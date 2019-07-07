Tour de France stage 2: Jumbo-Visma take dominating TTT win to keep Mike Teunissen in yellow
Jumbo-Visma delivered a phenomenal team time trial to win Stage 2, Sunday. The Dutch team set off last with yellow jersey Mike Teunissen in their midst, and denied Team Ineos the victory by 20 seconds after the British team had led the race all day.
Home team Deceuninck-Quick-Step came third in the 27.6-kilometer race through Brussels, one second back on Ineos.
Mike Teunissen retains the yellow jersey he took on stage 1, and commented: “Yesterday it was mainly me who took credit for the win. Today it’s eight strong riders, the staff and everyone who contributed to the team’s success. It was a very big goal for us to win this.”
Team Ineos were the first team down the ramp, and sat in the hot seat all day, surviving strong challenges by Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Sunweb, and Katusha-Alpecin.
However, Jumbo-Visma, under the power of strongmen such as Wout van Aert and German TT champ Tony Martin, set off at a blistering pace, and despite losing form and finishing with five out of their eight riders, smashed the Ineos’ time. With only eight seconds separating second-place Ineos and sixth-place EF-Education First, the winning margin of 20 seconds was significant.
The win places Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk in the lead of the pre-race GC favorites, with Ineos pair Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal next of the ‘virtual’ yellow jersey fight.
“I felt really good in the stage – the feeling was better than last year in the TTT,” said Colombian climber Bernal. “I can be happy with that because I’m not a specialist and I was doing the TT with some strong guys. It was difficult but I felt good.”
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Bahrain-Merida pair Rohan Dennis and Vincenzo Nibali will also be pleased with their start to the GC campaign, with their teams placing 28, 32 and 36 seconds back on Jumbo-Visma respectively.
Frenchman Pinot said after the race that they went into the TTT with confidence: “We’re all in good form with a group of riders who are all good team time trialists. Stefan Küng [who won last year in Cholet with BMC] gave us a lot of advice. With this nice result, I’m looking forward to Thursday’s stage [the first summit finish of the race] on my home soil.”
Contrastingly, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale),Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Movistar trio Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana, and Alejandro Valverde will be chewing over some disappointment over dinner, all finishing over one minute down on the time set by Kruijswijk and Jumbo-Visma.
Team Ineos were the first team to take the start ramp, and were led out by defending champ Geraint Thomas. The Welshman showed no signs of damage from the tumble he suffered on Saturday’s opening stage. The British team were one of the pre-stage favorites and set the first time of the day, and the benchmark to beat of 29:28; a blistering 56.5kph.
Astana were third to set off, protecting their leader Jakob Fuglsang, who crashed hard on stage 1, hitting his head and knee. They finished 21 seconds back on Ineos and finished the day in 10th, 41 seconds down, doing well to limit any potential losses the Dane could have suffered as he nursed his injuries.
Katusha-Alpecin started off as dark horses for the stage, however, with two national TT champions in their midst – Jose Gonçalves and Alex Dowsett – were up on Ineos by four seconds after 20km. As they entered the final kilometers they looked like they could take the top slot, but faded at the last, placing second, six seconds down on Ineos and finishing with the fourth fastest time.
Mitchelton-Scott started the stage as one of the hot favorites, however they lost Simon Yates off the back early in the race, and finished with the minimum four riders, including their leader Adam Yates. They finished in 29:38 – the same time as Astana – in a result that perhaps didn’t meet their usual standards.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step showed their traditional TTT strength, with the splits against Team Ineos hovvering one second up or down through the race. The Belgian team were as close as they could be to Ineos at the finish line, but lost out by 0.8 seconds to go into second place.
Yellow jersey team Jumbo-Visma were last to start, at which point Team Ineos had sat in the hot seat all day. Sprinter Dylan Groenewegen dropped off the back early on, perhaps feeling the effects the crash he was involved with in yesterday’s stage.
Despite the loss of Groenewegen, the Dutch squad went through the first time check a collosal 10 seconds up on Ineos. They continued to grow their split on Ineos through the race, and with 3km to go were 15 seconds up. Even with only five riders still in touch and form deteriorating in the final kilometers, the team finished in 28:57 to take the top step of the podium.
“We went hard from the start,” said Teunissen. “Dylan [Groenewegen] did good work at the beginning but because of the crash yesterday, he couldn’t stay for long and we had to work out our tactic without George [Bennett] because he’s too small although he felt good. The other guys were very strong. Everybody kept their pace.”
With stage 3 and 4 looking likely to finish in sprints, Teunissen has a good chance of keeping the GC lead for a few days. “Yesterday it was a dream come true, and it’s the case today again,” said the young Dutchman of his spell in the top slot.
Tour de France Team Time Trial Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:57
|2
|Team INEOS
|0:20
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:21
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:26
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|6
|EF Education First
|0:28
|7
|CCC Team
|0:31
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|9
|Bahrain Merida
|0:36
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:41
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:53
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|0:54
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59
|16
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:03
|17
|Movistar Team
|1:05
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19
|20
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:42
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:51
|22
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:58
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:51:34
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|3
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|4
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|5
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|6
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|0:30
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|8
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|9
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|10
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:31
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|13
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|14
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:33
|15
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:36
|16
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|17
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|18
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|20
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|21
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|22
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|23
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|24
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|0:38
|25
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|26
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|27
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|28
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|29
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:40
|30
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:41
|31
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|32
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|33
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|34
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|35
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|36
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|37
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|38
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|39
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|40
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:45
|41
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|0:46
|42
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|43
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|44
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|45
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|46
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|47
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|48
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:50
|49
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51
|50
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|51
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|52
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|53
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|54
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|55
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|56
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|58
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|59
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:52
|60
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|61
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|62
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|63
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|64
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:59
|65
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:00
|66
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03
|67
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|68
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|69
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|70
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|71
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|72
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|73
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:04
|74
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|75
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|76
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|77
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|78
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07
|79
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|80
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|81
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|82
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|83
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10
|84
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|1:12
|85
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|86
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13
|87
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|88
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|89
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|90
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|91
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|92
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|93
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|94
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:14
|95
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|96
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|97
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|98
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|99
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|100
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|101
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:17
|102
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|103
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|104
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|105
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|106
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|107
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|108
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29
|109
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|110
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|111
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|112
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|113
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:32
|114
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|115
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:34
|116
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|1:39
|117
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:40
|118
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46
|119
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52
|120
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|121
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|122
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|123
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|124
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:55
|125
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|1:58
|126
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:01
|127
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|128
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|129
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|130
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|2:02
|131
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:08
|132
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|133
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|134
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|135
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:09
|136
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:10
|137
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:11
|138
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13
|139
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15
|140
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|141
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:17
|142
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:18
|143
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:28
|144
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:29
|145
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:34
|146
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:42
|147
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:44
|148
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:49
|149
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:50
|150
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2:54
|151
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:55
|152
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|153
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:56
|154
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:11
|155
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:13
|156
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:15
|157
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:17
|158
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:20
|159
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:25
|160
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:36
|161
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:56
|162
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|163
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|3:57
|164
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:32
|165
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:33
|166
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|4:41
|167
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|4:49
|168
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:57
|169
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|5:10
|170
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:17
|171
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:27
|172
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:31
|173
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:01
|174
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:39
|175
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:22
|176
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:46
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|33
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|27
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|6
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|21
|7
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|8
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|18
|9
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|10
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|11
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|12
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|13
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|8
|14
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|17
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|5
|18
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|19
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|20
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|22
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|23
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|24
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|25
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:51:44
|2
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|0:20
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|4
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:21
|5
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|6
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:26
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|8
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|9
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|11
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|0:36
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|13
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59
|15
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:03
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18
|17
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19
|18
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:42
|19
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:45
|20
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:58
|21
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:59
|22
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:39
|23
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:40
|24
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:45
|25
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:05
|26
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:10
|27
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|5:00
|28
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:12
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:04:09
|2
|Team INEOS
|1:20
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:24
|4
|Team Sunweb
|1:44
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|6
|EF Education First
|1:52
|7
|CCC Team
|2:04
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08
|9
|Bahrain Merida
|2:24
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:44
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:04
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:32
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|3:36
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|3:56
|16
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:12
|17
|Movistar Team
|4:20
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:12
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:16
|20
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:48
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:24
|22
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7:52
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|2
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.