Dumoulin shoots down early transfer rumors

Reports suggest that Tom Dumoulin could be looking to transfer. The Dutch rider said he intends to stay with Team Sunweb.

BRUSSELS, Belgium (VN) — Tom Dumoulin says it is “out of the question” he could leave Team Sunweb early to join another team.

Dumoulin’s contract runs through 2021 with the German WorldTour team. However, reports have come out suggesting Dumoulin became frustrated with the squad when problems arose following his crash at the Giro d’Italia.

The 28-year-old Dutchman, who was runner up in the 2018 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France, says he is staying put.

“For years, I have been part of a fantastic team where I can proudly work with extremely passionate colleagues,” Dumoulin told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “A transfer is currently out of the question.”

Dumoulin is said to be unhappy with the team failing to sign more support riders for 2019 after his 2018 season, which saw him finish second at both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

Dumoulin’s grand tour plans went off the rails this spring when he crashed in the Giro d’Italia’s fourth stage. Dumoulin hurt his left knee and abandoned.

He raced the Critérium du Dauphiné in the lead up to the Tour, but abandoned that race as well. The team announced that Dumoulin needed surgery to remove debris that had been stuck in his knee.

Shortly after the procedure, Dumoulin was reported on his way to an altitude training camp when he turned his car around and drove home. Dumoulin then cancelled his plans to race the Tour.

Despite Dumoulin’s assurances that he will stay put, the rules governing pro cycling could open the door for a transfer to still occur. Such a transfer would be costly.

AD reported that despite a contract that runs through 2021, Dumoulin and Sunweb General Manager Iwan Spekenbrink are speaking about cutting ties. Such a move would be costly, however. Dumoulin would have to buy himself out of his contract if the team agreed.

Dumoulin’s current deal is estimated at €1.5 million a year.

Team Sunweb helped make Dumoulin into a grand tour star. Beginning with small improvements in the mountains, Dumoulin broke through at the 2015 Vuelta a España. He then won a stage at the 2016 Tour de France.

Now, teams are showing interest assuming Dumoulin could free himself. Team Ineos are said to be watching, especially with Chris Froome sidelined for an indefinite period. Dumoulin could earn €3 to 4 million with the team. And AD reports that Dumoulin, if free, could move to Dutch squad Jumbo-Visma, which already has Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk.

Jumbo-Visma would simply need to free up space in its budget.

Dumoulin is at home watching the Tour de France, but news could come soon with the race starting and deals regularly being done during the race.