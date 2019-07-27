LATEST STORIES

Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Tour stage 20: Vincenzo Nibali takes stage from breakaway, Egan Bernal secures yellow jersey

Julian Alaphilippe cracked and lost over 3:00, falling out of the podium spots, allowing Geraint Thomas to move up to second overall and Steven Kruijswijk to take third.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was the last man standing from a large breakaway to win solo atop Val Thorens on Saturday. Movistar pair Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa followed behind him to take second and third respectively.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) crossed the line in fourth, securing the yellow jersey, and becoming the first Colombian to win the Tour de France in the process. His win is the seventh win for the Ineos / Sky team in the last eight Tours. He finished on the same time as his teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas.

“I cannot believe I am about to win my first Tour,” said the 22-year-old. “I just want to get across the line tomorrow in Paris, it’s going to be a big honor to win the first Tour for Colombia.”

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who held the yellow jersey for so long through the race, finally cracked, falling out of the GC group with 13km to go and lost a spot on the podium.

After his team dictated the pace all the way up the 33km climb, Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) crossed the line in eighth, eight seconds behind Thomas.

Alaphilippe lost over three minutes in the closing stretch of the climb and slipped from second to fifth on GC. Thomas took the Frenchman’s place in second on GC, with Kruijswijk taking third overall. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished on the same time as Kruijswijk to take fourth overall.

“It’s been an eventful year, a lot of ups and downs, mainly downs,” said defending champion Thomas after the stage. “I gave everything I could to try to win and for one reason or another, it didn’t work. But when a teammate wins, it makes it all the better. There’s part of me that would want to be on the top step, but at the same time, Egan [Bernal] is an amazing guy, he’s 22, who knows how many he’ll win”

Thomas and Bernal crossed the line together and secured the top two slots on GC for Ineos. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Only a few hours after the dramatic curtailing of stage 19, Friday due to a mudslide on the stage’s final climb, a decision was made late that night to shorten Saturday’s stage to just 59km. With landslides blocking the early part of the planned 130km stage, the race was re-routed, and reduced to less than half the planned length.

Saturday morning saw torrential rain battering the day’s summit finish atop Val Thorens, with rain flowing heavily down the mountain road. However, as the weather brightened toward lunchtime, the race was given the all-clear by the race organizers.

With little over 25km of racing before the base of the 33.4km climb to the finish line in Val Thorens, the action sparked off immediately. After several breakaway groups merged, 29 riders including Nibali hit the base of the climb together, with Ineos controlling the pace in the peloton, 2:40 back.

The breakaway shattered immediately, with a group of five going off the front – Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Mike Woods (EF-Education First), Tony Gallopin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), and Nibali. Midway through the climb, Omar Fraile (Astana) clawed his way back to the leaders to form a bunch of six.

Jumbo-Visma set the pace for nearly the entirety of the climb, with their mountain domestiques, George Bennett first and Laurens De Plus after, both taking 15km turns each. With Kruijwsijk starting the stage in fourth overall, just 12 seconds off the podium, the onus was on them to make the race hard for Alaphilippe and Ineos.

By the time Bennett finally cracked with 18km to go, the lead group of six were still 2:00 ahead and the peloton still relatively large. However, when De Plus took up the work, the pace upped significantly and riders began popping out the back. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and polka dot jersey wearer Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) were among the first main casualties.

After so many days of exceeding expectations in the mountains, Julian Alaphilippe finally cracked on 13km to go and started losing ground, fast.

Jumbo-Visma pulled hard nearly all the way up the climb to set up Kruijswijk for third overall. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

De Plus continued shredding the group until he finally popped on 6km to go, and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Marc Soler, and Nairo Quintana (both Movistar) clipped off the front, though they were soon back under control by Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was looking to keep the race hard for his leader Buchmann.

With 3km to go, Nibali was now alone out front, around 45 seconds ahead of the 10-man GC group, with his five breakaway companions having faded through the second half of the climb. Quintana, Landa, Valverde, Buchmann, Kruijwijk, Thomas, Bernal and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-First) were the last standing in the GC group after Wout Poels (Ineos) and Barguil finally dropped.

Kruijswijk, now safe in the knowledge that he was third in the GC, didn’t try a late attack and instead marked Buchmann, who could have taken his spot on the podium if he were to gain significant time. When Landa and Valverde accelerated off the front of the group in the final kilometer, Buchmann and Kruikswijk didn’t respond and instead watched each other.

The Movistar pair chased hard after Nibali, but they left it too late, and the Italian came across the line alone to take the stage win and salvage something from his race after his GC ambitions crumbled.

“I suffered but it’s great to win,” he said. “It wasn’t easy for me after the fatigue of the Giro d’Italia. I tried to do the GC but exploded. There was a lot of criticism and I thought about going home but I fought to honor the Tour de France.”

With tradition dictating that Sunday’s final stage around Paris will see no attacking from the GC riders, today’s standings in the GC battle will remain unaltered. Bernal has also secured the white jersey for young rider, while Bardet did enough to hold on to the mountains jersey. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangrohe) is still in green.

Tour de France Stage 20 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:51:53
2VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:10
3LANDA MikelMovistar Team0:14
4BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:17
5THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
6URÁN RigobertoEF Education First0:23
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
9POELS WoutTeam INEOS0:30
10QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
11BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:46
12MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:09
13KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:30
14SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:33
15YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:49
16YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:52
17ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:56
18GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:07
19MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2:10
20IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
21FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:26
22GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3:01
23HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
24REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:13
25TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
26ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:17
27BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale3:45
28AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
29CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
30GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
31ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates4:10
32VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:25
33DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma4:59
34MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
35ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team5:06
36WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
37SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie5:20
38PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo5:54
39MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6:07
40KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
41COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates7:02
42MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
43CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
44BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7:04
45TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie7:14
46PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:24
47BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team8:25
48DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott8:27
49LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team8:32
50MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
51BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
52IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team8:50
53DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
54VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8:53
55MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ8:55
56ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
57HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
58CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
59HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
60LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
61KING BenTeam Dimension Data9:56
62KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
63CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
64GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
65VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data10:10
66BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
67MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10:20
68BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:26
69SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team10:45
70EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:10
71POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
72FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
73KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ11:14
74VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
75KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
76KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11:22
77VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
78CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
79OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
80LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic12:13
81DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
82CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie12:18
83OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
84PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:46
85BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal13:36
86SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:38
87MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic14:30
88COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida15:16
89CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
90GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
91HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
92COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
93BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First15:36
94ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ15:41
95GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie15:49
96TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida15:52
97SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
98MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb16:14
99ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
100VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
101STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
102NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
103CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
104BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
105OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
106PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
107ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
108JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott16:34
109GESCHKE SimonCCC Team16:50
110WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin17:04
111VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step17:29
112BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe17:32
113BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie17:45
114BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data17:54
115JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
116BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma18:00
117HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
118HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
119SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
120LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
121DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
122WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
123DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
124DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
125DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
126HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
127SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
128VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
129BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
130FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
131OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe18:05
132EWAN CalebLotto Soudal18:38
133TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie19:02
134GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic20:20
135ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
136WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team20:50
137KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
138TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
139PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
140MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
141GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
142MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
143DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
144DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
145ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
146LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
147LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
148BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
149TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
150KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
151MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
152GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma20:56
153JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
154RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step22:41
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal23:07
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 79:52:52
2THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:11
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:31
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:56
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:45
6LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:23
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education First5:15
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team5:30
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:12
10BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:32
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo12:05
12MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team22:08
13GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ23:29
14ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates27:07
15BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale29:54
16KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data35:49
17REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ43:41
18MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates44:30
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team48:32
20HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:16
21MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team56:47
22MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step57:35
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:10
24DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
25MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:04:40
26POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:12:05
27KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:12:16
28MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:13:16
29YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:16:09
30BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:20:07
31CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:20:20
32WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:20:40
33MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:20:57
34CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:22:13
35KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:22:42
36VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team1:27:11
37SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:34:03
38HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:36:14
39NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:36:21
40KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:38:12
41VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:39:38
42IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:40:17
43STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:43:42
44TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:43:48
45ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:45:38
46VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:51:01
47HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:52:09
48FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:52:15
49YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:53:03
50CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS1:54:22
51ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:54:33
52TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1:57:38
53COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:58:17
54BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:58:29
55AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:58:35
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2:00:39
57PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:05:35
58CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida2:06:30
59BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal2:06:59
60DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:10:04
61CLARKE SimonEF Education First2:11:43
62KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:12:00
63GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:12:34
64POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:13:37
65FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo2:14:15
66TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie2:14:18
67MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb2:16:34
68NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale2:16:43
69FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:18:34
70BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First2:18:46
71SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:19:25
72IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:23:52
73ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2:26:07
74VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data2:27:16
75BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:27:19
76BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data2:28:19
77PAUWELS SergeCCC Team2:31:23
78GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:32:33
79OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:35:10
80SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:37:35
81SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:39:50
82KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS2:43:44
83SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:44:24
84MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:46:46
85COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida2:48:27
86BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:48:56
87PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:50:45
88PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:53:25
89OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:54:11
90DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:54:43
91HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2:56:11
92TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida2:57:37
93MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic2:58:19
94WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:59:55
95DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:00:50
96OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie3:00:56
97KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal3:01:31
98KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3:02:38
99ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:04:24
100ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:04:34
101TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:06:54
102ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ3:08:49
103CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team3:10:40
104VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:11:23
105LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic3:11:32
106CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie3:13:07
107LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates3:14:55
108DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:16:50
109SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:17:08
110EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:19:29
111BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates3:19:40
112JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott3:20:36
113COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:24:21
114GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale3:25:34
115WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:25:49
116GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida3:26:03
117ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb3:27:43
118DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3:31:16
119MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3:33:02
120BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:34:00
121GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:35:12
122ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:37:30
123VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic3:43:02
124JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data3:44:10
125LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ3:44:23
126DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3:44:48
127WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team3:46:05
128GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin3:46:11
129CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data3:48:03
130VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:52:37
131TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:52:42
132HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:53:48
133SCULLY TomEF Education First3:54:22
134LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:54:37
135EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:54:44
136DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:56:45
137BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie3:59:48
138VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:59:51
139KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates4:00:14
140BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe4:00:54
141JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma4:02:02
142MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal4:03:05
143BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ4:05:32
144HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott4:05:46
145GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic4:07:00
146BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data4:07:11
147GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma4:07:16
148HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin4:08:17
149RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:10:05
150KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4:13:23
151DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin4:13:48
152MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step4:19:33
153DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin4:29:07
154OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:29:50
155LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First4:34:23
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe309
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step224
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida203
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb201
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal198
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott180
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo157
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team149
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step119
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma116
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal106
12TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma78
13ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits78
14THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS77
15PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team73
16BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal71
17KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates71
18BERNAL EganTeam INEOS68
19CLARKE SimonEF Education First66
20NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
21YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott60
22WELLENS TimLotto Soudal59
23POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin55
24NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida54
25MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team53
26TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida51
27QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team49
28BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe49
29OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
30LANDA MikelMovistar Team48
31KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma47
32BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team47
33GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale47
34OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe47
35SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team46
36URÁN RigobertoEF Education First45
37IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
38LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team42
39BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data41
40OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie41
41WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
42BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic37
43ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb37
44KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb35
45CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida35
46DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
47ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step34
48MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step34
49VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team33
50GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
51CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo31
52AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team31
53TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
54SOLER MarcMovistar Team30
55GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic30
56PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
57IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team29
58CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28
59SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo27
60DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal26
61HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
62MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe26
63ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
64KING BenTeam Dimension Data26
65BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie25
66PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo24
67DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin22
68MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
69TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
70EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
71BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
72BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data20
73WOODS MichaelEF Education First19
74PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
75SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie18
76BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale17
77FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
78GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17
79BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
80DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
81RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step17
82BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16
83PAUWELS SergeCCC Team16
84GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale16
85KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14
86BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First14
87WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team13
88POELS WoutTeam INEOS11
89COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
90MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal11
91ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10
92SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
93JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott10
94DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma9
95KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
96MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida9
97GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
98BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
99FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale8
100OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
101MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step7
102MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
103VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS6
104FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team6
105ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
106VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
107SCULLY TomEF Education First6
108MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates5
109YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott5
110LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates5
111DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
112HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4
113ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
114COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
115GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3
116BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates3
117DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
118VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
119JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
120GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1
121KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal1
122BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale86
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS78
3WELLENS TimLotto Soudal74
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida67
5NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida59
6YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott59
7QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team58
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team45
9KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma44
10LANDA MikelMovistar Team42
11BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe40
12DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal38
13THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS36
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step33
15WOODS MichaelEF Education First31
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team30
18BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal28
19MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
20BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26
21BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic24
22KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb22
23BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education First20
25DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma20
26YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott20
27GESCHKE SimonCCC Team18
28PAUWELS SergeCCC Team17
29TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
30KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
31IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
32SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
33MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
34DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
35BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team7
36SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
37CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
38GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6
39SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6
40CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
41GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale5
42FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5
43ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin4
44PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
45TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott3
46ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
47OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
48EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
49MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
50VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
51REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
53DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
54SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
55BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1
56KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data1
57ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
58FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
59PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
60VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
61WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
62ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1
63DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 79:52:52
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ23:29
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step57:35
4DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:04:40
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:20:20
7KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:38:12
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal2:06:59
9POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:13:37
10GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:32:33
11MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:46:46
12OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie3:00:56
13EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:19:29
14COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:24:21
15WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:25:49
16GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida3:26:03
17MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3:33:02
18GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:35:12
19ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:37:30
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:52:42
21EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:54:44
22DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:56:45
23JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma4:02:02
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 239:45:51
2Trek - Segafredo47:54
3Team INEOS57:52
4EF Education First1:25:57
5BORA - hansgrohe1:29:30
6Groupama - FDJ1:42:29
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:52:55
8AG2R La Mondiale2:07:29
9UAE-Team Emirates2:09:35
10Astana Pro Team2:27:17
11Mitchelton-Scott2:32:34
12Deceuninck - Quick Step3:15:42
13Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:49:46
14CCC Team4:00:54
15Bahrain Merida4:07:53
16Team Dimension Data4:12:27
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:20:22
18Team Arkéa Samsic4:20:51
19Team Sunweb4:43:58
20Lotto Soudal5:58:51
21Team Total Direct Energie7:00:04
22Team Katusha Alpecin7:31:30

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.