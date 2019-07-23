Tour de France stage 16: Ewan takes second stage win; Fuglsang abandons
Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) launched early and sliced through a speeding selection of top sprinters to take his second stage win in the 2019 Tour de France in Nîmes. As Max Richeze (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), the final lead-out man for Elia Viviani, pulled off the front of the group, Ewan slithered past on his left, while Viviani launched to the right.
“To be honest I felt so bad today during the day,” Ewan said. “I think the heat really got to me and I was actually suffering so much that I was about to tell Maxime [Monfort] to get off of the front because I was suffering. I had extra motivation today, my daughter and my wife are here, so I’m so happy I could win for them.”
With one kilometer to go, Ewan and his team were arguably too far forward for the perfect lead-out. Then the Quick-Step team came past and he lost a few positions. Ewan, who had previewed the stage finish at the start of the day, knew that he could still win if he launched earlier than the others up front.
“I laid off the wheel and really took a run at it and start sprinting before the rest of the guys, and it worked,” Ewan said. “I said before it’s a dream to be here, and it was such a big dream to win one stage. And now I’ve won two, so I can’t believe it.”
Ewan’s momentum brought him to the line first, with Viviani in second. Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) crossed close behind in third, with the green jersey, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), in fourth. In his first Tour, Ewan now has two stage wins, after previously taking the victory on stage 11 in Toulouse.
The top of the general classification order remained unchanged. Further down, however, the GC race lost one contender when Jakob Fuglsang abandoned the race with a hand injury after crashing with several of his teammates and members of the Sunweb squad.
Nairo Quintana, who fell behind a split in the peloton in the final kilometers of the race, also lost over a minute. He now sits 9:30 behind the yellow jersey.
How the stage unfolded
On a scorchingly hot day, the break quickly established itself after the neutral rollout in Nîmes, and included Lars Bak (Dimension Data), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r La Mondiale), and Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC). With 155km to race their lead was 1:30.
With 129km to race, Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) crashed alone, upending over his bike and going down on his left side. He slowly remounted, several teammates dropped back to check on him, and they were on their way. He then received medical treatment from the race doctor, and made his way back to the tail end of the field.
Unconcerned with the sprint points of the day, Bak led the breakaway group through the line with 112km to go in Vallérargues. Less than 1:30 behind, the sprinters took it more seriously, lining things out. Viviani was best of the rest, with his teammate Michael Morkov, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), and Sagan following closely behind to grab a few points.
With 100km to race, the sprinter teams Jumbo-Visma, UAE-Emirates, and Lotto-Soudal controlled the front of the peloton, 1:10 behind the break of five.
Bak also took the single point on offer at the Category 4 Côte de Saint-Jean-du-Pain, 1:10 ahead of the peloton. Not long after their lead was a mere 45 seconds with still 65km to race.
As the race heated up, with 26km to race, a crash took down several riders from Astana and Sunweb as the field passed through a roundabout. The worst among them was Jakob Fuglsang, who removed his helmet, waved goodbye to his teammates, and walked off the course and into the ambulance. He had been sitting ninth overall in the GC standings.
As the hot winds kicked up as the route returned to the city streets of Nîmes, and with just over 2km to race, the peloton swarmed the breakaway riders and turned up the pace to set up the sprinters.
Tour de France Stage 16 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:57:08
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|3
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|5
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|9
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|10
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|11
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|12
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|13
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|14
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|15
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|16
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|17
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|18
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|19
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|20
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|21
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|22
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|23
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|25
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|26
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|27
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|28
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|30
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|31
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|32
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|33
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|34
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|35
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|36
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|37
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|38
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|39
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|40
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|41
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|42
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|43
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|44
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|45
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|46
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|47
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|48
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|49
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19
|50
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|53
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|54
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|0:24
|55
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27
|56
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|57
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|0:37
|58
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|59
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|60
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|61
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|62
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:50
|63
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:52
|64
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|65
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|66
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:56
|67
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00
|68
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|69
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|1:02
|70
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|71
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|72
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|73
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|74
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|75
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|76
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|77
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|78
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|79
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|80
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:10
|81
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1:15
|82
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|83
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:20
|84
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:22
|85
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:38
|86
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|87
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:42
|88
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|89
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:57
|90
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|91
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00
|92
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|93
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|94
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|95
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|96
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|97
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|98
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|99
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|100
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|101
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|102
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|103
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|104
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|105
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|106
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|107
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|108
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|109
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|110
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|111
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|112
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|113
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|114
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:08
|115
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|116
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|117
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|118
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|119
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|120
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|121
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|122
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|123
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|124
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|125
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|126
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|127
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13
|128
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:31
|129
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:35
|130
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:49
|131
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|132
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|133
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|134
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|135
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|136
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|137
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|138
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|139
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|140
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|141
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|142
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|4:42
|143
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:22
|144
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:00
|145
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|146
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:32
|147
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|148
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|149
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|8:44
|150
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|151
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|152
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|153
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|154
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|155
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|8:55
|156
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10:34
|157
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|158
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|159
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|160
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|161
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:31
|162
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|12:34
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|64:57:30
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:35
|3
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|4
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|2:02
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:54
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:00
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|5:33
|10
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:30
|11
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:22
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|9:30
|13
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:39
|14
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|12:06
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|13:42
|16
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:15
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:33
|18
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:33
|19
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|28:25
|20
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:33
|21
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:17
|22
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:11
|23
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:18
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:54
|25
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|39:23
|26
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43:10
|27
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:02
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:01
|29
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46:24
|30
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|48:43
|31
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:17
|32
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:26
|33
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:51
|34
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|58:43
|35
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:18
|36
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|59:25
|37
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:00:11
|38
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:24
|39
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:37
|40
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:02:41
|41
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:08:09
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:10:08
|43
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:41
|44
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:16
|45
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:41
|46
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|1:12:10
|47
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:13:47
|48
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:54
|49
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:27
|50
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17:47
|51
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:23
|52
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:19:48
|53
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:19:50
|54
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20:57
|55
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:37
|56
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:23:05
|57
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23:47
|58
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:44
|59
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|1:25:51
|60
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:26:00
|61
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:08
|62
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1:26:45
|63
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:27:18
|64
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:27:31
|65
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|1:30:27
|66
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|1:34:29
|67
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35:36
|68
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35:55
|69
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|1:36:00
|70
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|1:37:00
|71
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:37:26
|72
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1:37:31
|73
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38:47
|74
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:39:58
|75
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:40:33
|76
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:42:46
|77
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:44:30
|78
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:44:34
|79
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|1:45:46
|80
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:46:05
|81
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:46:56
|82
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:52:36
|83
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:53:22
|84
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:54:11
|85
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:56:14
|86
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:56:35
|87
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|88
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:57:30
|89
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59:29
|90
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:00:38
|91
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:00:49
|92
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:00:55
|93
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:01:29
|94
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:04:43
|95
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:05:39
|96
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:06:55
|97
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:06:57
|98
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07:02
|99
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07:36
|100
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:07:55
|101
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:08:18
|102
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:09:19
|103
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:09:25
|104
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:10:18
|105
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|2:11:03
|106
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|2:11:45
|107
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|2:12:01
|108
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:12:13
|109
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|2:15:07
|110
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:15:30
|111
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:16:59
|112
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2:18:37
|113
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19:41
|114
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:20:41
|115
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:20:52
|116
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|2:23:27
|117
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24:47
|118
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26:05
|119
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27:31
|120
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:30:56
|121
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:31:09
|122
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32:38
|123
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:33:24
|124
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:33:43
|125
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:33:50
|126
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:34:04
|127
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:34:21
|128
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|2:34:56
|129
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:19
|130
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|2:35:40
|131
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:36:33
|132
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:37:15
|133
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:37:29
|134
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:39:03
|135
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:39:07
|136
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:39:32
|137
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:41:40
|138
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2:45:12
|139
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:45:32
|140
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|2:46:11
|141
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:47:41
|142
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:48:20
|143
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:28
|144
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:48:56
|145
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:49:48
|146
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50:21
|147
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:50:22
|148
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:50:28
|149
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:50:41
|150
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:51:03
|151
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|2:51:27
|152
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:51:32
|153
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:51:48
|154
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:52:33
|155
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:52:58
|156
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:55:20
|157
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|2:55:38
|158
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|2:55:49
|159
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:01:41
|160
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:07:46
|161
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|3:12:46
|162
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:15:52
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|309
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|224
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|203
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|142
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|130
|8
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|117
|9
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|10
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|101
|11
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|89
|12
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|89
|13
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|71
|14
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|15
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|65
|16
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|17
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|63
|18
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|61
|19
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|59
|20
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|21
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|51
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|51
|23
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|24
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|25
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|47
|26
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|45
|27
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|28
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41
|29
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|40
|31
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|36
|32
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|33
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|34
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|35
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|36
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|37
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|33
|38
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|39
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|33
|40
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|41
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|42
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|43
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|44
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|45
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|46
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|28
|47
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28
|48
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|26
|49
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|26
|50
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25
|51
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|52
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|53
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|22
|54
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|55
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|21
|56
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|57
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|58
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|59
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|60
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|20
|61
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|20
|62
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|63
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|19
|64
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|65
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|66
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|67
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|68
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|69
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|70
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|71
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|72
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|16
|73
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|16
|74
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|75
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|76
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|15
|77
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|13
|78
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|79
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|12
|80
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|81
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|82
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|83
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|84
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|85
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|86
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|9
|87
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|88
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|9
|89
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|90
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|91
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|92
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|93
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|94
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|95
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|96
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|97
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|98
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|99
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|100
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|6
|101
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|102
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|103
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|104
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|4
|105
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|106
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|107
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|108
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|109
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|110
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|111
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|112
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|113
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|114
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|115
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|116
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|117
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|64
|2
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|50
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|6
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|7
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|9
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|10
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|11
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|18
|13
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|18
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|18
|15
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|17
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|18
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|13
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|20
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|21
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|22
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|8
|23
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|8
|24
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|25
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|26
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|7
|27
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|28
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6
|30
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|31
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|32
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|35
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|36
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|37
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|38
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|39
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|40
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|41
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2
|42
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|43
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|44
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|45
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|2
|46
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|47
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|48
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|49
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|50
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|51
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|53
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|54
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|64:59:32
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:31
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:00
|4
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:15
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|51:24
|6
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51:49
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:17:46
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21:45
|9
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1:35:29
|10
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:31
|11
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:42:32
|12
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:54:12
|13
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:07:23
|14
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|2:09:59
|15
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:10:11
|16
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|2:13:05
|17
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:14:57
|18
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:18:50
|19
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:29
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:32:02
|21
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33:17
|22
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49:01
|23
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:49:46
|24
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:50:56
|25
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:53:18
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|195:19:44
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:45
|3
|Team INEOS
|30:54
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:24
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50:08
|6
|EF Education First
|59:46
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:32
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:46
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:03
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15:38
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|1:29:41
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:00:45
|13
|Team Sunweb
|2:20:55
|14
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:22:40
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|2:37:03
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:44:59
|17
|CCC Team
|2:57:25
|18
|Bahrain Merida
|3:00:17
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:27:21
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:17
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:00:34
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:04:17
