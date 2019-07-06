Beyond Limits: Inside EF Education First’s TTT practice
A detailed photo gallery of EF Education First's two-day TTT practice in Girona, Spain, held a week before the Tour de France.
Just more than a week ahead of the Tour de France, EF Education First assembled an eight-rider squad for two days of team time trial practice. The Tour’s TTT falls on stage 2 this year, and will largely set up the general classification until the race hits the mountains.
Photographer Greg Erwin went along for both days of training and captured not only the riders but the whole staff at work. The TTT truly is a team effort, from mechanics to directors to soigneurs.
Scroll through the gallery below for a closer look.
Can we use your data to tailor ads for you? By closing this box or using our site, you agree that we and our partners can collect your data and use cookies for ad personalization and measurement. To refuse, you may browse this site in privacy mode or change cookie settings on your browser. For more info, see our privacy policy