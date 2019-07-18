LATEST STORIES

Tour de France
Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Tour de France stage 12: Simon Yates wins from the break; GC battle sees stalemate

Yates won the three-man sprint after being in the breakaway all day. Behind, the GC contenders called a truce before tomorrow's decisive time trial.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) timed his sprint perfectly and won stage 12 of the Tour de France from a three-man sprint, besting Pello Bilbao (Astana) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the Pyrenean town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre, after a daylong breakaway.

Coming into the final tight corner, Yates sat on the wheels of his break-mates. The Briton launched first, sweeping through the final bend to hold off the other two riders.

“I’ve been saving energy all the way until we got here into the mountains and this was my first time to try something,” Yates said after the 210km stage. “Normally I’d be back in the peloton helping [my brother] Adam. Today I got my own chance and I grabbed it with both hands.”

Between the riders, it wasn’t clear who would have the best sprint to take the day, but Yates’s sport directors made sure he knew the final few bends of the course to give him confidence for the sprint.

“I wasn’t very confident beating either of them,” Yates continued. “I didn’t know how fast they were. I just knew from the directors in the car, they told me I needed to be in the front coming around the last corner. So, I made sure to do that and luckily I held on to win.”

In the battle for the general classification, it was a calm day. The main GC contenders called a stalemate, and there were no attacks of the yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe, or the strongmen of Team Ineos. The peloton calmly rolled across the line, led by all eight riders of the British super-squad, over nine minutes back from the stage winner.

Alaphilippe remained the leader of the Tour by 1:12 over Geraint Thomas and 1:16 over Egan Bernal (both Team Ineos).

“We expected attacks today on the Peyresourde,” Thomas said. “But nothing really happened.”

Yates took his first Tour de France win in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

How the stage unfolded

Stage 12 began fast with many attacks, though initially nothing was able to stick.

Ultimately, it took 40 kilometers of hard racing to establish the break of the day. It included 40 riders, notably Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey, sprinters Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), as well as Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), polka dot jersey Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Nicholas Roche (Sunweb), Rui Costa (Bahrain-Merida), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Valgren (Dimension Data), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), among others.

In total, 19 of the 22 teams in the Tour were represented in the break.

Wellens won the first KOM of the day, the category 4 Côte de Montoulieu-Saint-Bernard. With 110km to go, the break was 4:10 ahead of the peloton.

With 80km to go, Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) abandoned the race. Around the same time, a crash victim from stage 11, Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) also abandoned.

Sagan left nothing to chance and easily took maximum points at the stage’s lone sprint line. As the break approached the Col de Peyresourde, Kristoff and Colbrelli distanced the big group of breakaway riders. Soon, Kristoff fell off the pace, and Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie) bridged up. Not long after, the war of attrition kicked in, and soon Kristoff was off the back of the break, along with Groenewegen, Boasson Hagen, and Cees Bol (Sunweb).

Calmejane forged ahead, alone, and built a 45 second lead over Wellens in the polka dots, and 1:40 over the green jersey group, which slowly lost rider after rider. The Quick-Step-led peloton was 5:40 back.

Wellens’ Lotto-Soudal teammates took the front of the chase group to pull back Calmejane by the summit, to maximize Wellens’ take of KOM points; Wellens launched to catch the lone Frenchman at the line.

Simon Clarke (EF Education First), celebrating his 33rd birthday on the day, attacked over the summit of the Peyresourde, diving down the pass in his supertuck position. By its base, he had a lead of over 45 seconds. The peloton crested the pass 5:45 behind.

At the base of the final climb of the day, the 9.9km Horquette d’Ancizan, Clarke had increased his lead to 1:30 over a chase group of 26 riders. Trentin launched from the group to try to claw back Clarke.

Next to try and bridge was Yates, whose teammate Trentin pedaled 20 seconds ahead. Roche, Mathias Frank (Ag2r La Mondiale), and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) latched onto the back wheel of the Australian. Then Mühlberger tried his own hand.

With 35km to go, Trentin caught and passed Clarke. Soon after, Yates sprinted up to join his teammate, with Muhlberger just behind. The remnants of the break were scattered all over the Horquette. Meanwhile, Team Ineos amassed at the front of the peloton to control the pace, 6:30 back.

At the summit, Yates led with Mühlberger on his wheel. Pello Bilbao (Astana) passed 10 seconds back. A group of six was another 30 seconds behind. The peloton crested over eight minutes back.

On the descent, Bilbao quickly caught the leading duo. AS a group of three, they worked well, extending their lead on the long, non-technical descent to Bageneres-de-Bigorre. With 5km to go, their lead was two minutes, and it was clear the stage winner would come from the trio.

Tour de France Stage 12 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott4:57:53
2BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
3MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
4BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:28
5FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
7NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
8COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
9CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
11VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
12TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
13PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
14FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
15ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
16SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
17GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
18VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data1:33
19ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team5:13
20BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
21PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
22VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS9:35
23ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
24KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
25CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
26POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
27THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
28BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
29MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
30SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
32DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
33PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
34MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
35MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
36VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
37BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
38EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
39PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
40SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
41GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
43LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
44QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
45BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
46FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
47AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
48MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
49CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
50KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
51BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
52CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
53HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
54KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
55SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
56BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
57TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
58REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
59BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
60MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
61LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
62SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
63FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
64PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
65CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
66KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
67HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
68YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
69URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
70MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
71MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
72VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
73ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
74TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
75SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
76ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
77IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
78CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
79CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
80HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
81ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
82DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
83HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
84MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
85SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
86LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
87BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
88WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
89KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
90MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
91DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal15:30
92WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
93PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
94CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
95VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
96MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step18:58
97KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
98ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
99LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
100BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
101POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
102WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
103KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
104ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
105OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
106OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
107GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
108BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
109DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
110NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
111OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
112COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
113LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
114ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
115GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
116BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
117TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
118HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
119OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
120VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
121GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
122DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
123JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
124IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
125GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
126GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
127SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
128GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
129COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
130GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
131KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb19:09
132DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo20:56
133KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
134BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
135BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
136VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
137BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
138MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
139WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
140BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
141SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
142BOL CeesTeam Sunweb24:41
143HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin25:32
144DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
145TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
146KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
147PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
148JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
149MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma26:34
150GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
151KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
152DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
153VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
154MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
155ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
156BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
157KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
158LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
159RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
160HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
161DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
162DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
163LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
164VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
165EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
166JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 52:26:09
2THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:12
3BERNAL EganTeam INEOS1:16
4KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:27
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:45
6MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46
7YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:47
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2:04
9MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2:09
10PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:33
11KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:46
12URÁN RigobertoEF Education First3:18
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
14BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale3:20
15FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3:22
16BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:26
17KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data3:28
18MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:42
19PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo3:59
20LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:15
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:25
22GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ4:32
23LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team4:34
24ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates5:57
25MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:59
26VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team6:18
27ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb9:50
28BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:20
29MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ12:47
30CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo14:35
31REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ14:36
32TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott14:45
33HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott17:59
34STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo19:39
35HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates21:17
36FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale22:00
37HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:41
38CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale23:06
39TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie23:08
40MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb24:53
41SOLER MarcMovistar Team25:10
42MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe25:15
43VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale25:59
44NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida26:03
45SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe26:28
46BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26:43
47DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma28:59
48TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida29:27
49COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates29:57
50KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb30:06
51WOODS MichaelEF Education First30:54
52FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo31:47
53KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS32:58
54CLARKE SimonEF Education First33:21
55AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team33:59
56BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal34:04
57BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team36:06
58SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe36:25
59NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale37:24
60IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team38:13
61KANGERT TanelEF Education First39:07
62IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott39:54
63ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin40:37
64BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data43:11
65BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First43:29
66CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS45:05
67VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data45:06
68SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team46:30
69POELS WoutTeam INEOS48:03
70COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida48:29
71MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS49:18
72KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb50:21
73DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal50:53
74SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie50:59
75BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic51:20
76VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma51:51
77TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida54:14
78KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb54:46
79POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin55:55
80VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS56:47
81GESCHKE SimonCCC Team56:52
82GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale57:12
83PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits58:25
84YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott58:26
85FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team59:09
86PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1:04:40
87PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:05:41
88ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:07:14
89WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:10:13
90SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:10:14
91SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11:50
92CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:11:54
93TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13:13
94KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:13:26
95HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:14:07
96DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:14:19
97GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14:35
98ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:14:38
99WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:14:51
100ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:14:52
101LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14:59
102MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15:51
103DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15:56
104OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:16:14
105GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:16:28
106SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:17:36
107KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal1:19:25
108ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:19:33
109MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida1:19:41
110CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie1:20:13
111OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:20:27
112BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20:55
113DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott1:21:28
114EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:22:12
115KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:23:06
116ROWE LukeTeam INEOS1:24:51
117DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:25:06
118OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:26:35
119ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30:58
120BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:31:54
121COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:33:15
122GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:33:41
123JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data1:35:08
124PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36:01
125CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team1:36:35
126VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:37:01
127WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:37:28
128LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates1:37:31
129EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:37:48
130GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin1:37:57
131BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:38:10
132LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38:52
133KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:39:14
134VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic1:39:30
135PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:39:33
136JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:40:18
137VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:40:24
138TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:41:39
139DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:42:12
140LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:43:20
141BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:43:59
142GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:44:18
143BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:44:29
144BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:47:13
145HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:47:28
146KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:47:53
147VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:47:55
148RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48:01
149GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49:00
150JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49:21
151CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
152MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:49:44
153BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:49:49
154HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:50:00
155BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1:50:19
156GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic1:50:31
157DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin1:50:43
158SCULLY TomEF Education First1:52:28
159MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal1:52:54
160DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:53:19
161ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:54:41
162HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:56:18
163MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:56:50
164DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin1:57:56
165LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First2:02:06
166OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:14:35
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 52:27:25
2MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:30
3GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3:16
4CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo13:19
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe23:59
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe25:12
7DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma27:43
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal32:48
9MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS48:02
10KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb49:05
11VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma50:35
12KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb53:30
13POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin54:39
14GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13:19
15WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:13:35
16GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:15:12
17MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida1:18:25
18EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:20:56
19OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:25:19
20COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:31:59
21GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:32:25
22EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:36:32
23TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:40:23
24BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:42:43
25JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48:05
26DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:52:03
27ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:53:25
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe277
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida191
3VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step184
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb167
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal148
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo132
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott118
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team101
9GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma96
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step75
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal68
12TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma67
13VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma64
14NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
15KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates63
16BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal61
17CLARKE SimonEF Education First51
18MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team51
19OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
20ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits48
21PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team46
22IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
23PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ43
24WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
25WELLENS TimLotto Soudal39
26SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team36
27TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida35
28DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
29OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe35
30GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
31TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
32YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott30
33THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS29
34BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team29
35BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data28
36POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin28
37GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic28
38OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie26
39ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
40BERNAL EganTeam INEOS25
41CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25
42MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step25
43MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe22
44GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale22
45BOL CeesTeam Sunweb22
46PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
47TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
48EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
49PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
50BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
51ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb20
52SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19
53FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
54BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
55DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
56HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits16
57DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin16
58KING BenTeam Dimension Data15
59CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie15
60SOLER MarcMovistar Team14
61RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
62QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team13
63COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
64FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team10
65SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
66KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
67BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First9
68PAUWELS SergeCCC Team9
69GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
70BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
71BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie9
72MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma9
73BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe8
74BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7
75LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team7
76SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie7
77MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal7
78KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6
79LANDA MikelMovistar Team6
80NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6
81DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal6
82SCULLY TomEF Education First6
83PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo5
84MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
85DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
86YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
87URÁN RigobertoEF Education First4
88FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale4
89ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
90MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida4
91COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
92BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
93OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
94DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
95MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
96GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2
97VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
98VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
99JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
100BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal54
2DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
3CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
4MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
5BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
6BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal16
7TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
8PAUWELS SergeCCC Team13
9KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
10YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott10
11IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
12SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
13MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
14DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
15CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
16BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team6
17CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
18THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS4
19SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie4
20PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
21OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step3
23EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
24VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
25ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
26PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2
27HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
28BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
29GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
30KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1
31SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
32QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1
33ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
34TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1
35FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
36KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1
37FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
38WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
39DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 157:27:18
2AG2R La Mondiale9:19
3Movistar Team10:22
4BORA - hansgrohe12:01
5Mitchelton-Scott12:47
6UAE-Team Emirates30:10
7Groupama - FDJ33:48
8Team Jumbo-Visma33:58
9EF Education First35:01
10Team INEOS40:37
11Team Sunweb46:25
12Astana Pro Team47:25
13Bahrain Merida1:00:56
14Deceuninck - Quick Step1:13:21
15Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:20:15
16CCC Team1:20:25
17Team Dimension Data1:31:49
18Team Arkéa Samsic1:40:10
19Lotto Soudal1:58:15
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04:56
21Team Total Direct Energie2:21:43
22Team Katusha Alpecin2:58:50

