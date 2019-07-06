Beyond Limits: Inside EF Education First’s TTT practice

A detailed photo gallery of EF Education First's two-day TTT practice in Girona, Spain, held a week before the Tour de France.

Just more than a week ahead of the Tour de France, EF Education First assembled an eight-rider squad for two days of team time trial practice. The Tour’s TTT falls on stage 2 this year, and will largely set up the general classification until the race hits the mountains.

Photographer Greg Erwin went along for both days of training and captured not only the riders but the whole staff at work. The TTT truly is a team effort, from mechanics to directors to soigneurs.

Scroll through the gallery below for a closer look.

Full speed ahead: EF Education First trained for the team time trial in Girona, Spain. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Eight riders practiced the TTT for two days. | Photo: Greg Erwin

TTT practice was done as a full dress rehearsal. | Photo: Greg Erwin

TTT practice is an exercise as much for the support staff as the riders. | Photo: Greg Erwin

For normal time trials, mechanics have the luxury of time in getting bikes ready in intervals. Not so for the TTT. | Photo: Greg Erwin

EF Education First used the PGA Hotel as a home base. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Temperatures were over 100 for the TTT practice days. | Photo: Greg Erwin

The team goes through dozens of bottles in a day. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Allen Lim drives the course during TTT practice. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Charly Wegelius goes over the plan with the team. “It will sound and feel like a race, but remember that we are on open roads so keep it safe.” | Photo: Greg Erwin

Tejay van Garderen talks with Lim. | Photo: Greg Erwin

A big part of TTT practice was sorting out how long each rider should pull. | Photo: Greg Erwin

The first day, riders took 10-second pulls, trying to mimic the all-out feel of the last kilometers of a TTT. On the second day, they took longer pulls. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Photo: Greg Erwin

The Cannondale SuperSlice is a double-duty time trial/triathlon bike. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Time trial helmets are fast, but no one ever accused them of being over-ventilated. | Photo: Greg Erwin

EF Education First performance manager Tim Kennaugh adjusts a radio. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Plenty of real estate for name stickers on the SuperSlice. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Wegelius and Lim chat in an EF car. | Photo: Greg Erwin

EF had three cars on the road with back-up bikes for TTT practice, as every person on staff rehearsed their role. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Team leader Rigoberto Uran could benefit from a strong TTT performance. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Because of the heat, the team skipped the traditional trainer warm-ups. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Mitch Docker and Lawson Craddock aren’t on the Tour team, but they did attend the TTT practice. After the two-day session, the final Tour squad was announced. | Photo: Greg Erwin

No cables dragging in the wind here. | Photo: Greg Erwin

TTT practice is a great place to iron out any last-minute mechanical kinks. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Hey guys, how about we use normal helmets instead today? | Photo: Greg Erwin

Rain bags on a 100-degree day? Yep, having the riders all pack their own rain bags ensures race readiness come Tour time. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Getting eight guys in sync at speed isn’t easy, but boy is it fast when it works well. | Photo: Greg Erwin

Tejay van Garderen is one of the anchors of the TTT squad. | Photo: Greg Erwin