Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tour de France stage 2: Jumbo-Visma take dominating TTT win to keep Mike Teunissen in yellow

The first GC shakeout of the race sees pre-race contenders Steven Kruijswijk, Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, and Vincenzo Nibali profit from their team's performances.

Jumbo-Visma delivered a phenomenal team time trial to win Stage 2, Sunday. The Dutch team set off last with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen in their midst, and denied Team Ineos the victory by 20 seconds after the British team had led the race all day.

Home team Deceuninck-Quick-Step came third in the 27.6-kilometer race through Brussels, one second back on Ineos.

Mike Teunissen retains the yellow jersey he took on stage 1, and commented: “Yesterday it was mainly me who took credit for the win. Today it’s eight strong riders, the staff and everyone who contributed to the team’s success. It was a very big goal for us to win this.”

Team Ineos were the first team down the ramp, and sat in the hot seat all day, surviving strong challenges by Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Sunweb, and Katusha-Alpecin.

However, Jumbo-Visma, under the power of strongmen such as Wout van Aert and German TT champ Tony Martin, set off at a blistering pace, and despite losing form and finishing with five out of their eight riders, smashed the Ineos’ time. With only eight seconds separating second-place Ineos and sixth-place EF-Education First, the winning margin of 20 seconds was significant.

The win places Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk in the lead of the pre-race GC favorites, with Ineos pair Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal next of the ‘virtual’ yellow jersey fight.

“I felt really good in the stage – the feeling was better than last year in the TTT,” said Colombian climber Bernal. “I can be happy with that because I’m not a specialist and I was doing the TT with some strong guys. It was difficult but I felt good.”

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Bahrain-Merida pair Rohan Dennis and Vincenzo Nibali will also be pleased with their start to the GC campaign, with their teams placing 28, 32 and 36 seconds back on Jumbo-Visma respectively.

Frenchman Pinot said after the race that they went into the TTT with confidence: “We’re all in good form with a group of riders who are all good team time trialists. Stefan Küng [who won last year in Cholet with BMC] gave us a lot of advice. With this nice result, I’m looking forward to Thursday’s stage [the first summit finish of the race] on my home soil.”

Contrastingly, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale),Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Movistar trio Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana, and Alejandro Valverde will be chewing over some disappointment over dinner, all finishing over one minute down on the time set by Kruijswijk and Jumbo-Visma.

Team Ineos were the first team to take the start ramp, and were led out by defending champ Geraint Thomas. The Welshman showed no signs of damage from the tumble he suffered on Saturday’s opening stage. The British team were one of the pre-stage favorites and set the first time of the day, and the benchmark to beat of 29:28; a blistering 56.5kph.

Astana were third to set off, protecting their leader Jakob Fuglsang, who crashed hard on stage 1, hitting his head and knee. They finished 21 seconds back on Ineos and finished the day in 10th, 41 seconds down, doing well to limit any potential losses the Dane could have suffered as he nursed his injuries.

Katusha-Alpecin started off as dark horses for the stage, however, with two national TT champions in their midst – Jose Gonçalves and Alex Dowsett – were up on Ineos by four seconds after 20km. As they entered the final kilometers they looked like they could take the top slot, but faded at the last, placing second, six seconds down on Ineos and finishing with the fourth fastest time.

Mitchelton-Scott started the stage as one of the hot favorites, however they lost Simon Yates off the back early in the race, and finished with the minimum four riders, including their leader Adam Yates. They finished in 29:38 – the same time as Astana – in a result that perhaps didn’t meet their usual standards.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step showed their traditional TTT strength, with the splits against Team Ineos hovvering one second up or down through the race. The Belgian team were as close as they could be to Ineos at the finish line, but lost out by 0.8 seconds to go into second place.

Yellow jersey team Jumbo-Visma were last to start, at which point Team Ineos had sat in the hot seat all day. Sprinter Dylan Groenewegen dropped off the back early on, perhaps feeling the effects the crash he was involved with in yesterday’s stage.

Despite the loss of Groenewegen, the Dutch squad went through the first time check a collosal 10 seconds up on Ineos. They continued to grow their split on Ineos through the race, and with 3km to go were 15 seconds up. Even with only five riders still in touch and form deteriorating in the final kilometers, the team finished in 28:57 to take the top step of the podium.

“We went hard from the start,” said Teunissen. “Dylan [Groenewegen] did good work at the beginning but because of the crash yesterday, he couldn’t stay for long and we had to work out our tactic without George [Bennett] because he’s too small although he felt good. The other guys were very strong. Everybody kept their pace.”

With stage 3 and 4 looking likely to finish in sprints, Teunissen has a good chance of keeping the GC lead for a few days. “Yesterday it was a dream come true, and it’s the case today again,” said the young Dutchman of his spell in the top slot.

Tour de France Team Time Trial Results

RankNameTeamTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma28:57
2Team INEOS0:20
3Deceuninck - Quick Step0:21
4Team Sunweb0:26
5Team Katusha Alpecin,,
6EF Education First0:28
7CCC Team0:31
8Groupama - FDJ0:32
9Bahrain Merida0:36
10Astana Pro Team0:41
11Mitchelton-Scott,,
12BORA - hansgrohe0:46
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:53
14Team Dimension Data0:54
15Lotto Soudal0:59
16UAE-Team Emirates1:03
17Movistar Team1:05
18Trek - Segafredo1:18
19AG2R La Mondiale1:19
20Team Total Direct Energie1:42
21Team Arkéa Samsic1:51
22Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:58
RankNameTeamTime
1TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:51:34
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
5BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
6MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:30
7BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
8THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
9VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
10VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:31
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
12ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
13MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
14LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:33
15MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:36
16ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
17POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
18KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
19KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
20WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
21ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
22KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
23DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
24BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First0:38
25VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
26URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
27WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
28KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
29GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin0:40
30VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:41
31BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
32LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
33ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
34GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
35GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ0:42
36MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
37PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
38KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
39REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
40ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:45
41COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida0:46
42NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
43TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
44CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
45DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
46DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
47MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
48SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:50
49TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott0:51
50IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
51YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
52SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
53HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
54FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
55CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
56FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
57DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
58BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
59LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:52
60KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:56
61SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
62MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
63BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
64TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida0:59
65IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:00
66LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03
67SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
68OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
69EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
70HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
71PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
72KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
73NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data1:04
74BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
75KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
76KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
77CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
78PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
79DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:09
80KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
81BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
82WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
83ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:10
84VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data1:12
85BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
86KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:13
87PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
88HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
89ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
90LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
91COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
92MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
93BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
94HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:14
95QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1:15
96AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
97VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
98SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
99LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
100OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
101POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:17
102STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:28
103CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
104PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
105FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
106BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
107MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
108BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:29
109FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
110GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
111GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
112COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
113ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:32
114SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
115HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:34
116JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data1:39
117BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:40
118NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:46
119CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie1:52
120SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
121OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
122TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
123TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie,,
124DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma1:55
125ROWE LukeTeam INEOS1:58
126BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:01
127MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
128BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
129VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
130CLARKE SimonEF Education First2:02
131PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:08
132MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
133MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
134EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
135TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:09
136SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:10
137OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:11
138MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal2:13
139CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale2:15
140VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
141BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:17
142BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe2:18
143VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:28
144ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:29
145BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2:34
146WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team2:42
147DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:44
148DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:49
149BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:50
150HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:54
151BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ2:55
152GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
153LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:56
154GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic3:11
155VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:13
156EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:15
157DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:17
158JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:20
159JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott3:25
160RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:36
161HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott3:56
162YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
163KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal3:57
164GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma4:32
165MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step4:33
166CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS4:41
167PAUWELS SergeCCC Team4:49
168DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo4:57
169GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida5:10
170ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:17
171LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic5:27
172DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:31
173PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe6:01
174DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin6:39
175GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic7:22
176SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo7:46
RankNameTeamPoints
1TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma50
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe50
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida33
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb27
5TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott23
6VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team21
7EWAN CalebLotto Soudal20
8NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data18
9NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale10
10PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe10
11KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
12VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step8
13SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team8
14WELLENS TimLotto Soudal7
15STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7
16NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6
17BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First5
18DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
19PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4
20ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
21KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3
22OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
23VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
24JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
25YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma4:51:44
2MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:20
3BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
4ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:21
5MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin0:26
7KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
8WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
9KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
10GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ0:32
11MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida0:36
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:46
13MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
14BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal0:59
15PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:03
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:18
17COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:19
18OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:42
19DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma1:45
20EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:58
21TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:59
22DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:39
23BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:40
24GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:45
25EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:05
26JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma3:10
27GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida5:00
28GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic7:12
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 15:04:09
2Team INEOS1:20
3Deceuninck - Quick Step1:24
4Team Sunweb1:44
5Team Katusha Alpecin,,
6EF Education First1:52
7CCC Team2:04
8Groupama - FDJ2:08
9Bahrain Merida2:24
10Mitchelton-Scott2:44
11Astana Pro Team,,
12BORA - hansgrohe3:04
13Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:32
14Team Dimension Data3:36
15Lotto Soudal3:56
16UAE-Team Emirates4:12
17Movistar Team4:20
18Trek - Segafredo5:12
19AG2R La Mondiale5:16
20Team Total Direct Energie6:48
21Team Arkéa Samsic7:24
22Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team7:52
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
2MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2

