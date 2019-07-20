LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
Race Report
Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
VeloNews.com

Tour de France stage 14: Thibaut Pinot triumphs on the Tourmalet

Julian Alaphilippe again defied expectations to take second place on the stage, while his GC rival Geraint Thomas cracked on the final slopes of the first high mountain of the race.

French fans were once again given something to cheer on Saturday’s stage, as Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took victory on one of the most iconic climbs of the Tour de France.

As if that wasn’t enough, his yellow jersey-wearing countryman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came home second, extending his overall lead on the GC, while his nearest rival Geraint Thomas (Ineos) shed time.

“Since the start of the Tour I’ve been targeting this stage, this is the one I wanted, the mythical Tourmalet,” said Pinot. “We are going into the third week now, people will be tired, but this is where I feel best,” he added, on a result that left him fifth on GC, 3:12 behind Alaphilippe.

The first high altitude climb of the day took no prisoners, with the GC group starting the ascent of the Tourmalet with all the main contenders together. However, as kilometer after kilometer of its relentless 19km slope ticked by, the fierce pace saw riders falling out the back one by one until only seven remained with 1km to go.

An acceleration from the seven-rider group by Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) dropped defending champion Thomas, who had looked on the ropes for the last 5km. The six remaining riders – Buchmann, Alaphilippe, Pinot, Mikel Landa (Movistar), Egan Bernal (Ineos), and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) – came into the final 500-meter, 11% ramp together, sizing each other up for the sprint.

Pinot went first and gained a few meters gap. Bernal was first to respond with Kruijswijk, but the Frenchman was beyond reach and came to the finish line alone, gaining six seconds with his stinging acceleration. As Bernal faltered in his chase of Pinot, Alaphilippe rallied, hauling himself into second place, with Kruijswijk finishing third.

Though Thomas looked set to lose significant time given how fast he fell off the pace in the final kilometer, he limited his losses to come in 36 seconds down on Pinot, 30 seconds behind Alaphilippe.

“From the start I didn’t feel great,” said the Welshman, who is now 2:02 behind Alaphilippe. “I was hoping I’d come around a bit and obviously on the last climb it was just a matter of staying there as long as possible. I knew they’d kick at the end and I just tried to ride at my own pace and not go with them and die and lose more time.”

“My tour is exceptional,” said Alaphilippe after the stage. “Day after day, I continue to enjoy it and I defend the yellow jersey the best I can…Maybe some big teams are not sure of themselves, some riders have blown up today and the Tour is far from over.”

At the start of the day, all eyes were on Alaphilippe after he surprised everyone with his time trial win on Friday. The summit finish to the Tourmalet represented the first long, high altitude, climb of the Tour, and required a type of effort that was not a known part of Alapihilippe’s skillset.

The stage was a punchy 117km, with an ascent of the category 1 Col du Soulor planted in the middle before the 19km climb to the 2,115m summit of the mythical Col du Tourmalet.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), nearly 30 minutes off the pace in the GC fight at the start of the day, went into a dreamteam early 2-man breakaway with green jersey Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) before being joined by 15 others, including polka dot jersey wearer Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic), Lilian Calmejane, Romain Sicard (Total-Direct Energie), and Nibali’s teammate Matej Mohoric. In the first 50km of the race, the group gained around three minutes on the peloton.

Nibali and Sagan attacked first before 15 joined them to form the early breakaway. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The slopes of the Soulor saw the peloton explode, as Ineos and Movistar took to the front of the group and instantly ramped up the pace. Similarly, attacks from the breakaway split the group into two, and by the summit of the climb, only seven riders were left out front. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) dropped from the peloton early in the climb, in what perhaps marks the final nail in his GC bid.

Through the descent and valley toward the Tourmalet, the breakaway groups continued to split, reform, and swap riders, however, all but three riders were left out front by the base of the 19-kilometer drag of the Tourmalet as the peloton sucked men in. Sicard was alone at the front of the race, chased by Calmejane and Gesbert.

The peloton, bossed by five Movistar riders, were around one minute back.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who had been dropped on the Soulor, got himself back into the front group on the Tourmalet, however, was dropped again as the 30-rider peloton chased the three men out front.

With 10km to go, all the breakaway riders were caught and only around 20 were left at the front of the race. Movistar continued their relentless pressure, and Dan Martin (UAE-Team Emirates), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Enric Mas (Deceunick-Quick-Step) and ironically, Movistar man Nairo Quintana were next to drop.

On 9km to go, French champion Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) attacked, with countrymen David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and his teammate Pinot shutting him down. Gaudu continued at the front of the bunch for several kilometers, with Pinot on his wheel.

With around 5km remaining, Alaphilippe started looking uncomfortable as he struggled to hold on to the group, which by now was driven by Jumbo-Visma trio Laurens de Plus, George Bennett, and Kruijswijk. Bennett and De Plus both took massive turns, during which time Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) also dropped off the back.

By the time De Plus and Bennett pulled off, just seven riders were left to contest the finale, which ended with Pinot’s impressive surge to victory, Thomas’s loss of time, and Alaphilippe’s continued amazing Tour.

Despite looking shaky at points, Alaphilippe finished strong and excelled again. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“The Tour isn’t finished yet,” said Pinot after the stage. “We will continue to fight.”

Stage 15, Sunday, will see another fight in the Pyrenees, with another summit finish and three other categorized climbs falling in the 185km parcours.

Tour de France Stage 14 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ3:10:20
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:08
5BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
6LANDA MikelMovistar Team0:14
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education First0:30
8THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS0:36
9BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:38
10FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:53
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:58
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
13DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma1:19
14PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2:05
15GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2:26
16MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:54
17QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team3:24
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:29
19ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates3:33
20KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data3:48
21POELS WoutTeam INEOS4:10
22MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:21
23KANGERT TanelEF Education First4:48
24MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates5:35
25YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott6:42
26SOLER MarcMovistar Team7:12
27IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team9:34
28MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ9:59
29VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
30CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS10:56
31GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic11:15
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
33REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ11:21
34HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:22
35BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team11:39
36HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
37DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step12:04
38VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale12:20
39MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe12:39
40KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
41PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:50
42CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie14:10
43WELLENS TimLotto Soudal15:19
44FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team15:29
45SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie15:36
46BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal16:15
47YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott16:31
48LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team17:11
49ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
50HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
51SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
52HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
53MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic18:25
54GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20:19
55CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
56MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
57FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
58NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
59CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
60EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
61COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
62KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
63BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
64BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
65OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
66BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
67DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
68BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
69DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
70VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
71DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
72ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
73BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
74NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
75STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
76VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
77ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
78KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
79SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
80TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
81KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
82PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
83TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
84VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
85WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
86ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
87OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
88ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
89AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
90COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
91ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
92HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb20:33
93BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
94CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team20:36
95BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data20:39
96LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
97MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb20:53
98EWAN CalebLotto Soudal21:04
99MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
100PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
101TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida21:13
102KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ21:15
103TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21:34
104PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team21:39
105VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team21:51
106LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic21:55
107SCULLY TomEF Education First22:15
108KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
109POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
110GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
111DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic22:21
112IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott22:28
113MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma22:59
114LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step23:11
115WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin23:21
116LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ23:27
117DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott23:35
118GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida23:52
119TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott24:02
120MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
121KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal24:07
122OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe24:15
123FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo24:18
124SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
125ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
126GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
127JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
128TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida24:24
129KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
130GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
131MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
132COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
133MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
134PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
135GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
136ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
137VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
138SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
139GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
140DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
141CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
142CLARKE SimonEF Education First24:39
143BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic25:42
144KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS25:47
145ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
146SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe25:53
147HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin26:21
148OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team26:30
149BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ26:35
150WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
151HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott27:09
152LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
153JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
154BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
155JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
156GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
157VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
158DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin27:26
159RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step27:30
160BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
161BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie27:46
162KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates27:56
163DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin29:11
164BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe29:57
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 56:11:29
2THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS2:02
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:14
4BERNAL EganTeam INEOS3:00
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe3:12
6PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education First4:24
8FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team5:22
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:27
10MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step5:38
11LANDA MikelMovistar Team6:14
12PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo6:49
13BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:17
14QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team7:19
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo9:03
16MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates9:50
17KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data9:55
18YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott10:37
19GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ11:00
20ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates11:19
21MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team13:23
22KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe17:13
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma18:32
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team23:39
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ25:54
26BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale26:05
27MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team26:29
28REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ29:11
29VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team30:02
30ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb34:44
31HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott34:46
32DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma34:56
33SOLER MarcMovistar Team36:50
34HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits37:03
35CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo40:10
36HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates42:35
37VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale42:56
38MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe43:04
39TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott43:22
40STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo45:42
41KANGERT TanelEF Education First46:26
42TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie47:26
43FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale48:26
44MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb48:55
45CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale49:14
46NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida49:31
47BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo50:40
48IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team52:17
49BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team52:28
50KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb53:10
51BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal54:59
52TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida55:19
53COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates55:23
54WOODS MichaelEF Education First56:08
55POELS WoutTeam INEOS56:22
56FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo58:20
57ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:00:19
58AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:01:13
59CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS1:02:00
60NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:02:16
61CLARKE SimonEF Education First1:02:57
62KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS1:03:48
63BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First1:05:28
64SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:05:51
65IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:07:07
66SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:07:13
67BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data1:08:21
68VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data1:09:03
69VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:10:07
70SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:10:19
71DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:11:48
72PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:59
73KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:16:50
74COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida1:17:27
75MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:17:43
76FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:18:39
77KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:19:14
78POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:19:35
79YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:19:52
80TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida1:19:57
81BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:20:12
82GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:21:55
83GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:22:18
84CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:26:23
85ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:28:34
86GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:29:15
87PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1:29:36
88WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:30:15
89DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30:33
90PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:32:31
91HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:36:04
92KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:36:35
93OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:37:36
94ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:37:43
95TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:37:54
96CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie1:38:14
97MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic1:38:40
98ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:38:48
99SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:39:37
100WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:39:43
101SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:40:29
102SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:40:58
103DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:41:41
104LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:41:56
105GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:43:20
106KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal1:43:51
107MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida1:45:49
108BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:46:00
109KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:46:11
110ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:46:22
111EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:47:16
112OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:48:23
113DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott1:48:52
114DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:49:56
115OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:50:44
116ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:53:58
117ROWE LukeTeam INEOS1:55:58
118BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:56:06
119COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:57:48
120PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:58:58
121LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates2:02:35
122GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:02:48
123CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team2:03:36
124LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:05:07
125EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:05:47
126JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data2:06:15
127VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:06:31
128WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team2:06:34
129DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:06:37
130GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin2:06:51
131TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:07:05
132VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2:08:06
133VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:08:17
134PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:08:43
135JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:08:59
136LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:10:19
137GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:10:48
138KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:12:59
139BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:13:12
140BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe2:13:19
141VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:14:07
142BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ2:14:35
143MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal2:16:23
144CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data2:16:30
145BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:17:44
146HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:18:13
147KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:18:19
148SCULLY TomEF Education First2:18:24
149MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:18:35
150DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin2:19:41
151ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:19:51
152RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
153HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott2:20:00
154GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic2:20:15
155BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2:20:49
156JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:21:22
157BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data2:21:31
158GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:21:44
159DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:22:09
160HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:22:14
161MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:26:34
162DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin2:33:00
163LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First2:35:21
164OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:46:15
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal64
2PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ42
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step33
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
6MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
7KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma24
8BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe20
10BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal16
11BERNAL EganTeam INEOS16
12TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
13PAUWELS SergeCCC Team13
14KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
15LANDA MikelMovistar Team12
16YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott10
17IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
18SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
19NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida9
20THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS8
21URÁN RigobertoEF Education First8
22MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
23DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
24BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team6
25CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
26SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6
27GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6
28CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
29ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin4
30PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
31OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
32EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
33VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
34ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
35HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
36BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
37GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
38KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1
39SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
40QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1
41ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
42TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1
43FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
44FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
45KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1
46WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
47VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
48DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 56:14:29
2MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:38
3GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ8:00
4DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma31:56
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo37:10
6MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe40:04
7BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal51:59
8KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:13:50
9MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:14:43
10KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:16:14
11POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:16:35
12GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:26:15
13WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:36:43
14GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:40:20
15MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida1:42:49
16EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:44:16
17OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:47:44
18COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:54:48
19GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:59:48
20EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:02:47
21TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:04:05
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:14:44
23ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:16:51
24JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:18:22
25DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:19:09
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe284
2COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida191
3VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step184
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb167
5EWAN CalebLotto Soudal148
6STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo132
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott118
8ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step112
9VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team101
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma96
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal83
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ72
13TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma67
14NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
15KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates63
16BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal61
17WELLENS TimLotto Soudal59
18THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS54
19CLARKE SimonEF Education First51
20MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team51
21OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
22ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits48
23PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team46
24IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
25WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
26BERNAL EganTeam INEOS36
27SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team36
28TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida35
29DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
30OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe35
31GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
32TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
33YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott30
34BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team29
35BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data28
36POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin28
37CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28
38GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic28
39OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie26
40URÁN RigobertoEF Education First26
41ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
42KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma25
43CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25
44MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step25
45BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe22
46MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe22
47GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale22
48BOL CeesTeam Sunweb22
49NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida21
50TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
51PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
52EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
53PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
54BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
55FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team20
56ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb20
57SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19
58LANDA MikelMovistar Team18
59PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo18
60SOLER MarcMovistar Team18
61SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie18
62FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
63GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17
64BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
65DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
66HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits16
67DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin16
68KING BenTeam Dimension Data15
69BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic14
70QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team14
71RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
72COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
73ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10
74SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
75VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team9
76KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
77BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First9
78KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb9
79PAUWELS SergeCCC Team9
80GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
81BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
82BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie9
83MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma9
84OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
85MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step7
86LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team7
87MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal7
88KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6
89ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
90DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal6
91VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
92SCULLY TomEF Education First6
93MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
94AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team5
95DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
96YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
97FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale4
98SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4
99ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
100MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida4
101COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
102ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step4
103MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3
104GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3
105DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma3
106BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
107DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
108MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
109VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
110VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
111JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
112BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 169:02:15
2Trek - Segafredo11:05
3BORA - hansgrohe25:10
4Team Jumbo-Visma27:09
5Team INEOS31:45
6Groupama - FDJ32:27
7Mitchelton-Scott39:02
8UAE-Team Emirates45:20
9EF Education First46:14
10AG2R La Mondiale52:06
11Astana Pro Team57:07
12Deceuninck - Quick Step1:11:18
13Team Sunweb1:34:19
14Bahrain Merida1:40:49
15Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:54:52
16Team Arkéa Samsic2:01:18
17Team Dimension Data2:05:32
18CCC Team2:09:00
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38:04
20Lotto Soudal2:38:19
21Team Total Direct Energie3:04:16
22Team Katusha Alpecin3:47:08

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.