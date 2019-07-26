LATEST STORIES

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Tour de France stage 19: No stage winner after hail shortens stage; Bernal takes yellow

The young Colombian climbing sensation rode his way into yellow in an abbreviated stage marred by extreme weather. Thibaut Pinot also abandoned early in the stage.

Stage 19 was billed as a decisive stage in this year’s Tour de France and it did not disappoint. However, the way in which the race played out was impossible to predict.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) took the yellow jersey on a confusing and abbreviated stage by crossing over the Col de l’Iseran first. Due to extreme weather conditions in localized areas near the finishing climb in Tignes, the stage was called, however, and there was no stage winner declared.

The results were based on the times and placings of the riders at the summit of the Col de l’Iseran.

Bernal took the yellow jersey, having crested around 2:07 ahead of previous leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). The 22-year-old Colombian now leads the overall standings by 48 seconds over the Frenchman.

“I was feeling really good, and when they said that I had to stop I told them, ‘No, I’m not going to,'” Bernal said. “But then they explained to me what was going on and that I was the race leader and would be in the yellow jersey. I couldn’t believe it and I still don’t believe it. I’m so happy.”

For Alaphilippe, his dream run in yellow came to a close under somewhat confusing circumstances.

“We are all the in the same situation,” Alaphilippe said from his team car after the stage was called. “I don’t have any regrets. I did as I have always said I would. I did my maximum.”

“It doesn’t change my plans. I pushed myself each day and today I did in the last climb and on the descent… where I ended up in the car. I want to thank all my supporters. I don’t have any regrets.”

Heavy machinery was on course trying to clean the remnants of the hail storm that cut short stage 19.

Halfway up the l’Iseran, the GC group was down to 14 riders, with riders falling off one by one. Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was soon to go. Next was George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma). Winner of the previous day’s stage, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), soon fell off the pace.

Around 6km to the summit, Geraint Thomas (Ineos) attacked. Egan Bernal (Ineos) swung to the side and let others chase. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) counterattacked, and Alaphilippe was gapped. Bernal sat on his wheel for a moment, then was gone up the road. Emanuel Buchman (Bora-Hansgrohe) was also able to join.

Then Bernal put in a dig and gapped everyone, riding through the remaining riders in the early break. Kruijswijk, Thomas, and Buchman stuck together on the road. Jumbo-Visma had Laurens de Plus, fading from the early break, to pull for the trio of contenders.

With 4km to go, Bernal hooked up with four others at the head of the race: Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Then it was two: Bernal and Yates. On the road, Alaphilippe had lost the virtual lead in the overall to the 22-year-old Colombian.

And, finally, with 1km to go, it was one: Bernal flew to the summit of the highest paved pass in the Alps alone. He summited 55 seconds ahead of the Thomas group. Landa, who had just latched on at the pass, immediately went to the front.

Alaphilippe, riding alone, crested the l’Iseran at 2:07.

On the descent, chaos ensued when the news of a hail storm further up the road, that would make riding dangerous, trickled through to the riders scattered over the course. Ultimately, the stage was halted.

How the stage unfolded

Virtually from the gun, riders began to up the pace on the short, high Alpine stage, which began up a slight incline. Immediately, Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) was dropped from the peloton.

Up front, a group of four managed to get away: Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Dan Martin (UAE-Emirates), Pello Bilbao (Astana), and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis). But their lead was slim. A second group containing several more riders attempted to bridge up to them.

The break’s lead was tenuous; behind it was chaos, as riders were scattered along the road in ones and twos, as they climbed the Category 3 Côte de Saint-André.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos), one of the British super-squads main domestiques, dropped off the tail of the peloton.

Martin led over the KOM line, with the three others trailing behind. The remainder of the shattered peloton crested 20 seconds later. Among the first over was Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First).

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was suddenly drifting back and seeking the race doctor’s car. It appeared he needed some bandaging to his knee. Eventually he found his team car, grabbed scissors, stopped at the side of the road, and removed the bandage that was just applied. He was visibly in pain. And over 2:30 back. His teammates passed by without much more than a wave.

A few kilometers later, a teammate came beside him, they embraced, and Pinot stepped off his bike. He abandoned stage 19 while sitting fourth overall.

Up front, the four breakaway riders were joined by 21 others, including Urán, Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), all well positioned in the overall standings.

The peloton didn’t want to let the breakaway go, and the gap hovered around 40 seconds.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to arrive at the top of the Category 2 Montée d’Aussois. It was clear he was chasing KOM points, with the help of Nibali. He scores two more at the top of the Col de la Madeleine.

Back in the peloton, big-name riders were steadily falling off the pace: Marc Soler (Movistar), Fabio Aru (UAE-Emirates), and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Ineos domestique Jonathan Castroviejo began to increase the pace on the lower slopes of the day’s HC climb, the Col de l’Iseran. When he pulled enough to pull back teammate Dylan van Baarle, who had been part of the early break, Castroviejo pulled off and the Belgian took over. Wout Poels sat on his wheel, with Thomas and Bernal behind. Then, on their wheel, Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Alaphilippe settled in.

That’s when the attacks from Ineos kicked off.

Tour de France Stage 19 Results

RankNameTeamTime
990BERNAL EganTeam INEOS2:40:31
990YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2:40:44
990BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:41:11
990DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma2:41:34
990KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
990THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
990BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
990NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
990URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
990LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
990PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2:41:51
990MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
990VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:42:20
990CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
990POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
990ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:42:41
990MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:43:00
990AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team2:43:16
990QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
990CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
990GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2:44:01
990CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:44:40
990BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
990HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
990MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:45:05
990LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:45:43
990REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:46:46
990CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale2:48:46
990ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
990BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
990VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2:50:07
990SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
990ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
990MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
990WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
990KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
990BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
990GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
990KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data2:51:03
990SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
990KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:51:33
990HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
990TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
990KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
990BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
990BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
990STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
990ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2:51:39
990IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:51:41
990GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
990FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
990BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:52:56
990DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:53:59
990PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
990VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:54:09
990DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:54:27
990KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb2:55:00
990PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:55:36
990SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:57:31
990VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
990IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
990JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
990COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
990CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
990DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
990MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
990FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
990SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
990TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
990OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
990FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
990BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
990GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
990OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
990COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
990MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
990DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
990WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
990HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott2:57:45
990KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:59:01
990BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
990ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:59:05
990DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:00:02
990WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:01:05
990POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:01:07
990PAUWELS SergeCCC Team3:01:16
990BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe3:02:25
990LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ3:02:34
990WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:05:54
990OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
990PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
990BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
990BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
990MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
990LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
990ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
990MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
990TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
990MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
990DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
990EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
990SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
990VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
990GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
990VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
990HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
990KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
990OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
990MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
990GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
990KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
990MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
990CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
990ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
990NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
990BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
990SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
990ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
990TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
990HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
990EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
990MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
990VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
990VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
990VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
990GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
990TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
990DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
990TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
990HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
990SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
990GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
990GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
990ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
990CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
990COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
990LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
990CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
990GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
990LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
990MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
990JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
990HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
990BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
990KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
990JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
990RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:06:22
990LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:06:43
990ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
990BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
990BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
990YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott3:06:55
990KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
990DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin3:11:25
990DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin3:14:46
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 78:00:42
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:48
3THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:16
4KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:55
6LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:35
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education First5:14
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team5:17
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:25
10PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo6:28
11BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:03
12MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16:18
13GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ20:45
14ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates23:14
15KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data26:10
16BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale26:26
17LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team40:17
18REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ40:45
19MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates42:37
20BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma44:27
21MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team46:44
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:32
23MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step52:53
24DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma58:07
25MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:03:48
26KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:06:26
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:06:31
28VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team1:11:14
29KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:11:37
30POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:11:52
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:12:19
32BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:13:20
33CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:13:35
34CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
35YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:14:37
36WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:15:51
37HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:27:36
38STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:27:45
39ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:29:41
40VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:31:02
41IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:31:44
42SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:32:47
43NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:36:53
44KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:36:59
45TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1:37:05
46HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:37:10
47VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:39:56
48TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:40:52
49FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:41:22
50CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS1:43:17
51BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:50:14
52YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:51:28
53CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:51:31
54COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:51:32
55ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:52:54
56BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:53:40
57AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:55:07
58CLARKE SimonEF Education First1:55:46
59GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:56:01
60FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo1:56:32
61GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:57:11
62PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:58:28
63MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb2:00:37
64NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale2:00:46
65DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:01:31
66KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:02:21
67POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:02:44
68BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First2:03:27
69TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie2:07:21
70SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:08:57
71BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data2:10:42
72PAUWELS SergeCCC Team2:15:26
73FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:16:25
74VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data2:17:23
75BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:17:26
76ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2:21:18
77IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:21:59
78SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:22:07
79KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS2:23:11
80OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:24:05
81MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:26:13
82SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:28:49
83GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30:43
84SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:32:32
85PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:32:52
86COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida2:33:28
87OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:36:23
88PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38:16
89BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38:47
90TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida2:42:02
91WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:42:12
92DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:42:47
93DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43:07
94MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic2:44:06
95TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:46:21
96HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2:47:33
97ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:48:27
98OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:48:55
99KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal2:50:34
100KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:51:41
101ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:53:25
102ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:55:56
103BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates2:59:07
104LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:59:36
105CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie3:01:06
106SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:03:47
107JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott3:04:19
108GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida3:05:30
109LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates3:06:17
110CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team3:07:12
111VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:07:15
112ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb3:07:40
113EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:08:36
114DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:08:40
115WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:09:02
116COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:09:22
117MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3:12:29
118DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3:13:33
119GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale3:15:55
120ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:16:57
121GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:19:40
122VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic3:25:19
123WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team3:25:32
124BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:25:52
125JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data3:26:33
126LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ3:26:40
127DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3:27:05
128GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin3:31:12
129TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:33:57
130LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:34:04
131VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:35:25
132HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:36:05
133EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:36:23
134SCULLY TomEF Education First3:36:39
135CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data3:38:24
136DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:39:02
137KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3:39:41
138JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:41:23
139BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie3:42:20
140BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe3:43:39
141GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:46:37
142GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic3:46:57
143RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:47:41
144BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ3:47:49
145HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott3:48:03
146VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:48:54
147KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal3:50:33
148HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:50:34
149BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data3:51:14
150DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin3:53:15
151MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal3:54:50
152MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:59:00
153DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin4:08:34
154LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First4:13:50
155OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:13:53
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe309
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step224
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida203
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb201
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal198
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott180
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo157
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team149
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step119
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma116
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal106
12TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma78
13ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits78
14PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team73
15KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates71
16BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal71
17CLARKE SimonEF Education First66
18THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS66
19NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
20YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott60
21WELLENS TimLotto Soudal59
22POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin55
23BERNAL EganTeam INEOS55
24MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team53
25TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida51
26OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
27GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale47
28BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team47
29OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe47
30SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team46
31IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
32QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team43
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team42
34OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie41
35BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data41
36WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
37BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe40
38KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma39
39ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb37
40CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida35
41DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
42URÁN RigobertoEF Education First35
43NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida34
44ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step34
45MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step34
46LANDA MikelMovistar Team33
47BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic32
48KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb32
49GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
50TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
51AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team31
52CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo31
53GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic30
54PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
55IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team29
56CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28
57SOLER MarcMovistar Team28
58SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo27
59DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal26
60KING BenTeam Dimension Data26
61HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
62ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
63BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie25
64PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo24
65MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe22
66DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin22
67TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
68MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
69BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data20
70BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
71EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
72WOODS MichaelEF Education First19
73PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
74SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie18
75GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17
76DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
77FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
78BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale17
79BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
80RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step17
81PAUWELS SergeCCC Team16
82GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale16
83VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team16
84BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16
85KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14
86BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First14
87WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team13
88MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal11
89COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
90JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott10
91ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10
92SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
93MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida9
94KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
95GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
96DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma9
97BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
98FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale8
99OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
100MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step7
101MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
102ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
103FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team6
104SCULLY TomEF Education First6
105VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
106VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS6
107LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates5
108DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
109MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates5
110POELS WoutTeam INEOS4
111COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
112ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
113HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4
114YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
115GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3
116DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
117BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates3
118JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
119VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
120BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
121KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal1
122GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale86
2WELLENS TimLotto Soudal74
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida67
4YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott59
5BERNAL EganTeam INEOS58
6QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team58
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team45
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma40
9DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal38
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step33
11BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe32
12WOODS MichaelEF Education First31
13CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
14BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal28
15MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
16BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26
17BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic24
18KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb22
19BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
20DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma20
21THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS20
22YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott20
23NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida19
24GESCHKE SimonCCC Team18
25LANDA MikelMovistar Team18
26PAUWELS SergeCCC Team17
27TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
28KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
29IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
30SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
31MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
32URÁN RigobertoEF Education First8
33DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
34BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team7
35CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
36CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
37SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6
38SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
39GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6
40GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale5
41FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5
42ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin4
43PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
44ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
45TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott3
46OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
47EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
48VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
49MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
50HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
51DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
52REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2
53SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
54BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1
55KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data1
56ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
57PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
58ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1
59VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
60DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
61WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
62FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 78:00:42
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ20:45
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step52:53
4DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma58:07
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:03:48
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:13:35
7KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:36:59
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:53:40
9POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:02:44
10MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:26:13
11GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30:43
12OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:48:55
13GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida3:05:30
14EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:08:36
15WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:09:02
16COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:09:22
17MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3:12:29
18ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:16:57
19GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:19:40
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:33:57
21EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:36:23
22DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:39:02
23JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:41:23
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 234:09:23
2Trek - Segafredo28:45
3Team INEOS57:42
4EF Education First1:15:15
5BORA - hansgrohe1:17:30
6Groupama - FDJ1:28:09
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:30:30
8AG2R La Mondiale1:51:55
9UAE-Team Emirates1:57:02
10Astana Pro Team2:13:23
11Mitchelton-Scott2:27:32
12Deceuninck - Quick Step2:50:49
13Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:25:43
14CCC Team3:29:38
15Team Dimension Data3:43:28
16Bahrain Merida3:50:18
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:00:20
18Team Arkéa Samsic4:08:37
19Team Sunweb4:10:49
20Lotto Soudal5:31:04
21Team Total Direct Energie6:36:01
22Team Katusha Alpecin7:03:57

