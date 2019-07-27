Tour stage 20: Vincenzo Nibali takes stage from breakaway, Egan Bernal secures yellow jersey
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was the last man standing from a large breakaway to win solo atop Val Thorens on Saturday. Movistar pair Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa followed behind him to take second and third respectively.
Egan Bernal (Ineos) crossed the line in fourth, securing the yellow jersey, and becoming the first Colombian to win the Tour de France in the process. His win is the seventh win for the Ineos / Sky team in the last eight Tours. He finished on the same time as his teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas.
“I cannot believe I am about to win my first Tour,” said the 22-year-old. “I just want to get across the line tomorrow in Paris, it’s going to be a big honor to win the first Tour for Colombia.”
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who held the yellow jersey for so long through the race, finally cracked, falling out of the GC group with 13km to go and lost a spot on the podium.
After his team dictated the pace all the way up the 33km climb, Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) crossed the line in eighth, eight seconds behind Thomas.
Alaphilippe lost over three minutes in the closing stretch of the climb and slipped from second to fifth on GC. Thomas took the Frenchman’s place in second on GC, with Kruijswijk taking third overall. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished on the same time as Kruijswijk to take fourth overall.
“It’s been an eventful year, a lot of ups and downs, mainly downs,” said defending champion Thomas after the stage. “I gave everything I could to try to win and for one reason or another, it didn’t work. But when a teammate wins, it makes it all the better. There’s part of me that would want to be on the top step, but at the same time, Egan [Bernal] is an amazing guy, he’s 22, who knows how many he’ll win”
Only a few hours after the dramatic curtailing of stage 19, Friday due to a mudslide on the stage’s final climb, a decision was made late that night to shorten Saturday’s stage to just 59km. With landslides blocking the early part of the planned 130km stage, the race was re-routed, and reduced to less than half the planned length.
Saturday morning saw torrential rain battering the day’s summit finish atop Val Thorens, with rain flowing heavily down the mountain road. However, as the weather brightened toward lunchtime, the race was given the all-clear by the race organizers.
With little over 25km of racing before the base of the 33.4km climb to the finish line in Val Thorens, the action sparked off immediately. After several breakaway groups merged, 29 riders including Nibali hit the base of the climb together, with Ineos controlling the pace in the peloton, 2:40 back.
The breakaway shattered immediately, with a group of five going off the front – Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Mike Woods (EF-Education First), Tony Gallopin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), and Nibali. Midway through the climb, Omar Fraile (Astana) clawed his way back to the leaders to form a bunch of six.
Jumbo-Visma set the pace for nearly the entirety of the climb, with their mountain domestiques, George Bennett first and Laurens De Plus after, both taking 15km turns each. With Kruijwsijk starting the stage in fourth overall, just 12 seconds off the podium, the onus was on them to make the race hard for Alaphilippe and Ineos.
By the time Bennett finally cracked with 18km to go, the lead group of six were still 2:00 ahead and the peloton still relatively large. However, when De Plus took up the work, the pace upped significantly and riders began popping out the back. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and polka dot jersey wearer Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) were among the first main casualties.
After so many days of exceeding expectations in the mountains, Julian Alaphilippe finally cracked on 13km to go and started losing ground, fast.
De Plus continued shredding the group until he finally popped on 6km to go, and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Marc Soler, and Nairo Quintana (both Movistar) clipped off the front, though they were soon back under control by Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was looking to keep the race hard for his leader Buchmann.
With 3km to go, Nibali was now alone out front, around 45 seconds ahead of the 10-man GC group, with his five breakaway companions having faded through the second half of the climb. Quintana, Landa, Valverde, Buchmann, Kruijwijk, Thomas, Bernal and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-First) were the last standing in the GC group after Wout Poels (Ineos) and Barguil finally dropped.
Kruijswijk, now safe in the knowledge that he was third in the GC, didn’t try a late attack and instead marked Buchmann, who could have taken his spot on the podium if he were to gain significant time. When Landa and Valverde accelerated off the front of the group in the final kilometer, Buchmann and Kruikswijk didn’t respond and instead watched each other.
The Movistar pair chased hard after Nibali, but they left it too late, and the Italian came across the line alone to take the stage win and salvage something from his race after his GC ambitions crumbled.
“I suffered but it’s great to win,” he said. “It wasn’t easy for me after the fatigue of the Giro d’Italia. I tried to do the GC but exploded. There was a lot of criticism and I thought about going home but I fought to honor the Tour de France.”
With tradition dictating that Sunday’s final stage around Paris will see no attacking from the GC riders, today’s standings in the GC battle will remain unaltered. Bernal has also secured the white jersey for young rider, while Bardet did enough to hold on to the mountains jersey. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangrohe) is still in green.
Tour de France Stage 20 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:51:53
|2
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:17
|5
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|6
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|0:23
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|9
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|0:30
|10
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|11
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:46
|12
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:30
|14
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:33
|15
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:49
|16
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:52
|17
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:56
|18
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:07
|19
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:10
|20
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|21
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:26
|22
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:01
|23
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|24
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:13
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|26
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:17
|27
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:45
|28
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|29
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|30
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|31
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:10
|32
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:25
|33
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:59
|34
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|35
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|5:06
|36
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|37
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:20
|38
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:54
|39
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6:07
|40
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|41
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:02
|42
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|43
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|44
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:04
|45
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:14
|46
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:24
|47
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|8:25
|48
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:27
|49
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|8:32
|50
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|51
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|8:50
|53
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|54
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:53
|55
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:55
|56
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|57
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|58
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|59
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|60
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|61
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|9:56
|62
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|63
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|64
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|65
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|10:10
|66
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|67
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10:20
|68
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:26
|69
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|10:45
|70
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:10
|71
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|72
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|73
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:14
|74
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|75
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|76
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:22
|77
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|78
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|79
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|80
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:13
|81
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|82
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:18
|83
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|84
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:46
|85
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|13:36
|86
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:38
|87
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:30
|88
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|15:16
|89
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|90
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|91
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|92
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|15:36
|94
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:41
|95
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:49
|96
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|15:52
|97
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|98
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|16:14
|99
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|100
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|101
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|102
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|103
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|104
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|105
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|106
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|107
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|108
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:34
|109
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|16:50
|110
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17:04
|111
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:29
|112
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:32
|113
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:45
|114
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|17:54
|115
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|116
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:00
|117
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|118
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|119
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|120
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|121
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|122
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|123
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|124
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|125
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|126
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|127
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|128
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|129
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|130
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|131
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:05
|132
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|18:38
|133
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:02
|134
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:20
|135
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|136
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|20:50
|137
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|138
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|139
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|140
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|141
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|142
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|143
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|144
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|145
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|146
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|147
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|148
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|149
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|150
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|151
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|152
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:56
|153
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|154
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:41
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|23:07
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|79:52:52
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:11
|3
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:31
|4
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:45
|6
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:23
|7
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|5:15
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|5:30
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:12
|10
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:32
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:05
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|22:08
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:29
|14
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:07
|15
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:54
|16
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|35:49
|17
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:41
|18
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:30
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|48:32
|20
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:16
|21
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|56:47
|22
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:35
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:10
|24
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:44
|25
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:40
|26
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:12:05
|27
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:12:16
|28
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:16
|29
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:09
|30
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:07
|31
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:20
|32
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:20:40
|33
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:57
|34
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:13
|35
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22:42
|36
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|1:27:11
|37
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:34:03
|38
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36:14
|39
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:36:21
|40
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:12
|41
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:38
|42
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:40:17
|43
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43:42
|44
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:43:48
|45
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:45:38
|46
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:51:01
|47
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:52:09
|48
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:15
|49
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:03
|50
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|1:54:22
|51
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:54:33
|52
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:57:38
|53
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:58:17
|54
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:58:29
|55
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:58:35
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:39
|57
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:05:35
|58
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|2:06:30
|59
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|2:06:59
|60
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10:04
|61
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|2:11:43
|62
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:12:00
|63
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:12:34
|64
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:13:37
|65
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14:15
|66
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:14:18
|67
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:16:34
|68
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:43
|69
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:18:34
|70
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|2:18:46
|71
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:19:25
|72
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:23:52
|73
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2:26:07
|74
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|2:27:16
|75
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:27:19
|76
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|2:28:19
|77
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|2:31:23
|78
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:32:33
|79
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:35:10
|80
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:37:35
|81
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:39:50
|82
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|2:43:44
|83
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:44:24
|84
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:46:46
|85
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|2:48:27
|86
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:48:56
|87
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:50:45
|88
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:53:25
|89
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:54:11
|90
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:54:43
|91
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:56:11
|92
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|2:57:37
|93
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:58:19
|94
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:59:55
|95
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:00:50
|96
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:00:56
|97
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|3:01:31
|98
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:02:38
|99
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:04:24
|100
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:04:34
|101
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:06:54
|102
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:08:49
|103
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|3:10:40
|104
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:11:23
|105
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:11:32
|106
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:13:07
|107
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:14:55
|108
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:16:50
|109
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:17:08
|110
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:19:29
|111
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:19:40
|112
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:20:36
|113
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:21
|114
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:34
|115
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:25:49
|116
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|3:26:03
|117
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|3:27:43
|118
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3:31:16
|119
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3:33:02
|120
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:34:00
|121
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:35:12
|122
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:37:30
|123
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:43:02
|124
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|3:44:10
|125
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:44:23
|126
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44:48
|127
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3:46:05
|128
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:46:11
|129
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|3:48:03
|130
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:52:37
|131
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:52:42
|132
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:53:48
|133
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|3:54:22
|134
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:54:37
|135
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:44
|136
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:56:45
|137
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:59:48
|138
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:59:51
|139
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:00:14
|140
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:00:54
|141
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:02
|142
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|4:03:05
|143
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:05:32
|144
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:05:46
|145
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:07:00
|146
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|4:07:11
|147
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:16
|148
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:08:17
|149
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:10:05
|150
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4:13:23
|151
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:13:48
|152
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:19:33
|153
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:29:07
|154
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4:29:50
|155
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|4:34:23
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|309
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|224
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|203
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|201
|5
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|198
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|180
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|157
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|149
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|119
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|106
|12
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|13
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|78
|14
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|77
|15
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|73
|16
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|71
|17
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|71
|18
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|68
|19
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|66
|20
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|21
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|22
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|59
|23
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|55
|24
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|54
|25
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|26
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|51
|27
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|49
|28
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49
|29
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|30
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|48
|31
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|32
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|47
|33
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|34
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|35
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|46
|36
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|45
|37
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|38
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|42
|39
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|41
|40
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41
|41
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|42
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|37
|43
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|37
|44
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|35
|45
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|46
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|47
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|48
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|49
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|33
|50
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|51
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|31
|52
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|31
|53
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|54
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|30
|55
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|56
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|29
|58
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28
|59
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|60
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|61
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|62
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|63
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|26
|64
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|26
|65
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25
|66
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|67
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|68
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|69
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|70
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|71
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|72
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|20
|73
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|19
|74
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|75
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|76
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|77
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|78
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|79
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|80
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|81
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|82
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|83
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|16
|84
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|85
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|86
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|14
|87
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|13
|88
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|11
|89
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|90
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|91
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|92
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|93
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|94
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|95
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|96
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|97
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|98
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|99
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|100
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|101
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|102
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|103
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|6
|104
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|105
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|106
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|107
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|6
|108
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|109
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|110
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|111
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|112
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|113
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|114
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|115
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|116
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|117
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|118
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|119
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|120
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1
|121
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|122
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|78
|3
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|74
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|67
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|59
|6
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|7
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|58
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|45
|9
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|42
|11
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|12
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|38
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|36
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|15
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|31
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|30
|18
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|19
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|20
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|21
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24
|22
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|22
|23
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|20
|25
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|26
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|27
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|18
|28
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|17
|29
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|30
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|31
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|32
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|33
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|34
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|36
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|37
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6
|38
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|39
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|40
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|41
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|43
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|44
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|45
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|46
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|47
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|48
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|49
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|50
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|51
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|53
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|54
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|55
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|56
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|57
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|58
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|60
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|61
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|62
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|63
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|79:52:52
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:29
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:35
|4
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:44
|5
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:40
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:20
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:12
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|2:06:59
|9
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:13:37
|10
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:32:33
|11
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:46:46
|12
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:00:56
|13
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:19:29
|14
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:21
|15
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:25:49
|16
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|3:26:03
|17
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3:33:02
|18
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:35:12
|19
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:37:30
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:52:42
|21
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:44
|22
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:56:45
|23
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:02
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|239:45:51
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:54
|3
|Team INEOS
|57:52
|4
|EF Education First
|1:25:57
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:30
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:29
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52:55
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:29
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09:35
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|2:27:17
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:32:34
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:15:42
|13
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:49:46
|14
|CCC Team
|4:00:54
|15
|Bahrain Merida
|4:07:53
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|4:12:27
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:20:22
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:20:51
|19
|Team Sunweb
|4:43:58
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|5:58:51
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:00:04
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:31:30
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.