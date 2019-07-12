Gallery: The Tour de France in pictures: Week 1 We chose a selection of our favorite images from the opening week of the Tour de France On the 4th of July Team INEOS was getting a final training day in before the start of the Tour de France. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesEddy Merckx was in Brussels for the grand depart. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJakob Fuglsang had a nasty crash on stage 1 and needed the help of his teammates to chase back to the peloton. Photo: Jeff Pachoud-Pool/Getty ImagesFuglsang rode through the pain. Photo: Jeff Pachoud-Pool/Getty ImagesStage 1 was close finish between Peter Sagan and Mike Teunissen. Teunissen took the stage and the yellow jersey. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesMichael Matthews leads Team Sunweb through a tunnel on the Stage 2 team time trial in Belgium. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesThe peloton rolled out of Binche for the start of stage 3. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesTim Wellens attacked the climbs earning himself the polka dot jersey in week 1 of the Tour de France. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesJulian Alaphilippe won stage 3 and took control of the yellow jersey. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesOn stage 4 the peloton passed the Cathedral Notre Dame en Vaux in Champagne, France. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesTony Martin set the pace on the front. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesAn icon of the Tour Didi Senft was in action during stage 4. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJulian Alaphilippe took the start of stage 5 wearing the yellow jersey. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesRomain Bardet signed autographs for the French fans. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesA huge crowd was on hand for the start of stage 5. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesPeter Sagan won the stage 5 sprint in Colmar. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesPeter Sagan showed off some 100% goggles at the podium presentation after stage 5. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesStage 6 was the first test for the GC riders and the fans were out to take in the action. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesGeraint Thomas sat protected in the Team INEOS train. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesTiesj Benoot charged down one of the stage 6 descents. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesStage 6 took the peloton over a number of climbs before finishing on La Planche des Belles Filles. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesRetired cyclist Alberto Contador is now an on the bike commentator for Eurosport. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)Photo: Bernard Papon/Getty ImagesJulian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot battled to the line. Photo: Bernard Papon-Pool/Getty ImagesJulian Alaphilippe collapsed after crossing the line. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images