Tour de France stage 12: Simon Yates wins from the break; GC battle sees stalemate
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) timed his sprint perfectly and won stage 12 of the Tour de France from a three-man sprint, besting Pello Bilbao (Astana) and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the Pyrenean town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre, after a daylong breakaway.
Coming into the final tight corner, Yates sat on the wheels of his break-mates. The Briton launched first, sweeping through the final bend to hold off the other two riders.
“I’ve been saving energy all the way until we got here into the mountains and this was my first time to try something,” Yates said after the 210km stage. “Normally I’d be back in the peloton helping [my brother] Adam. Today I got my own chance and I grabbed it with both hands.”
Between the riders, it wasn’t clear who would have the best sprint to take the day, but Yates’s sport directors made sure he knew the final few bends of the course to give him confidence for the sprint.
“I wasn’t very confident beating either of them,” Yates continued. “I didn’t know how fast they were. I just knew from the directors in the car, they told me I needed to be in the front coming around the last corner. So, I made sure to do that and luckily I held on to win.”
In the battle for the general classification, it was a calm day. The main GC contenders called a stalemate, and there were no attacks of the yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe, or the strongmen of Team Ineos. The peloton calmly rolled across the line, led by all eight riders of the British super-squad, over nine minutes back from the stage winner.
Alaphilippe remained the leader of the Tour by 1:12 over Geraint Thomas and 1:16 over Egan Bernal (both Team Ineos).
“We expected attacks today on the Peyresourde,” Thomas said. “But nothing really happened.”
How the stage unfolded
Stage 12 began fast with many attacks, though initially nothing was able to stick.
Ultimately, it took 40 kilometers of hard racing to establish the break of the day. It included 40 riders, notably Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the green jersey, sprinters Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), as well as Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), polka dot jersey Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Nicholas Roche (Sunweb), Rui Costa (Bahrain-Merida), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Valgren (Dimension Data), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), among others.
In total, 19 of the 22 teams in the Tour were represented in the break.
Wellens won the first KOM of the day, the category 4 Côte de Montoulieu-Saint-Bernard. With 110km to go, the break was 4:10 ahead of the peloton.
With 80km to go, Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) abandoned the race. Around the same time, a crash victim from stage 11, Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) also abandoned.
Sagan left nothing to chance and easily took maximum points at the stage’s lone sprint line. As the break approached the Col de Peyresourde, Kristoff and Colbrelli distanced the big group of breakaway riders. Soon, Kristoff fell off the pace, and Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie) bridged up. Not long after, the war of attrition kicked in, and soon Kristoff was off the back of the break, along with Groenewegen, Boasson Hagen, and Cees Bol (Sunweb).
Calmejane forged ahead, alone, and built a 45 second lead over Wellens in the polka dots, and 1:40 over the green jersey group, which slowly lost rider after rider. The Quick-Step-led peloton was 5:40 back.
Wellens’ Lotto-Soudal teammates took the front of the chase group to pull back Calmejane by the summit, to maximize Wellens’ take of KOM points; Wellens launched to catch the lone Frenchman at the line.
Simon Clarke (EF Education First), celebrating his 33rd birthday on the day, attacked over the summit of the Peyresourde, diving down the pass in his supertuck position. By its base, he had a lead of over 45 seconds. The peloton crested the pass 5:45 behind.
At the base of the final climb of the day, the 9.9km Horquette d’Ancizan, Clarke had increased his lead to 1:30 over a chase group of 26 riders. Trentin launched from the group to try to claw back Clarke.
Next to try and bridge was Yates, whose teammate Trentin pedaled 20 seconds ahead. Roche, Mathias Frank (Ag2r La Mondiale), and Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) latched onto the back wheel of the Australian. Then Mühlberger tried his own hand.
With 35km to go, Trentin caught and passed Clarke. Soon after, Yates sprinted up to join his teammate, with Muhlberger just behind. The remnants of the break were scattered all over the Horquette. Meanwhile, Team Ineos amassed at the front of the peloton to control the pace, 6:30 back.
At the summit, Yates led with Mühlberger on his wheel. Pello Bilbao (Astana) passed 10 seconds back. A group of six was another 30 seconds behind. The peloton crested over eight minutes back.
On the descent, Bilbao quickly caught the leading duo. AS a group of three, they worked well, extending their lead on the long, non-technical descent to Bageneres-de-Bigorre. With 5km to go, their lead was two minutes, and it was clear the stage winner would come from the trio.
Tour de France Stage 12 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:57:53
|2
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|3
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28
|5
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|7
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|8
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|9
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|11
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|12
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|13
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|14
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|15
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|16
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|17
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|18
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|1:33
|19
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|5:13
|20
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|21
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|22
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|9:35
|23
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|24
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|25
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|26
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|27
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|28
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|30
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|32
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|34
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|35
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|36
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|37
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|38
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|39
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|40
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|41
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|42
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|43
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|44
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|45
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|46
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|47
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|48
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|49
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|51
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|52
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|53
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|54
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|55
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|56
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|57
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|58
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|59
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|60
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|61
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|63
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|64
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|65
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|66
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|67
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|68
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|69
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|70
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|71
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|72
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|73
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|74
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|75
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|76
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|77
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|78
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|79
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|80
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|81
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|82
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|83
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|84
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|85
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|86
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|87
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|88
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|89
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|90
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|91
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|15:30
|92
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|93
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|94
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|95
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|96
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:58
|97
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|98
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|99
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|100
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|101
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|102
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|103
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|104
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|105
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|106
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|107
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|108
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|109
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|110
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|111
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|112
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|113
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|114
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|115
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|116
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|117
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|118
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|119
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|120
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|121
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|122
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|123
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|124
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|125
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|126
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|127
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|128
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|129
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|130
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|131
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|19:09
|132
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:56
|133
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|134
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|135
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|136
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|137
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|138
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|139
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|140
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|141
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|142
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|24:41
|143
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|25:32
|144
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|145
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|146
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|147
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|148
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|149
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:34
|150
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|151
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|152
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|153
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|154
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|155
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|156
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|157
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|158
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|159
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|160
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|161
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|162
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|163
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|164
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|165
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|166
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:26:09
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:12
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|1:16
|4
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:27
|5
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45
|6
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46
|7
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2:04
|9
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09
|10
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33
|11
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:46
|12
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|3:18
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|14
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:20
|15
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3:22
|16
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:26
|17
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|3:28
|18
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:42
|19
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:59
|20
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:15
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:32
|23
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|4:34
|24
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:57
|25
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5:59
|26
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|6:18
|27
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|9:50
|28
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:20
|29
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:47
|30
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:35
|31
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:36
|32
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:45
|33
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:59
|34
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:39
|35
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:17
|36
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:00
|37
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:41
|38
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:06
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23:08
|40
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|24:53
|41
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|25:10
|42
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:15
|43
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|25:59
|44
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|26:03
|45
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:28
|46
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:43
|47
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:59
|48
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|29:27
|49
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:57
|50
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|30:06
|51
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|30:54
|52
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:47
|53
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|32:58
|54
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|33:21
|55
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|33:59
|56
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|34:04
|57
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|36:06
|58
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:25
|59
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|37:24
|60
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|38:13
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|39:07
|62
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|39:54
|63
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|40:37
|64
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|43:11
|65
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|43:29
|66
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|45:05
|67
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|45:06
|68
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|46:30
|69
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|48:03
|70
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|48:29
|71
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|49:18
|72
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|50:21
|73
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|50:53
|74
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|50:59
|75
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|51:20
|76
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:51
|77
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|54:14
|78
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|54:46
|79
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|55:55
|80
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|56:47
|81
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|56:52
|82
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|57:12
|83
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|58:25
|84
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|58:26
|85
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|59:09
|86
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|1:04:40
|87
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:05:41
|88
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:07:14
|89
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:13
|90
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:14
|91
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11:50
|92
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:11:54
|93
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:13
|94
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:13:26
|95
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:07
|96
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:14:19
|97
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:35
|98
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:14:38
|99
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:14:51
|100
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14:52
|101
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:59
|102
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:51
|103
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:56
|104
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:16:14
|105
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:16:28
|106
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:17:36
|107
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:25
|108
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:19:33
|109
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|1:19:41
|110
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20:13
|111
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:20:27
|112
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20:55
|113
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:21:28
|114
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:22:12
|115
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23:06
|116
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|1:24:51
|117
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25:06
|118
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:26:35
|119
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30:58
|120
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:31:54
|121
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:15
|122
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:33:41
|123
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|1:35:08
|124
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36:01
|125
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|1:36:35
|126
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:37:01
|127
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:37:28
|128
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:37:31
|129
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37:48
|130
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:37:57
|131
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38:10
|132
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38:52
|133
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39:14
|134
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:39:30
|135
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39:33
|136
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40:18
|137
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:40:24
|138
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:41:39
|139
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:42:12
|140
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43:20
|141
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:43:59
|142
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:18
|143
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44:29
|144
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:47:13
|145
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47:28
|146
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:47:53
|147
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:47:55
|148
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48:01
|149
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:00
|150
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49:21
|151
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|152
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49:44
|153
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:49:49
|154
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:50:00
|155
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1:50:19
|156
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:50:31
|157
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:50:43
|158
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|1:52:28
|159
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52:54
|160
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:53:19
|161
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:54:41
|162
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:56:18
|163
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:56:50
|164
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:57:56
|165
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|2:02:06
|166
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:14:35
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|52:27:25
|2
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:30
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:16
|4
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:19
|5
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:59
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:12
|7
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:43
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|32:48
|9
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|48:02
|10
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|49:05
|11
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50:35
|12
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|53:30
|13
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|54:39
|14
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13:19
|15
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:13:35
|16
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:15:12
|17
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|1:18:25
|18
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:20:56
|19
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:25:19
|20
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:59
|21
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:32:25
|22
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36:32
|23
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:40:23
|24
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:42:43
|25
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:05
|26
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:52:03
|27
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:53:25
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|277
|2
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|191
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|184
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|167
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|148
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|132
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|101
|9
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|75
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|68
|12
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|13
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|14
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|15
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|63
|16
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|61
|17
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|51
|18
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|51
|19
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|20
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48
|21
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|46
|22
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|23
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|43
|24
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|25
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|39
|26
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|36
|27
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|28
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|29
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|30
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|31
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|32
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|33
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|29
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|29
|35
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|28
|36
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|28
|37
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|38
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26
|39
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|26
|40
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|25
|41
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|42
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|43
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|44
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|45
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|22
|46
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|47
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|48
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|49
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|50
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|51
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|20
|52
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|53
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|54
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|55
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|56
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|57
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16
|58
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|59
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15
|60
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|14
|61
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|62
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|13
|63
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|64
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|65
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|66
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|67
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|9
|68
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|9
|69
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|70
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|71
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|72
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|73
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|74
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7
|75
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|76
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7
|77
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|78
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|79
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|6
|80
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|81
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|82
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|6
|83
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|84
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|85
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|86
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|87
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|4
|88
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|89
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|90
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|91
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|92
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|93
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|94
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|95
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|96
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|97
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|98
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|99
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|100
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|54
|2
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|3
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|4
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|5
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|6
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|7
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|8
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|13
|9
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|10
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|11
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|12
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|13
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|14
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|15
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6
|16
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|17
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|4
|19
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|20
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|21
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|22
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|23
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|24
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|25
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|26
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|27
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|28
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|29
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1
|31
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|32
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1
|33
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|34
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|35
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1
|37
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|39
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|157:27:18
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:19
|3
|Movistar Team
|10:22
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:01
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:47
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:10
|7
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:48
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:58
|9
|EF Education First
|35:01
|10
|Team INEOS
|40:37
|11
|Team Sunweb
|46:25
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|47:25
|13
|Bahrain Merida
|1:00:56
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13:21
|15
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:20:15
|16
|CCC Team
|1:20:25
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|1:31:49
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:40:10
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:15
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04:56
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:21:43
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:58:50
