Tour de France
Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Tour de France stage 18: Quintana conquers Galibier to win; Alaphilippe dramatically defends yellow

The Colombian climber won alone, out-climbing his breakaway companions. Alaphilippe cracked, but regained the GC group on the descent in dramatic fashion.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) quieted his critics with a dramatic stage victory, sneaking into the day’s big breakaway, fending off the efforts of his own team to pull him back, and outpacing everyone on the slopes of the Col du Galibier to win alone in Valloire.

“I knew this could be a big day for me,” Quintana said after his win. “I came to the stage with a strategy to try to win and move up to Landa on GC. It was very frustrating when I lost time early in the race. This victory is dedicated to my teammates, to my family and friends, and to my compatriots who always support me in the ups and downs. It is an illusion to win over the Galibier.”

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) arrived second, 1:35 back, his consolation prize being the lead in the KOM competition.

In the battle for the GC, there was chaos on the road. With 3km to go to the Galibier summit for the GC group, Egan Bernal (Ineos) attacked and distanced the rest of the contenders. Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) led the chase for Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). With 1km to go to the summit, Geraint Thomas (Ineos) attacked. Alaphilippe, wearing yellow, started to crack. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) counterattacked and pulled back Thomas.

Bernal crossed the summit five and a half minutes back from Quintana, but almost 30 seconds ahead of his teammate and the others. Alaphilippe was almost another 30 seconds behind.

Less than halfway down the descent from the Galibier, Alaphilippe pulled back the other GC contenders and sliced his way to the front. He went straight onto the attack and gapped Thomas, Pinot, Kruijswijk, Landa, and the others. But it was short-lived.

“I took some risk, but in the end I was on my limit on the top of the Galibier,” Alaphilippe said. “But the gap was not too big so I just went full-gas on the descent. I just gave everything. I knew that it would be a really hard day. Everybody wants to attack and push me to my limit. And they did.

“But I’m really happy to save my yellow jersey for one more day.”

Bernal rolled in 4:46 down to Quintana. The main GC group crossed at 5:18.

When the dust settled, Bernal moved into second overall, 1:30 back of Alaphilippe. Quintana jumped to seventh overall, 3:54 down. Thomas dropped to third.

“Unfortunately we ran out of guys and it didn’t seem quite hard enough, so the call was made for Egan to jump,” Thomas said. “Hopefully that would kick it off — but it didn’t really. On a nice road, they were kind of just riding tempo again. That’s when I had a little dig to just see what would happen. They obviously followed me over the top but I think it was a good day for Egan gaining some time.”

“There are two big, big days now so obviously we knew it would be hard to do anything to drop Alaphilippe today, but it was a big day and there’s two more big days to come.”

How the stage unfolded

After some 40 kilometers, a group of 33 riders broke away from the peloton, with the most notable riders among them being Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), wearing the polka dot jersey, was also part of the breakaway, hoping to consolidate his lead in the KOM competition.

The full list of breakaway riders included: Dylan Van Baarle, Max Richeze, Romain Bardet, Mickael Chérel, Mathias Frank, Damiano Caruso, Matthieu Ladagnous, Nairo Quintana, Andrey Amador, Carlos Verona, Gorka Izagirre, Alexey Lutsenko, Amund Jansen, Mike Teunissen, Alberto Bettiol, Mike Woods, Adam Yates, Daryl Impey, Christopher Juul Jensen, Greg Van Avermaet, Simon Geschke, Serge Pauwels, Sergio Henao, Julien Bernard, Nikias Arndt, Lennard Kämna, Luc Périchon, Stéphane Rossetto, Tiesj Benoot, Jasper De Buyst, Tim Wellens, Paul Ourselin, Nils Politt, and Amaël Moinard.

Once the peloton settled down, the break’s lead quickly expanded to six minutes as it began to climb the Col de Vars. Deceuninck-Quick-Step took to the front of the peloton to control the pace, working for overall leader Alaphilippe.

Wellens had to fight against Bardet, but he was able to take the maximum 10 points the at the top of the Col de Vars. The peloton was 7:40 behind.

With 105km to race, George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) crashed along with Nicholas Roche (Sunweb) in the peloton. He was up but visibly shaken and seemed to have hurt his right leg or hip. He remounted his bike and continued on.

On the descent, Nikias Arndt jumped out to a solo lead, but by the time the break reached the lower slopes of the Col d’Izoard, the group was back together again.

Next to make a move was Van Avermaet, who was soon joined by Bernard. Their lead quickly grew, and with 86km to race, their lead was 1:16. The peloton was 8:04 back. In the virtual standings, Quintana moved up to fourth overall.

Suddenly, and strangely, back in the peloton, members of the Movistar team started to ride strongly at the front of the group, splintering the field. With Quintana up the road, it was difficult to understand the rationale, though the discord within the Movistar team was apparently well known with sport directors at other teams.

Marc Soler and Mikel Landa (both Movistar) ticked away at the front of the field up the Col d’Izoard. The leading group of contenders was slashed to some 20 riders. Dan Martin (UAE-Emirates) and one of Pinot’s main helpers, David Gaudu, were among those who were dropped.

Up front, it’s as if Quintana got news of what his team was doing behind, and he began to ride harder in the break, following the lead of Bardet and Yates. Eight total riders linked up and were all chasing Bernard, now solo off the front.

Just before the KOM line, however, Caruso and Bardet surged past the Frenchman to take first and second at the summit. The reduced peloton of GC contenders passed over the summit 5:10 back.

On the lower slopes of the Col du Lauteret, which led to the day’s final climb over the Galibier, Wellens attacked, seeking more KOM points. When the dust settled, he didn’t make the split, but a group of  seven riders pulled away and built a 20-second lead over the second chase group. The peloton was still over five minutes back.

Out front, Van Avermaet did a lot of work to set up his teammate Pauwels. Behind, Amador pulled hard to bring Quintana back to the leading group. With 37km to race, Yates, Quintana, Bardet, and Caruso rejoined the lead group, making it 10.

Team Ineos took over control of the front of the peloton, gradually upping the tempo as slowly but surely one rider after the other was dropped.

In the leading group, Yates was dropped. Then Pauwels. Caruso charged hard with Quintana, Bardet, Lutsenko, and Woods. Then, with just over 26km to race, Quintana put into a big dig to ride away solo. Bardet led the chase from behind.

With 3km to go to the Galibier summit for the GC group, Bernal attacked and distanced the rest of the contenders. Enric Mas led the chase for Alaphilippe.

At the summit, Quintana held a 1:43 lead over Bardet.

With 1km to go to the summit, Thomas attacked. Alaphilippe started to crack. Pinot counterattacked and pulled back Thomas.

Bernal crossed the summit five and a half minutes back. Thomas and company were another 30 seconds back.

Tour de France Stage 18 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team5:34:15
2BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:35
3LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:28
4KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb2:58
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida3:00
6BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal4:46
7WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
8BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
9PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
10KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:18
11BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
13THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
16LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
17PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
18BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5:43
19VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:16
20MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6:47
21ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates7:24
22GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ8:22
23REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ8:53
24KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data10:12
25CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale10:23
26MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step10:57
27BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10:58
28BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo12:27
29DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
30GESCHKE SimonCCC Team13:11
31YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
32VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team13:21
33KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
34ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:41
35VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS13:55
36SOLER MarcMovistar Team14:01
37MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe15:17
38POELS WoutTeam INEOS16:32
39MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16:53
40MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19:25
41TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma20:36
42CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS20:47
43OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
44POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin21:24
45WELLENS TimLotto Soudal22:25
46FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
47FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo22:40
48BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
49CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
50KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
51NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
52SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
53VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
54NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
55VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
56KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
57ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
58ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
59PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
60COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale23:08
61HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:54
62BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic25:36
63HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb25:46
64VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
65AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
66IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
67LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
68HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
69JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma25:52
70MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates28:02
71BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team28:06
72RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step28:07
73GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
74HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
75MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
76HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
77CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie29:04
78MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo29:23
79PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:25
80DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
81JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott29:32
82CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team29:42
83DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal29:49
84DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
85COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
86DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo29:59
87MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
88OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
89KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
90CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
91TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
92BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
93OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
94ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
95IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
96GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
97YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
98TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
99ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
100SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
101LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
102DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
103ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
104MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
105ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
106SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
107STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
108BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
109OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team32:54
110KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
111VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
112HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
113KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
114DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
115EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
116COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
117DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
118SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
119KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
120MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
121GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
122BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
123HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
124BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
125MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
126VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
127WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
128PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
129GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
130SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
131ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
132BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
133JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
134LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
135DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
136BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
137GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
138CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data33:30
139LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step33:41
140DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
141GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
142GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
143FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
144WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin33:46
145GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida34:46
146KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
147TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
148EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
149TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie34:51
150TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott35:24
151BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data35:47
152BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe36:36
153VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
154SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
155LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
156MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step42:02
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 75:18:49
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS1:30
3THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:35
4KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:50
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:14
7QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team3:54
8LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:54
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education First5:33
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:58
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo6:30
12BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:47
13MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team15:11
14ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates16:21
15KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data17:00
16GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ18:37
17MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team22:43
18BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale23:39
19MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates34:23
20REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ35:52
21BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma36:13
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team36:27
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo42:30
24HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:45
25VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team47:13
26MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ48:18
27YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott49:35
28MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step49:41
29KANGERT TanelEF Education First56:46
30DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma58:26
31KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:03:23
32MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:03:50
33ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:05:40
34BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:06:27
35CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:06:42
36WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:07:37
37CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:10:48
38POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:11:25
39HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:11:44
40HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:13:09
41SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:17:09
42STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:18:05
43VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:18:46
44TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1:21:27
45IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:21:56
46KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:23:52
47CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS1:27:39
48BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:29:39
49TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:31:12
50FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:31:34
51VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:31:42
52CLARKE SimonEF Education First1:31:45
53COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:35:54
54NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:36:45
55NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:37:12
56GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:40:23
57BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:40:34
58FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo1:40:54
59TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie1:43:20
60POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:43:30
61ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:44:40
62PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:44:45
63MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb1:44:59
64BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data1:45:52
65BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First1:47:49
66GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:48:57
67DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
68CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:51:04
69KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:52:41
70YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:52:42
71VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data1:53:22
72AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:53:44
73PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1:56:03
74KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS1:59:10
75SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:00:43
76FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:00:47
77MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:02:12
78IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:06:21
79BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:06:23
80OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:08:27
81SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:08:31
82PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:08:51
83ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2:11:32
84SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:12:57
85SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:13:11
86COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida2:17:50
87TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida2:18:01
88OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:20:45
89GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:20:55
90TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:22:20
91WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:23:00
92ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:24:26
93OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:24:54
94DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:24:58
95PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26:10
96KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal2:26:33
97MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic2:28:28
98BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:29:07
99ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:29:24
100DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30:41
101ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:31:55
102KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:34:33
103BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates2:35:06
104LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:35:35
105CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie2:37:05
106HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2:37:53
107SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:39:46
108GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida2:41:29
109LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2:42:16
110ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb2:42:50
111EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:44:35
112WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:45:01
113COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:45:21
114MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida2:48:28
115JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:48:41
116DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2:49:32
117VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:51:37
118GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:51:54
119DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott2:53:02
120GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:55:39
121ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:59:45
122VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic3:01:18
123BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:01:51
124JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data3:02:32
125DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3:03:04
126CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team3:05:49
127LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ3:05:59
128GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin3:07:11
129LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09:14
130WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team3:09:54
131TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:09:56
132VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:11:24
133HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:12:04
134EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:12:22
135SCULLY TomEF Education First3:12:38
136CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data3:14:23
137KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3:15:40
138JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:17:22
139GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:22:36
140GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic3:22:56
141BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe3:23:07
142RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:23:12
143DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:23:24
144DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin3:23:43
145BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ3:23:48
146HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott3:24:02
147VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:24:53
148BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie3:25:12
149KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal3:25:31
150BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data3:26:24
151HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:26:33
152MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal3:30:49
153MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:34:59
154DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin3:35:41
155LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First3:49:49
156OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:49:52
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe309
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step224
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida203
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb201
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal198
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott180
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo157
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team149
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step119
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma116
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal106
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ93
13TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma78
14ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits78
15PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team73
16BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal71
17KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates71
18CLARKE SimonEF Education First66
19THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS66
20NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
21WELLENS TimLotto Soudal59
22BERNAL EganTeam INEOS55
23POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin55
24MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team53
25TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida51
26YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott50
27OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
28OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe47
29SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team46
30QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team43
31IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
32BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data41
33OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie41
34WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
35BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe40
36BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team40
37KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma39
38ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb37
39CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida35
40DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
41ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step34
42MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step34
43LANDA MikelMovistar Team33
44KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb32
45GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
46TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
47CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
48GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale30
49GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic30
50PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
51SOLER MarcMovistar Team28
52CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28
53URÁN RigobertoEF Education First27
54SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo27
55DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal26
56HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
57ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
58KING BenTeam Dimension Data26
59BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie25
60PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo24
61LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team22
62MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe22
63DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin22
64MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
65NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida21
66TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
67EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
68BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
69BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data20
70IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team20
71AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team20
72PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
73SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie18
74BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic17
75BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale17
76FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
77GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17
78BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
79RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step17
80DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
81VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team16
82BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16
83PAUWELS SergeCCC Team16
84GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale16
85BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First14
86WOODS MichaelEF Education First13
87WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team13
88KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe12
89COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
90MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal11
91ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10
92SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
93JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott10
94KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
95MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida9
96GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
97BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
98FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale8
99OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
100MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step7
101MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
102FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team6
103ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
104VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
105SCULLY TomEF Education First6
106LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates5
107DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
108YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
109DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma4
110POELS WoutTeam INEOS4
111HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4
112ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
113COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
114GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3
115BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates3
116DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
117MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
118VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
119VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
120JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
121GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1
122KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal1
123BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale86
2WELLENS TimLotto Soudal74
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida60
4QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team58
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ50
6LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team45
7DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal38
8ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step33
9WOODS MichaelEF Education First31
10CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
11YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott29
12BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal28
13MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
14BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26
15KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma24
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe24
17KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb22
18BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
19YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott20
20GESCHKE SimonCCC Team18
21BERNAL EganTeam INEOS18
22LANDA MikelMovistar Team18
23PAUWELS SergeCCC Team17
24TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
25KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
26NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
27IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
28SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
29THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS8
30URÁN RigobertoEF Education First8
31MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
32DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
33SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
34CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
35BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team6
36SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6
37GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6
38CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
39FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5
40ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin4
41PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
42TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott3
43ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
44OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
45EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
46VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
47REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2
48HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
49GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
50DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
51SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
52BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1
53ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
54FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
55PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
56WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
57VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
58ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1
59DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 226:02:13
2Trek - Segafredo20:38
3EF Education First59:11
4Team INEOS1:00:27
5Groupama - FDJ1:05:31
6BORA - hansgrohe1:11:08
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:24:25
8UAE-Team Emirates1:27:48
9AG2R La Mondiale1:35:32
10Mitchelton-Scott1:58:56
11Astana Pro Team2:00:01
12Deceuninck - Quick Step2:31:08
13Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:46:28
14CCC Team2:57:31
15Team Dimension Data3:02:08
16Team Sunweb3:19:34
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:37:18
18Bahrain Merida3:42:01
19Team Arkéa Samsic3:49:59
20Lotto Soudal4:36:48
21Team Total Direct Energie5:32:22
22Team Katusha Alpecin6:13:59
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 75:20:19
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ17:07
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step48:11
4DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma56:56
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:02:20
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:09:18
7KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:22:22
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:28:09
9POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:42:00
10MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:00:42
11GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:19:25
12OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:23:24
13GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida2:39:59
14EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:43:05
15WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:43:31
16COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:43:51
17MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida2:46:58
18GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:54:09
19ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:58:15
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:08:26
21EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:10:52
22JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:15:52
23DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:21:54

