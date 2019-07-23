LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
Tour de France
Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
VeloNews.com

Tour de France stage 16: Ewan takes second stage win; Fuglsang abandons

The Australian sprinter launched at the perfect moment to capture his second stage win of this Tour. In the GC battle, Fuglsang crashed and abandoned.

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) launched early and sliced through a speeding selection of top sprinters to take his second stage win in the 2019 Tour de France in Nîmes. As Max Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), the final lead-out man for Elia Viviani, pulled off the front of the group, Ewan slithered past on his left, while Viviani launched to the right.

“To be honest I felt so bad today during the day,” Ewan said. “I think the heat really got to me and I was actually suffering so much that I was about to tell Maxime [Monfort] to get off of the front because I was suffering. I had extra motivation today, my daughter and my wife are here, so I’m so happy I could win for them.”

With one kilometer to go, Ewan and his team were arguably too far forward for the perfect lead-out. Then the Quick-Step team came past and he lost a few positions. Ewan, who had previewed the stage finish at the start of the day, knew that he could still win if he launched earlier than the others up front.

“I laid off the wheel and really took a run at it and start sprinting before the rest of the guys, and it worked,” Ewan said. “I said before it’s a dream to be here, and it was such a big dream to win one stage. And now I’ve won two, so I can’t believe it.”

Ewan’s momentum brought him to the line first, with Viviani in second. Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) crossed close behind in third, with the green jersey, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), in fourth. In his first Tour, Ewan now has two stage wins, after previously taking the victory on stage 11 in Toulouse.

The top of the general classification order remained unchanged. Further down, however, the GC race lost one contender when Jakob Fuglsang abandoned the race with a hand injury after crashing with several of his teammates and members of the Sunweb squad.

Nairo Quintana, who fell behind a split in the peloton in the final kilometers of the race, also lost over a minute. He now sits 9:30 behind the yellow jersey.

Ewan won by half a bike length in Nîmes. Photo:A.S.O-Pool/Getty Images

How the stage unfolded

On a scorchingly hot day, the break quickly established itself after the neutral rollout in Nîmes, and included Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), and Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC). With 155km to race their lead was 1:30.

With 129km to race, Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) crashed alone, upending over his bike and going down on his left side. He slowly remounted, several teammates dropped back to check on him, and they were on their way. He then received medical treatment from the race doctor, and made his way back to the tail end of the field.

Unconcerned with the sprint points of the day, Bak led the breakaway group through the line with 112km to go in Vallérargues. Less than 1:30 behind, the sprinters took it more seriously, lining things out. Viviani was best of the rest, with his teammate Michael Morkov, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), and Sagan following closely behind to grab a few points.

With 100km to race, the sprinter teams Jumbo-Visma, UAE-Emirates, and Lotto-Soudal controlled the front of the peloton, 1:10 behind the break of five.

Bak also took the single point on offer at the Category 4 Côte de Saint-Jean-du-Pain, 1:10 ahead of the peloton. Not long after their lead was a mere 45 seconds with still 65km to race.

As the race heated up, with 26km to race, a crash took down several riders from Astana and Sunweb as the field passed through a roundabout. The worst among them was Jakob Fuglsang, who removed his helmet, waved goodbye to his teammates, and walked off the course and into the ambulance. He had been sitting ninth overall in the GC standings.

As the hot winds kicked up as the route returned to the city streets of Nîmes, and with just over 2km to race, the peloton swarmed the breakaway riders and turned up the pace to set up the sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 16 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:57:08
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
3GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
5BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
8STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
9KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
10PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
11DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
12BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
13COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
14RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
15GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
16JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
17NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
18BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
19VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
20ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
21GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
22MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
23ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
24LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
25THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
26MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
27KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
28BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
29PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
30BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
31MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
32VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
33BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
34PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
35URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
36CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
37MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
38PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
39ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
40CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
41HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
42MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
43SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
44FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
45MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
46DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
47BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
48POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
49CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale0:19
50BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:21
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
52IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
53KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
54ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb0:24
55TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:27
56KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
57MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida0:37
58ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
59OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:38
60ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
61VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
62LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:50
63BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:52
64MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe0:54
65BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
66OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:56
67JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00
68LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
69KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data1:02
70EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
71QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
72DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
73FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
74VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
75HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
76SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
77GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
78COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
79KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
80VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:10
81BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1:15
82OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
83KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:20
84TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie1:22
85KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:38
86HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
87DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:42
88GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
89ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:57
90VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
91WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:00
92DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
93MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
94YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
95HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
96GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
97CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
98NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
99HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
100GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
101GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
102DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
103REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
104GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
105ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
106PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
107TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
108WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
109MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
110CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
111TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
112ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
113TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
114LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2:08
115OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
116WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
117SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
118BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
119CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
120PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
121DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
122KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
123PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
124DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
125SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
126DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
127KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal2:13
128BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe2:31
129JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:35
130WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:49
131ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
132DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
133BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
134POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
135HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
136IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
137KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
138KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
139LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
140YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
141AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
142CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data4:42
143COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5:22
144BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:00
145GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
146BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ6:32
147BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
148ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
149SCULLY TomEF Education First8:44
150VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
151LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
152MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
153FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
154SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
155BOL CeesTeam Sunweb8:55
156LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10:34
157CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
158SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
159HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
160MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
161MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma12:31
162VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data12:34
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 64:57:30
2THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:35
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47
4PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:50
5BERNAL EganTeam INEOS2:02
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:14
7LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:54
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:00
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education First5:33
10PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo6:30
11BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:22
12QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team9:30
13MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates11:39
14KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data12:06
15MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team13:42
16ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates14:15
17GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ15:33
18BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale27:33
19MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team28:25
20BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma30:33
21REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ32:17
22MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ34:11
23YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott35:18
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo37:54
25LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team39:23
26HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott43:10
27MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step44:02
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe46:01
29HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits46:24
30KANGERT TanelEF Education First48:43
31DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma51:17
32CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo53:26
33MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe53:51
34VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team58:43
35BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo59:18
36ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb59:25
37POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:00:11
38VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:01:24
39CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:01:37
40SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:02:41
41WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:08:09
42BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:10:08
43STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:10:41
44HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:11:16
45TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1:11:41
46CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS1:12:10
47TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie1:13:47
48MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb1:13:54
49FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:14:27
50FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo1:17:47
51NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:19:23
52KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:19:48
53NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:19:50
54IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:20:57
55YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:21:37
56VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:23:05
57BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:23:47
58COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:25:44
59CLARKE SimonEF Education First1:25:51
60TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:26:00
61GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:26:08
62GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:26:45
63ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:27:18
64AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:27:31
65BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First1:30:27
66KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS1:34:29
67SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:35:36
68IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:35:55
69VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data1:36:00
70BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data1:37:00
71SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:37:26
72MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:37:31
73DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:38:47
74PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:39:58
75KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:40:33
76SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:42:46
77FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:44:30
78POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:44:34
79COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida1:45:46
80BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:46:05
81TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida1:46:56
82KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:52:36
83CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:53:22
84ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:54:11
85GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:56:14
86DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:56:35
87PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
88PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:57:30
89WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:59:29
90SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:00:38
91DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:00:49
92OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:00:55
93ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:01:29
94ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:04:43
95MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic2:05:39
96CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie2:06:55
97KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:06:57
98TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07:02
99SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:07:36
100LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:07:55
101SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:08:18
102HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2:09:19
103OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:09:25
104ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:10:18
105KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal2:11:03
106ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb2:11:45
107GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida2:12:01
108WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:12:13
109MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida2:15:07
110OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:15:30
111EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:16:59
112DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2:18:37
113DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott2:19:41
114BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:20:41
115GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:20:52
116ROWE LukeTeam INEOS2:23:27
117BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates2:24:47
118PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26:05
119COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:27:31
120LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:30:56
121VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:31:09
122DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:32:38
123LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2:33:24
124VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2:33:43
125GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin2:33:50
126TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:34:04
127VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:34:21
128JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data2:34:56
129EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:35:19
130CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team2:35:40
131JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:36:33
132WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team2:37:15
133GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:37:29
134BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:39:03
135LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:39:07
136PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:39:32
137KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:41:40
138HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:45:12
139BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe2:45:32
140CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data2:46:11
141BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2:47:41
142MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:48:20
143KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:48:28
144GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic2:48:56
145BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ2:49:48
146GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:50:21
147DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin2:50:22
148RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:50:28
149HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott2:50:41
150JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:51:03
151BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data2:51:27
152VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:51:32
153ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:51:48
154HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:52:33
155DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:52:58
156BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:55:20
157MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal2:55:38
158SCULLY TomEF Education First2:55:49
159DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin3:01:41
160MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3:07:46
161LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First3:12:46
162OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:15:52
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe309
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step224
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida203
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb201
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal198
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo142
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott130
8ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step117
9GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma116
10VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team101
11PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ89
12DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal89
13KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates71
14TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma67
15ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits65
16NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
17THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS63
18BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal61
19WELLENS TimLotto Soudal59
20PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team53
21CLARKE SimonEF Education First51
22MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team51
23YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott50
24OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
25BERNAL EganTeam INEOS47
26POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin45
27IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
28OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie41
29WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
30BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team40
31SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team36
32TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida35
33BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe35
34DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
35OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe35
36MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step34
37BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data33
38KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma33
39LANDA MikelMovistar Team33
40GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
41TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
42CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
43GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale30
44GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic30
45PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
46SOLER MarcMovistar Team28
47CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28
48URÁN RigobertoEF Education First26
49ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
50BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie25
51PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo24
52MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe22
53BOL CeesTeam Sunweb22
54DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin22
55NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida21
56TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
57PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
58EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
59BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
60BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data20
61ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb20
62HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
63KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb19
64SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19
65SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie18
66BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic17
67FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
68GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17
69BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
70RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step17
71DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
72VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team16
73QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team16
74BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16
75KING BenTeam Dimension Data15
76CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida15
77WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team13
78KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe12
79AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team12
80MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma12
81COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
82GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
83MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal11
84ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10
85SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
86BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First9
87KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
88PAUWELS SergeCCC Team9
89MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida9
90GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
91BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
92FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale8
93OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
94LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team7
95MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step7
96MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
97ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
98DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal6
99VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
100SCULLY TomEF Education First6
101DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
102YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
103DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma4
104POELS WoutTeam INEOS4
105SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4
106ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
107COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
108ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step4
109GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3
110MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3
111DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
112MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
113VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
114LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2
115VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
116JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
117BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal64
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ50
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step33
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
6YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott29
7MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma24
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe24
10BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
11BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale18
12GESCHKE SimonCCC Team18
13BERNAL EganTeam INEOS18
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team18
15BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal16
16TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
17KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
18PAUWELS SergeCCC Team13
19NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
20IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
21SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
22THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS8
23URÁN RigobertoEF Education First8
24MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
25DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
26WOODS MichaelEF Education First7
27SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
28BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team6
29CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
30SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6
31GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6
32CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team5
34FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5
35ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin4
36PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
37OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
38EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
39VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
40ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
41QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2
42REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2
43HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
44BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
45KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb2
46GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
47SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
48BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1
49ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
50TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1
51FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
52WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
53VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
54DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 64:59:32
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ13:31
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step42:00
4DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma49:15
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo51:24
6MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe51:49
7KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:17:46
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:21:45
9MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:35:29
10KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:38:31
11POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:42:32
12GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:54:12
13OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:07:23
14GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida2:09:59
15WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:10:11
16MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida2:13:05
17EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:14:57
18GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:18:50
19COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:25:29
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:32:02
21EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:33:17
22JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49:01
23ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:49:46
24DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:50:56
25BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:53:18
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 195:19:44
2Trek - Segafredo30:45
3Team INEOS30:54
4Groupama - FDJ37:24
5Team Jumbo-Visma50:08
6EF Education First59:46
7BORA - hansgrohe1:00:32
8AG2R La Mondiale1:08:46
9Mitchelton-Scott1:09:03
10UAE-Team Emirates1:15:38
11Astana Pro Team1:29:41
12Deceuninck - Quick Step2:00:45
13Team Sunweb2:20:55
14Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:22:40
15Team Dimension Data2:37:03
16Team Arkéa Samsic2:44:59
17CCC Team2:57:25
18Bahrain Merida3:00:17
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:27:21
20Lotto Soudal3:54:17
21Team Total Direct Energie4:00:34
22Team Katusha Alpecin5:04:17

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.