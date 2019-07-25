Tour de France stage 18: Quintana conquers Galibier to win; Alaphilippe dramatically defends yellow
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) quieted his critics with a dramatic stage victory, sneaking into the day’s big breakaway, fending off the efforts of his own team to pull him back, and outpacing everyone on the slopes of the Col du Galibier to win alone in Valloire.
“I knew this could be a big day for me,” Quintana said after his win. “I came to the stage with a strategy to try to win and move up to Landa on GC. It was very frustrating when I lost time early in the race. This victory is dedicated to my teammates, to my family and friends, and to my compatriots who always support me in the ups and downs. It is an illusion to win over the Galibier.”
Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) arrived second, 1:35 back, his consolation prize being the lead in the KOM competition.
In the battle for the GC, there was chaos on the road. With 3km to go to the Galibier summit for the GC group, Egan Bernal (Ineos) attacked and distanced the rest of the contenders. Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) led the chase for Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). With 1km to go to the summit, Geraint Thomas (Ineos) attacked. Alaphilippe, wearing yellow, started to crack. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) counterattacked and pulled back Thomas.
Bernal crossed the summit five and a half minutes back from Quintana, but almost 30 seconds ahead of his teammate and the others. Alaphilippe was almost another 30 seconds behind.
Less than halfway down the descent from the Galibier, Alaphilippe pulled back the other GC contenders and sliced his way to the front. He went straight onto the attack and gapped Thomas, Pinot, Kruijswijk, Landa, and the others. But it was short-lived.
“I took some risk, but in the end I was on my limit on the top of the Galibier,” Alaphilippe said. “But the gap was not too big so I just went full-gas on the descent. I just gave everything. I knew that it would be a really hard day. Everybody wants to attack and push me to my limit. And they did.
“But I’m really happy to save my yellow jersey for one more day.”
Bernal rolled in 4:46 down to Quintana. The main GC group crossed at 5:18.
When the dust settled, Bernal moved into second overall, 1:30 back of Alaphilippe. Quintana jumped to seventh overall, 3:54 down. Thomas dropped to third.
“Unfortunately we ran out of guys and it didn’t seem quite hard enough, so the call was made for Egan to jump,” Thomas said. “Hopefully that would kick it off — but it didn’t really. On a nice road, they were kind of just riding tempo again. That’s when I had a little dig to just see what would happen. They obviously followed me over the top but I think it was a good day for Egan gaining some time.”
“There are two big, big days now so obviously we knew it would be hard to do anything to drop Alaphilippe today, but it was a big day and there’s two more big days to come.”
How the stage unfolded
After some 40 kilometers, a group of 33 riders broke away from the peloton, with the most notable riders among them being Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), wearing the polka dot jersey, was also part of the breakaway, hoping to consolidate his lead in the KOM competition.
The full list of breakaway riders included: Dylan Van Baarle, Max Richeze, Romain Bardet, Mickael Chérel, Mathias Frank, Damiano Caruso, Matthieu Ladagnous, Nairo Quintana, Andrey Amador, Carlos Verona, Gorka Izagirre, Alexey Lutsenko, Amund Jansen, Mike Teunissen, Alberto Bettiol, Mike Woods, Adam Yates, Daryl Impey, Christopher Juul Jensen, Greg Van Avermaet, Simon Geschke, Serge Pauwels, Sergio Henao, Julien Bernard, Nikias Arndt, Lennard Kämna, Luc Périchon, Stéphane Rossetto, Tiesj Benoot, Jasper De Buyst, Tim Wellens, Paul Ourselin, Nils Politt, and Amaël Moinard.
Once the peloton settled down, the break’s lead quickly expanded to six minutes as it began to climb the Col de Vars. Deceuninck-Quick-Step took to the front of the peloton to control the pace, working for overall leader Alaphilippe.
It took them a huge effort to get away, but now the attackers are maintaining a 6' gap ahead of the climb up Col du Galibier. Enough to make it to the finish?#TDF2019 #TDFdata pic.twitter.com/SLbZf4dfsL
— letourdata (@letourdata) July 25, 2019
Wellens had to fight against Bardet, but he was able to take the maximum 10 points the at the top of the Col de Vars. The peloton was 7:40 behind.
With 105km to race, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) crashed along with Nicholas Roche (Sunweb) in the peloton. He was up but visibly shaken and seemed to have hurt his right leg or hip. He remounted his bike and continued on.
On the descent, Nikias Arndt jumped out to a solo lead, but by the time the break reached the lower slopes of the Col d’Izoard, the group was back together again.
Next to make a move was Van Avermaet, who was soon joined by Bernard. Their lead quickly grew, and with 86km to race, their lead was 1:16. The peloton was 8:04 back. In the virtual standings, Quintana moved up to fourth overall.
Suddenly, and strangely, back in the peloton, members of the Movistar team started to ride strongly at the front of the group, splintering the field. With Quintana up the road, it was difficult to understand the rationale, though the discord within the Movistar team was apparently well known with sport directors at other teams.
Marc Soler and Mikel Landa (both Movistar) ticked away at the front of the field up the Col d’Izoard. The leading group of contenders was slashed to some 20 riders. Dan Martin (UAE-Emirates) and one of Pinot’s main helpers, David Gaudu, were among those who were dropped.
Up front, it’s as if Quintana got news of what his team was doing behind, and he began to ride harder in the break, following the lead of Bardet and Yates. Eight total riders linked up and were all chasing Bernard, now solo off the front.
Just before the KOM line, however, Caruso and Bardet surged past the Frenchman to take first and second at the summit. The reduced peloton of GC contenders passed over the summit 5:10 back.
On the lower slopes of the Col du Lauteret, which led to the day’s final climb over the Galibier, Wellens attacked, seeking more KOM points. When the dust settled, he didn’t make the split, but a group of seven riders pulled away and built a 20-second lead over the second chase group. The peloton was still over five minutes back.
Out front, Van Avermaet did a lot of work to set up his teammate Pauwels. Behind, Amador pulled hard to bring Quintana back to the leading group. With 37km to race, Yates, Quintana, Bardet, and Caruso rejoined the lead group, making it 10.
Team Ineos took over control of the front of the peloton, gradually upping the tempo as slowly but surely one rider after the other was dropped.
In the leading group, Yates was dropped. Then Pauwels. Caruso charged hard with Quintana, Bardet, Lutsenko, and Woods. Then, with just over 26km to race, Quintana put into a big dig to ride away solo. Bardet led the chase from behind.
With 3km to go to the Galibier summit for the GC group, Bernal attacked and distanced the rest of the contenders. Enric Mas led the chase for Alaphilippe.
At the summit, Quintana held a 1:43 lead over Bardet.
With 1km to go to the summit, Thomas attacked. Alaphilippe started to crack. Pinot counterattacked and pulled back Thomas.
Bernal crossed the summit five and a half minutes back. Thomas and company were another 30 seconds back.
Tour de France Stage 18 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|5:34:15
|2
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35
|3
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:28
|4
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|2:58
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|3:00
|6
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|4:46
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|8
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|9
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|10
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:18
|11
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|12
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|16
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|17
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|18
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:43
|19
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:16
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6:47
|21
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:24
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:22
|23
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:53
|24
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|10:12
|25
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:23
|26
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:57
|27
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:58
|28
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:27
|29
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|30
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|13:11
|31
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|32
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|13:21
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|34
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:41
|35
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|13:55
|36
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|14:01
|37
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:17
|38
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|16:32
|39
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16:53
|40
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:25
|41
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:36
|42
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|20:47
|43
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|44
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|21:24
|45
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|22:25
|46
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|47
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:40
|48
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|49
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|51
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|52
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|53
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|54
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|55
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|56
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|57
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|58
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|59
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|60
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:08
|61
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:54
|62
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:36
|63
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|25:46
|64
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|65
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|66
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|67
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|68
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|69
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:52
|70
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:02
|71
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|28:06
|72
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:07
|73
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|74
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|75
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|76
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|77
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:04
|78
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:23
|79
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:25
|80
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|81
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29:32
|82
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|29:42
|83
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|29:49
|84
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|85
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|86
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:59
|87
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|88
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|89
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|90
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|91
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|92
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|93
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|94
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|95
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|96
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|97
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|98
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|99
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|100
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|101
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|102
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|103
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|104
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|105
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|106
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|107
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|108
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|109
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|32:54
|110
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|111
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|112
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|113
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|114
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|115
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|116
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|117
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|118
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|119
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|120
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|121
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|122
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|123
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|124
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|125
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|126
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|127
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|128
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|129
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|130
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|131
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|132
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|134
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|135
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|136
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|137
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|138
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|33:30
|139
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:41
|140
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|141
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|142
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|143
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|144
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|33:46
|145
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|34:46
|146
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|147
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|148
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|149
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|34:51
|150
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:24
|151
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|35:47
|152
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:36
|153
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|154
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|155
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|156
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:02
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|75:18:49
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|1:30
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:35
|4
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|7
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|3:54
|8
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:54
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|5:33
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:58
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:30
|12
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:47
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|15:11
|14
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:21
|15
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|17:00
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:37
|17
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|22:43
|18
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:39
|19
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:23
|20
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:52
|21
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:13
|22
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|36:27
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:30
|24
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:45
|25
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|47:13
|26
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:18
|27
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49:35
|28
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:41
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|56:46
|30
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:26
|31
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:23
|32
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:50
|33
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:05:40
|34
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:27
|35
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:42
|36
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:07:37
|37
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:48
|38
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:11:25
|39
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:44
|40
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:09
|41
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:17:09
|42
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:05
|43
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:46
|44
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:27
|45
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:21:56
|46
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:52
|47
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|1:27:39
|48
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:39
|49
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:31:12
|50
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:34
|51
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:31:42
|52
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|1:31:45
|53
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35:54
|54
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:45
|55
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:37:12
|56
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1:40:23
|57
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:40:34
|58
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40:54
|59
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:43:20
|60
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:43:30
|61
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:44:40
|62
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:44:45
|63
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:44:59
|64
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|1:45:52
|65
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|1:47:49
|66
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:57
|67
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|68
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:51:04
|69
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:52:41
|70
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52:42
|71
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|1:53:22
|72
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:53:44
|73
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|1:56:03
|74
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|1:59:10
|75
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:00:43
|76
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:00:47
|77
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:02:12
|78
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:06:21
|79
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:06:23
|80
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:08:27
|81
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:08:31
|82
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:08:51
|83
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2:11:32
|84
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:12:57
|85
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13:11
|86
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|2:17:50
|87
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|2:18:01
|88
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:20:45
|89
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:20:55
|90
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:22:20
|91
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23:00
|92
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:24:26
|93
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:24:54
|94
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:24:58
|95
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26:10
|96
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26:33
|97
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:28:28
|98
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:29:07
|99
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:24
|100
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30:41
|101
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:31:55
|102
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:34:33
|103
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:35:06
|104
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:35:35
|105
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:37:05
|106
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:37:53
|107
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:39:46
|108
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|2:41:29
|109
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:42:16
|110
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|2:42:50
|111
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:44:35
|112
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:45:01
|113
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:45:21
|114
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|2:48:28
|115
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:48:41
|116
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49:32
|117
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:51:37
|118
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:54
|119
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53:02
|120
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:55:39
|121
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:59:45
|122
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:01:18
|123
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:01:51
|124
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|3:02:32
|125
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:03:04
|126
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|3:05:49
|127
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:05:59
|128
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:07:11
|129
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09:14
|130
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3:09:54
|131
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:09:56
|132
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:11:24
|133
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:12:04
|134
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:12:22
|135
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|3:12:38
|136
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|3:14:23
|137
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:15:40
|138
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:17:22
|139
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:22:36
|140
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:22:56
|141
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:23:07
|142
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:23:12
|143
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:23:24
|144
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:23:43
|145
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:23:48
|146
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:24:02
|147
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:24:53
|148
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:25:12
|149
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|3:25:31
|150
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|3:26:24
|151
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:26:33
|152
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|3:30:49
|153
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:34:59
|154
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:35:41
|155
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|3:49:49
|156
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:49:52
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|309
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|224
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|203
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|180
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|157
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|149
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|119
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|106
|12
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|93
|13
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|14
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|78
|15
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|73
|16
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|71
|17
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|71
|18
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|66
|19
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|66
|20
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|21
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|59
|22
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|55
|23
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|55
|24
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|51
|26
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|27
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|28
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|29
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|46
|30
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|43
|31
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|32
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|41
|33
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41
|34
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|35
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|40
|37
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|38
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|37
|39
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|40
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|41
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|42
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|43
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|33
|44
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|32
|45
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|46
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|47
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|48
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|49
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|50
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|51
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|28
|52
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28
|53
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|27
|54
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|55
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|56
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|57
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|26
|58
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|26
|59
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25
|60
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|61
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|62
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|63
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|64
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|65
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|21
|66
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|67
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|68
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|69
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|20
|70
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|71
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|20
|72
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|73
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|74
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|75
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|76
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|77
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|78
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|79
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|80
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|81
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|16
|82
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|83
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|16
|84
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|85
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|14
|86
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|13
|87
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|13
|88
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|89
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|90
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|91
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|92
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|93
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|94
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|95
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|96
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|97
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|98
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|99
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|100
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|101
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|102
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|103
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|104
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|105
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|6
|106
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|107
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|108
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|109
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|110
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|4
|111
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|112
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|113
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|114
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|115
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|116
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|117
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|118
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|119
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|120
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|121
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1
|122
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|123
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|2
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|74
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|60
|4
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|58
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|50
|6
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|45
|7
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|38
|8
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|9
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|31
|10
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|11
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|12
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|13
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|14
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|15
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|22
|18
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|19
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|20
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|18
|21
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|18
|22
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|18
|23
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|17
|24
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|25
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|26
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|27
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|28
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|29
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|8
|30
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|8
|31
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|32
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|33
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|34
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|36
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|37
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|38
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|39
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|40
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|41
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|42
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|43
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|44
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|45
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|46
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|47
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|48
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|49
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|51
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|52
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|53
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|54
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|56
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|57
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|58
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|59
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|226:02:13
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:38
|3
|EF Education First
|59:11
|4
|Team INEOS
|1:00:27
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05:31
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11:08
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:25
|8
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27:48
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:32
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:58:56
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|2:00:01
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:31:08
|13
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:46:28
|14
|CCC Team
|2:57:31
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|3:02:08
|16
|Team Sunweb
|3:19:34
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:37:18
|18
|Bahrain Merida
|3:42:01
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:49:59
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|4:36:48
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:32:22
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:13:59
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|75:20:19
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:07
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:11
|4
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56:56
|5
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:02:20
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:18
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:22:22
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:09
|9
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:42:00
|10
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:00:42
|11
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:19:25
|12
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:23:24
|13
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|2:39:59
|14
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:43:05
|15
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:43:31
|16
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43:51
|17
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|2:46:58
|18
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:54:09
|19
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:58:15
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:08:26
|21
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:10:52
|22
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:15:52
|23
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:21:54
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.