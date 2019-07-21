Tour de France: Simon Yates takes second stage win as Julian Alaphilippe cracks
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked from the breakaway to take an impressive solo victory on Sunday’s stage, and with it his second win of the race.
Like Saturday’s stage to the Tourmalet, the race exploded on the mountaintop finish above Foix, and there was more drama in the GC fight.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) came home second, showing the confidence and form he displayed in taking victory 24 hours before. Contrastingly, yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) finally showed weakness, losing contact under relentless pressure from Jumbo-Visma and Groupama-FDJ on the final climb of the day.
Ineos’ fortunes looked to have changed slightly as well. Although the reigning Tour de France champion wasn’t able to hold the first round of attacks from the GC group, Geraint Thomas managed his effort to gain time on Alaphilippe and limit his losses to Pinot.
The Welshman finished seventh, on the same time as Steven Kruikswijk (Jumbo-Visma), while his teammate Egan Bernal finished ahead of him to finish fifth on the stage, on the same time as Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Though Alaphilippe lost time, he retains the yellow jersey, and is now 1:35 ahead of Thomas, with Kruijswijk 12 seconds behind him. Pinot is a further 3 seconds back.
“It’s one more day in yellow, I’m happy,” he said. “It was my goal to keep the yellow. I’m really happy I still have it for the rest day and the next stage, but it will be a really hard last week. I just want to enjoy.”
The 185km stage through the eastern Pyrenees didn’t have the high elevation of Saturday’s stage to the Tourmalet, though it was equally as tough, with one category 2 and three category 1 climbs, including the super-steep Mur de Peguere immediately before the summit finish on Prat d’Albis.
The first 50km was full of attacks from large groups, none of which stuck. It took well over an hour for a break to stick, and eventually, two large breakaway groups went clear and merged after the first climb of the day. There were around 40 riders in the super-group, including Yates and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Ineos were the only major teams not to post a man in the break, and both teams put numbers on the front of the peloton, along with Jumbo-Visma.
The race started fracturing on the second climb of the day, with the breakaway splitting into two, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s sole mountain helper for Alaphilippe, Enric Mas, falling off the back of the peloton. With the break over five minutes ahead as they approached the climb’s summit, Deceuninck-Quick-Step were forced to start closing the gap, with heavy sprinter Elia Viviani doing a remarkable amount of work.
With Quintana starting the day at 7:19 on GC, his presence in the breakaway made him a threat to the virtual GC standings and the Belgian team were taking no chances.
The 9.3km, 7.9 percent average Mur de Peguere, with the final 3km including several 18 percent ramps, was bound to be pivotal in the race. That proved to be the case, with both the breakaway and the now-diminished peloton exploding as they hit the steep slopes.
Simon Geschke (CCC Team) tried his chances with a solo attack from the break, and Yates bridged across to him toward the summit. Behind, Mikel Landa attacked from the GC group, and bridged to teammates Andrey Amador and Marc Soler, who had been in the day’s break.
Between the Landa trio and the lead pair of Yates and Geschke was a 10-man group that included Quintana, and Movistar clearly planned to have their two leaders make contact with each other.
Though Alaphilippe was isolated on the Peguere, Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, and Groupama-FDJ all had their leaders and several helpers in contention. Jumbo-Visma and then Groupama-FDJ led the chase at the front of the GC group to control the threat posed by Movistar.
As the race hit the bottom of the final climb to Prat d’Albis, the race was all over the road, with riders in ones and twos for kilometers.
With 9km to go of the 11km climb to the line, Yates darted away from Geschke, leaving the CCC man for dead. Behind, Landa made contact with the chase group, and rather than pairing up with Quintana, sailed past him, and continued pushing, setting off in solo pursuit of Yates and Geschke.
In a playback of yesterday, Jumbo-Visma set the initial pace in the GC group as they started the climb, before Groupama-FDJ took to the front. Kruijswijk, Thomas, Bernal, Alaphilippe, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora Hansgrohe), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and around 8 more were all there as the intensity increased.
Up the road, Landa continued to power away, coming past Geschke, though Yates showed no signs of slowing, one minute ahead.
On 6km to go, Pinot launched the first of multiple attacks. He initially dropped Kruijswijk, Fuglsang, and Thomas, while Alaphilippe, Bernal, and Buchmann stayed in contact. His second acceleration proved crucial, distancing Alaphilippe and Buchmann. Bernal doggedly hung on for another kilometer before being distanced by the relentless pace set by the Frenchman.
Behind Pinot, Thomas rode steady, aided by teammate Poels, with Kruijswijk, Porte, and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sitting on the Ineos pair’s wheels. The group caught the suffering GC leader, and after moves from Kruijswijk and then Thomas, Alaphilippe popped out the back.
Pinot continued to set a fearsome pace to catch Landa with 1.5km to go, with just Yates ahead. There was no catching Yates however, and he crossed the line alone as the stormy skies opened. Pinot continued driving for every remaining meter of the race to take second place, with Landa on his wheel.
“It was an extremely hard day, really from the start to the finish,” said Yates. “I raced the way I like to, try to be aggressive, and I managed to pull it off. I’m really happy.”
Likewise, Thomas pushed all the way to the line, looking to grab whatever time he could on the GC standings, with Kruijswijk and Valverde following. The defending champion buried himself to the line, growing the gap to Alaphilippe, who finished in 11th on the stage, 1:16 behind Pinot and 0:27 behind Thomas and Kruijswijk.
Monday sees the peloton taking a rest before a sprint stage into Nimes on Tuesday as the race heads toward the super-difficult succession of stages in the Alps.
Tour de France Stage 15 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:47:04
|2
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:33
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|4
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|6
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:03
|7
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:22
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|10
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49
|12
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|13
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:54
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:08
|16
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:55
|17
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|2:58
|18
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|19
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|20
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|21
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:38
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:45
|23
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|24
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:02
|25
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|4:24
|26
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:45
|27
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:20
|28
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:24
|29
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|6:59
|30
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|9:59
|31
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:06
|32
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|33
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:08
|34
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:42
|35
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|36
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|37
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:57
|38
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|39
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|13:37
|40
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:53
|41
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|42
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:21
|43
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:12
|44
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|45
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|46
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|18:56
|47
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|48
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|49
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:15
|50
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|51
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|52
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|20:27
|53
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|54
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:16
|55
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|21:37
|56
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:17
|57
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|23:19
|58
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|24:18
|59
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|24:30
|60
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|61
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|62
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|63
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|64
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|65
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|66
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|24:43
|67
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:43
|68
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|26:48
|69
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|70
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|71
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|72
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|73
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|74
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|75
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|76
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|77
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|78
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|79
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|80
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|81
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|82
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|83
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|84
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|85
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|86
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|87
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|88
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|89
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|90
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|91
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|92
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|93
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|94
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|95
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|96
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|97
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|98
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|99
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|100
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|101
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|102
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|103
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|104
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|105
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|106
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|107
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|108
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:59
|109
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:40
|110
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|28:41
|111
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|112
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|113
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|29:03
|114
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:57
|115
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:08
|116
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|117
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|118
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|119
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|30:28
|120
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|30:30
|121
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|122
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|123
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|124
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|125
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|126
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|127
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|128
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|129
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|130
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|131
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|132
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|133
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|134
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|135
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|136
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|137
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|138
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|139
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|140
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|141
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|142
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|143
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|144
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|145
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|146
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|147
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|148
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|149
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|150
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|151
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|152
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|153
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|154
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|155
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|156
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|157
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|158
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:29
|159
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:31
|160
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|161
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|162
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:34
|163
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|164
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:26
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|61:00:22
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:35
|3
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|4
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|2:02
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:54
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:00
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|5:27
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|5:33
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:30
|12
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:22
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|8:28
|14
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|11:04
|15
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:39
|16
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|13:42
|17
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:15
|18
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:31
|19
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:12
|20
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|28:25
|21
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|22
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|28:49
|23
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:17
|24
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33:18
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:11
|26
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:18
|27
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:54
|28
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|39:21
|29
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:12
|30
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:22
|31
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:28
|32
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|48:22
|33
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|51:18
|34
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|52:57
|35
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|53:57
|36
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|56:22
|37
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|57:25
|38
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|58:43
|39
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:57
|40
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:22
|41
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:18
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:36
|43
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:06:01
|44
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|1:10:10
|45
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:41
|46
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:16
|47
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:11:41
|48
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:12:25
|49
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:25
|50
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:54
|51
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17:47
|52
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17:48
|53
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:17:50
|54
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:18:28
|55
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:23
|56
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:58
|57
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:20:22
|58
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20:36
|59
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:21:51
|60
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:21:55
|61
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|1:23:26
|62
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:23:42
|63
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:24:00
|64
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:08
|65
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1:24:45
|66
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:25:18
|67
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|1:25:51
|68
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|1:30:27
|69
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|1:30:40
|70
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:32:06
|71
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:32:12
|72
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:35:18
|73
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35:36
|74
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:35:46
|75
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36:47
|76
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|1:37:00
|77
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1:37:31
|78
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:39:31
|79
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:39:58
|80
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:44:34
|81
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:44:56
|82
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45:11
|83
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|1:45:46
|84
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:50:58
|85
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:51:22
|86
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:53:33
|87
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:54:14
|88
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:54:27
|89
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|1:54:35
|90
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57:29
|91
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:57:30
|92
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58:11
|93
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:58:45
|94
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:59:07
|95
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:59:36
|96
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:00:17
|97
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:01:29
|98
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:03:39
|99
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:04:49
|100
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:05:28
|101
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06:35
|102
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:06:55
|103
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|104
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:08:10
|105
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:08:18
|106
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:08:21
|107
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:08:24
|108
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|2:08:50
|109
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|2:11:21
|110
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|2:12:01
|111
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13:22
|112
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|2:14:30
|113
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14:41
|114
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:14:52
|115
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:15:57
|116
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:17:33
|117
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2:18:37
|118
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|2:22:50
|119
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:23:57
|120
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24:47
|121
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|2:25:06
|122
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:29
|123
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:29:12
|124
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:30:06
|125
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:31:16
|126
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31:36
|127
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:31:50
|128
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:32:04
|129
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:33:05
|130
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:33:58
|131
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:34:27
|132
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|2:34:56
|133
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:35:15
|134
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35:18
|135
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:29
|136
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:47
|137
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:37:24
|138
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:38:11
|139
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|2:41:29
|140
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:41:40
|141
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:42:48
|142
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:43:01
|143
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2:43:12
|144
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43:16
|145
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|2:45:04
|146
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:46:25
|147
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|2:47:05
|148
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:47:41
|149
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:47:59
|150
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:01
|151
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:48:20
|152
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:48:22
|153
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:48:41
|154
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:48:56
|155
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50:03
|156
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|2:50:12
|157
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50:25
|158
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:50:28
|159
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:50:50
|160
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:50:55
|161
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:55:15
|162
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:01:41
|163
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|3:04:02
|164
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:14:56
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|284
|2
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|191
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|187
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|184
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|148
|6
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|132
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|118
|8
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|117
|9
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|101
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|11
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|89
|12
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|83
|13
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|14
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|15
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|63
|16
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|63
|17
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|61
|18
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|59
|19
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|51
|20
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|51
|21
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|22
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|23
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48
|24
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|47
|25
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|46
|26
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|45
|27
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|28
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|29
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|40
|30
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|36
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|32
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|33
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|34
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|35
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|36
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|33
|37
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|38
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|39
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|40
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|41
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|42
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|28
|43
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|28
|44
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28
|45
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|46
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26
|47
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|26
|48
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|26
|49
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|50
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|51
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|52
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|53
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|22
|54
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|21
|55
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|56
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|57
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|58
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|59
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|20
|60
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|61
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|19
|62
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|63
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|64
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|65
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|66
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|67
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|68
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|69
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|16
|70
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|16
|71
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|72
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16
|73
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|74
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|15
|75
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|76
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|12
|78
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|79
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|80
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|81
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|9
|82
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|83
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|9
|84
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|85
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|86
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|87
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|88
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|89
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|90
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|91
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|92
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|93
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|94
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|95
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|96
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|97
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|6
|98
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|99
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|100
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|4
|101
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|102
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|103
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|104
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|105
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|106
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|107
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|108
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|109
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|110
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|111
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|112
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|113
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|114
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|64
|2
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|50
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|6
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|7
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|9
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|10
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|11
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|12
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|18
|13
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|18
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|18
|15
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|17
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|18
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|13
|19
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|20
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|21
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|22
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|8
|23
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|8
|24
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|25
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|26
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|7
|27
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|28
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6
|30
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|31
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|32
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|35
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|36
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|37
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|38
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|39
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|40
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|41
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2
|42
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|43
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|44
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|45
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|2
|46
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|47
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1
|48
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|49
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|50
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|51
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|53
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|54
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|61:02:24
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:29
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:16
|4
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:26
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|49:16
|6
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:55
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:26
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:56
|9
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1:35:29
|10
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:37:29
|11
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:42:32
|12
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:52:12
|13
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:06:08
|14
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:06:22
|15
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|2:09:59
|16
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|2:12:28
|17
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:12:50
|18
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:13:55
|19
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:27
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:30:02
|21
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33:27
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:44:23
|23
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:45:57
|24
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:48:01
|25
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:48:48
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|183:28:20
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:45
|3
|Team INEOS
|30:54
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:22
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:41
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:38
|7
|EF Education First
|59:46
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05:03
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:06
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:04
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15:38
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:00:45
|13
|Team Sunweb
|2:19:29
|14
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:22:40
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|2:36:01
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:44:22
|17
|CCC Team
|2:55:46
|18
|Bahrain Merida
|2:59:40
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:26:19
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53:50
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:59:19
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5:02:39
