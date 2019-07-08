Egan Bernal will win the Tour de France, says Bernard Hinault

Egan Bernal could surpass the Tour's five-time winners, says Bernard Hinault

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) – Egan Bernal will top the Tour de France podium in Paris and is young enough to surpass any of the race’s legends, so says French great Bernard Hinault.

The straight talking 64-year-old’s fierce competitive personality earned him the knick-name ‘the badger’, but he was in a relaxed and friendly mood on Sunday on a sunny day at the Village de Depart in a Brussels park.

Hinault is the last Frenchman to win the Tour de France back in 1985 when he clinched his record equalling fifth tour. He believes Bernal could surpass him.

“It’s possible there will be another winner of five tours.”

“There’s Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, me and Miguel Indurain, but there’s no reason someone else won’t win five,” Hinault said. “Look at Chris Froome, he’s won four of them and let’s see what condition he’s in next year.”

But Hinault was more confident Bernal would win the 2019 race, and chose him ahead of Geraint Thomas, the defending champion. Hinault said he thinks Bernal could surpass himself and the other five-time winners of the Tour.

“If you start from that principal and remember that he is only 22-years-old, then he may go much further than any of us,” Hinault said.

But Hinault had a warning for the multi-talented Colombian, drawn from his own experience of winning a first Tour.

“Once you have won it, everyone else is out to get you,” he warned. “All their tactics are targeting you, so you have to work out a way of managing that.

Bernard Hinault believes Egan Bernal will win the 2019 Tour de France. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

“You have to think about the other riders and the attacks they might be planning. “There are days when small teams will try and win a stage, which can be distracting. You need to know how much to give and how much not to give so as not to lose out in the big picture.”

Hinault said that wearing the yellow jersey, which he did on 76 days, could also be a distraction.

“The first time I pulled on the yellow jersey was at Nancy, 41-years ago, it was the last big stage of the Tour and after that we went back up to Paris so there was no risk that time,” he said. “It doesn’t change much, but you become the one who everyone wants to shoot you down,” he explained.

“When you wear the yellow jersey everyone knows who you are, the leader, this distinctive jersey is so eye-catching everyone automatically sees you and senses you are the leader.”

During a nine-year run when Frenchmen won the Tour de France eight times, Hinault finished first in 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982 and 1985, He also won the Giro three times and the Vuelta twice. His five victories are officially the record, though Lance Armstrong later finished first seven times only to be stripped of his victories for doping.

When asked if Chris Froome would overcome a recent operation on a broken thigh in June, Hinault said there was no reason why not.

“He’s 34 now and had a serious accident this year, so let’s wait and see what happens with that next year, what condition he’s in,”

“I myself got badly injured, I also pulled out of a Tour injured in 1980.”

“I had an operation on my knee in 1983 and came back and came second the next year in 1984 and then won it the year after in 1985,” Hinault said.

“But I was much younger than he was, he’s 34, when I had my operation I was 26 and the second time I was operated on I was 29, I think it can play a role, age.”