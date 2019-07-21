LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
Tour de France
Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
VeloNews.com

Tour de France: Simon Yates takes second stage win as Julian Alaphilippe cracks

Pinot powered to second place, Thomas faltered and then rallied, while Alaphilippe finally showed weakness, losing time but holding on to the yellow jersey.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked from the breakaway to take an impressive solo victory on Sunday’s stage, and with it his second win of the race.

Like Saturday’s stage to the Tourmalet, the race exploded on the mountaintop finish above Foix, and there was more drama in the GC fight.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) came home second, showing the confidence and form he displayed in taking victory 24 hours before. Contrastingly, yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) finally showed weakness, losing contact under relentless pressure from Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ on the final climb of the day.

Ineos’ fortunes looked to have changed slightly as well. Although the reigning Tour de France champion wasn’t able to hold the first round of attacks from the GC group, Geraint Thomas managed his effort to gain time on Alaphilippe and limit his losses to Pinot.

The Welshman finished seventh, on the same time as Steven Kruikswijk (Jumbo-Visma), while his teammate Egan Bernal finished ahead of him to finish fifth on the stage, on the same time as Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Though Alaphilippe lost time, he retains the yellow jersey, and is now 1:35 ahead of Thomas, with Kruijswijk 12 seconds behind him. Pinot is a further 3 seconds back.

“It’s one more day in yellow, I’m happy,” he said. “It was my goal to keep the yellow. I’m really happy I still have it for the rest day and the next stage, but it will be a really hard last week. I just want to enjoy.”

Thomas and Kruijswijk finished together after a series of attacks shattered the GC group on the final climb. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 185km stage through the eastern Pyrenees didn’t have the high elevation of Saturday’s stage to the Tourmalet, though it was equally as tough, with one category 2 and three category 1 climbs,  including the super-steep Mur de Peguere immediately before the summit finish on Prat d’Albis.

The first 50km was full of attacks from large groups, none of which stuck. It took well over an hour for a break to stick, and eventually, two large breakaway groups went clear and merged after the first climb of the day. There were around 40 riders in the super-group, including Yates and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Ineos were the only major teams not to post a man in the break, and both teams put numbers on the front of the peloton, along with Jumbo-Visma.

The race started fracturing on the second climb of the day, with the breakaway splitting into two, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s sole mountain helper for Alaphilippe, Enric Mas, falling off the back of the peloton. With the break over five minutes ahead as they approached the climb’s summit, Deceuninck-Quick-Step were forced to start closing the gap, with heavy sprinter Elia Viviani doing a remarkable amount of work.

With Quintana starting the day at 7:19 on GC, his presence in the breakaway made him a threat to the virtual GC standings and the Belgian team were taking no chances.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s team of leadout men and rouleurs were forced into duty in the mountains, but Alaphilippe was left isolated when the action kicked off on the final climb. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The 9.3km, 7.9 percent average Mur de Peguere, with the final 3km including several 18 percent ramps, was bound to be pivotal in the race. That proved to be the case, with both the breakaway and the now-diminished peloton exploding as they hit the steep slopes.

Simon Geschke (CCC Team) tried his chances with a solo attack from the break, and Yates bridged across to him toward the summit. Behind, Mikel Landa attacked from the GC group, and bridged to teammates Andrey Amador and Marc Soler, who had been in the day’s break.

Between the Landa trio and the lead pair of Yates and Geschke was a 10-man group that included Quintana, and Movistar clearly planned to have their two leaders make contact with each other.

Though Alaphilippe was isolated on the Peguere, Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, and Groupama-FDJ all had their leaders and several helpers in contention. Jumbo-Visma and then Groupama-FDJ led the chase at the front of the GC group to control the threat posed by Movistar.

As the race hit the bottom of the final climb to Prat d’Albis, the race was all over the road, with riders in ones and twos for kilometers.

With 9km to go of the 11km climb to the line, Yates darted away from Geschke, leaving the CCC man for dead. Behind, Landa made contact with the chase group, and rather than pairing up with Quintana, sailed past him, and continued pushing, setting off in solo pursuit of Yates and Geschke.

In a playback of yesterday, Jumbo-Visma set the initial pace in the GC group as they started the climb, before Groupama-FDJ took to the front. Kruijswijk, Thomas, Bernal, Alaphilippe, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora Hansgrohe), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and around 8 more were all there as the intensity increased.

Up the road, Landa continued to power away, coming past Geschke, though Yates showed no signs of slowing, one minute ahead.

On 6km to go, Pinot launched the first of multiple attacks. He initially dropped Kruijswijk, Fuglsang, and Thomas, while Alaphilippe, Bernal, and Buchmann stayed in contact. His second acceleration proved crucial, distancing Alaphilippe and Buchmann. Bernal doggedly hung on for another kilometer before being distanced by the relentless pace set by the Frenchman.

Behind Pinot, Thomas rode steady, aided by teammate Poels, with Kruijswijk, Porte, and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sitting on the Ineos pair’s wheels. The group caught the suffering GC leader, and after moves from Kruijswijk and then Thomas, Alaphilippe popped out the back.

Pinot continued to set a fearsome pace to catch Landa with 1.5km to go, with just Yates ahead. There was no catching Yates however, and he crossed the line alone as the stormy skies opened. Pinot continued driving for every remaining meter of the race to take second place, with Landa on his wheel.

“It was an extremely hard day, really from the start to the finish,” said Yates. “I raced the way I like to, try to be aggressive, and I managed to pull it off. I’m really happy.”

Pinot and Landa took second and third place to gain time in the GC. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Likewise, Thomas pushed all the way to the line, looking to grab whatever time he could on the GC standings, with Kruijswijk and Valverde following. The defending champion buried himself to the line, growing the gap to Alaphilippe, who finished in 11th on the stage, 1:16 behind Pinot and 0:27 behind Thomas and Kruijswijk.

Monday sees the peloton taking a rest before a sprint stage into Nimes on Tuesday as the race heads toward the super-difficult succession of stages in the Alps.

Tour de France Stage 15 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott4:47:04
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:33
3LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:51
5BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
6KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:03
7THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:22
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
10PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:30
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:49
12POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
13BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:54
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
15MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:08
16REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:55
17KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data2:58
18BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
19QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
20URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
21MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates3:38
22MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:45
23KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
24GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale4:02
25GESCHKE SimonCCC Team4:24
26ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates4:45
27GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ5:20
28HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott6:24
29LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team6:59
30CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS9:59
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ10:06
32BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
33HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:08
34BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:42
35WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
36MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
37CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo12:57
38BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
39VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS13:37
40GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie13:53
41CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
42DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma14:21
43ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:12
44KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
45VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
46FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team18:56
47SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
48NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
49VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale19:15
50OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
51DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
52SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team20:27
53KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
54FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo21:16
55MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS21:37
56ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ22:17
57CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team23:19
58AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team24:18
59VERONA CarlosMovistar Team24:30
60ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
61YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
62OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
63HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
64ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
65KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
66CLARKE SimonEF Education First24:43
67DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step25:43
68DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal26:48
69PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
70POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
71OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
72VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
73BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
74DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
75LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
76PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
77GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
78ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
79COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
80ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
81GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
82BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
83KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
84BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
85STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
86IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
87FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
88PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
89PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
90HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
91BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
92JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
93KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
94TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
95SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
96ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
97TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
98SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
99CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
100MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
101SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
102GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
103MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
104LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
105TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
106LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
107CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
108VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step27:59
109MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo28:40
110ROWE LukeTeam INEOS28:41
111KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
112BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
113WELLENS TimLotto Soudal29:03
114ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step29:57
115TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott30:08
116COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
117IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
118NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
119BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data30:28
120DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal30:30
121OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
122KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
123MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
124WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
125VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
126BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
127HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
128BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
129HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
130TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
131MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
132KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
133BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
134DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
135SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
136GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
137TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
138VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
139WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
140HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
141CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
142COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
143BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
144JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
145MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
146EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
147LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
148BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
149SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
150JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
151PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
152LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
153DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
154DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
155GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
156DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
157GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
158MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step31:29
159BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe31:31
160EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
161KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
162MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step31:34
163SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
164RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step32:26
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 61:00:22
2THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:35
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:47
4PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:50
5BERNAL EganTeam INEOS2:02
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:14
7LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:54
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:00
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team5:27
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education First5:33
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo6:30
12BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:22
13QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team8:28
14KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data11:04
15MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates11:39
16MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team13:42
17ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates14:15
18GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ14:31
19BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale27:12
20MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team28:25
21BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team28:49
23REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ30:17
24YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott33:18
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ34:11
26MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step35:18
27MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo35:54
28HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott39:21
29KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe42:12
30HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:22
31DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma47:28
32KANGERT TanelEF Education First48:22
33CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo51:18
34MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe52:57
35SOLER MarcMovistar Team53:57
36POELS WoutTeam INEOS56:22
37ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb57:25
38VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team58:43
39BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo58:57
40VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:00:22
41CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:01:18
42BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:03:36
43WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:06:01
44CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS1:10:10
45STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:10:41
46HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:11:16
47TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1:11:41
48TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie1:12:25
49FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:13:25
50MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb1:13:54
51FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo1:17:47
52YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:17:48
53NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:17:50
54KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:18:28
55NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:19:23
56BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:19:58
57COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:20:22
58IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:20:36
59KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:21:51
60VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:21:55
61VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data1:23:26
62AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:23:42
63TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:24:00
64GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:24:08
65GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:24:45
66ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:25:18
67CLARKE SimonEF Education First1:25:51
68BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First1:30:27
69KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS1:30:40
70IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:32:06
71SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:32:12
72SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:35:18
73SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:35:36
74FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:35:46
75DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:36:47
76BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data1:37:00
77MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:37:31
78KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:39:31
79PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:39:58
80POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:44:34
81TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida1:44:56
82BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45:11
83COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida1:45:46
84KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:50:58
85CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:51:22
86ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:53:33
87GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:54:14
88DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:54:27
89PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1:54:35
90WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:57:29
91PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:57:30
92ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:58:11
93HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:58:45
94DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:59:07
95SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:59:36
96OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:00:17
97ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:01:29
98MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic2:03:39
99KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:04:49
100SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:05:28
101TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:06:35
102CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie2:06:55
103LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
104OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:08:10
105SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:08:18
106ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:08:21
107WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:08:24
108KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal2:08:50
109ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb2:11:21
110GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida2:12:01
111OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:13:22
112MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida2:14:30
113BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14:41
114GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:14:52
115EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:15:57
116DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott2:17:33
117DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2:18:37
118ROWE LukeTeam INEOS2:22:50
119PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:23:57
120BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates2:24:47
121CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team2:25:06
122COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:26:29
123VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:29:12
124LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:30:06
125LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2:31:16
126DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:31:36
127GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin2:31:50
128TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:32:04
129VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2:33:05
130JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:33:58
131VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:34:27
132JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data2:34:56
133WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team2:35:15
134LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:35:18
135EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:35:29
136GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:35:47
137PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:37:24
138BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:38:11
139CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data2:41:29
140KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:41:40
141VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:42:48
142BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe2:43:01
143HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:43:12
144BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ2:43:16
145MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal2:45:04
146BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:46:25
147SCULLY TomEF Education First2:47:05
148BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2:47:41
149ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:47:59
150KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:48:01
151MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:48:20
152DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin2:48:22
153HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott2:48:41
154GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic2:48:56
155JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:50:03
156BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data2:50:12
157GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:50:25
158RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:50:28
159DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:50:50
160HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:50:55
161MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:55:15
162DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin3:01:41
163LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First3:04:02
164OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:14:56
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe284
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida191
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb187
4VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step184
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal148
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo132
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott118
8ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step117
9VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team101
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma96
11PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ89
12DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal83
13TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma67
14NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
15THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS63
16KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates63
17BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal61
18WELLENS TimLotto Soudal59
19CLARKE SimonEF Education First51
20MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team51
21YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott50
22OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
23ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits48
24BERNAL EganTeam INEOS47
25PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team46
26POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin45
27IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
28WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
29BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team40
30SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team36
31TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida35
32BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe35
33DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
34OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe35
35KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma33
36LANDA MikelMovistar Team33
37GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
38TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
39CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
40GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale30
41PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
42BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data28
43SOLER MarcMovistar Team28
44CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28
45GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic28
46OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie26
47URÁN RigobertoEF Education First26
48ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
49MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step25
50PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo24
51FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team22
52MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe22
53BOL CeesTeam Sunweb22
54NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida21
55TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
56PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
57EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
58BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
59ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb20
60HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
61KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb19
62SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19
63SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie18
64BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic17
65FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
66GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17
67BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
68DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
69VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team16
70QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team16
71BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16
72DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin16
73KING BenTeam Dimension Data15
74CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida15
75RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
76KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe12
77AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team12
78COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
79ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10
80SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
81BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First9
82KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
83PAUWELS SergeCCC Team9
84GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
85BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
86BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie9
87MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma9
88FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale8
89OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
90LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team7
91MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step7
92MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal7
93MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
94ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
95DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal6
96VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
97SCULLY TomEF Education First6
98DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
99YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
100POELS WoutTeam INEOS4
101SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4
102ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
103MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida4
104COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
105ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step4
106GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3
107MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3
108DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma3
109DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
110MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
111VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
112VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
113JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
114BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal64
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ50
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step33
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
6YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott29
7MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma24
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe24
10BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
11BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale18
12GESCHKE SimonCCC Team18
13BERNAL EganTeam INEOS18
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team18
15BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal16
16TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
17KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
18PAUWELS SergeCCC Team13
19NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida12
20IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
21SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
22THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS8
23URÁN RigobertoEF Education First8
24MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
25DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
26WOODS MichaelEF Education First7
27SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
28BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team6
29CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
30SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6
31GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6
32CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team5
34FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5
35ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin4
36PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
37OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
38EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
39VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
40ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
41QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2
42REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2
43HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
44BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
45KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb2
46GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
47KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1
48SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
49ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
50TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1
51FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
52WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
53VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
54DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 61:02:24
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ12:29
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step33:16
4DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma45:26
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo49:16
6MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe50:55
7KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:16:26
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal1:17:56
9MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:35:29
10KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:37:29
11POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:42:32
12GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:52:12
13OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:06:08
14WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:06:22
15GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida2:09:59
16MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida2:12:28
17GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:12:50
18EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:13:55
19COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:24:27
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:30:02
21EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:33:27
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:44:23
23ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:45:57
24JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:48:01
25DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:48:48
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 183:28:20
2Trek - Segafredo30:45
3Team INEOS30:54
4Groupama - FDJ36:22
5Team Jumbo-Visma49:41
6BORA - hansgrohe59:38
7EF Education First59:46
8Mitchelton-Scott1:05:03
9AG2R La Mondiale1:08:06
10Astana Pro Team1:14:04
11UAE-Team Emirates1:15:38
12Deceuninck - Quick Step2:00:45
13Team Sunweb2:19:29
14Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:22:40
15Team Dimension Data2:36:01
16Team Arkéa Samsic2:44:22
17CCC Team2:55:46
18Bahrain Merida2:59:40
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:26:19
20Lotto Soudal3:53:50
21Team Total Direct Energie3:59:19
22Team Katusha Alpecin5:02:39

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.