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|22
|19
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|20
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|21
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|20
|22
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|23
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|19
|24
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|18
|25
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|18
|26
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|17
|27
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|28
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|29
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|30
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|31
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|32
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|8
|33
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|35
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6
|36
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|37
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|38
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|39
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|40
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|41
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|42
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|43
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|44
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|45
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|46
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|47
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|48
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|49
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|50
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|51
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|52
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|53
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|54
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|55
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|56
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|57
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|58
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|59
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|60
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|61
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|62
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|78:00:42
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:45
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:53
|4
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:07
|5
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:48
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:35
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:36:59
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53:40
|9
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:02:44
|10
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:26:13
|11
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30:43
|12
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:48:55
|13
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|3:05:30
|14
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:08:36
|15
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:09:02
|16
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:22
|17
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3:12:29
|18
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:16:57
|19
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:19:40
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:33:57
|21
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36:23
|22
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:39:02
|23
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:41:23
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|234:09:23
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:45
|3
|Team INEOS
|57:42
|4
|EF Education First
|1:15:15
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:30
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28:09
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30:30
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:55
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:57:02
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|2:13:23
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:27:32
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:50:49
|13
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:25:43
|14
|CCC Team
|3:29:38
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|3:43:28
|16
|Bahrain Merida
|3:50:18
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:00:20
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:08:37
|19
|Team Sunweb
|4:10:49
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|5:31:04
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:36:01
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:03:57
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.