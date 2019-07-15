LATEST STORIES

Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Tour de France stage 10: Van Aert wins as winds blow apart GC battle

Stage 10 dished up chaos, as five of the top GC riders were caught out in the crosswinds. Van Aert sprinted to the win from a reduced lead group.

On a stage that many predicted would be a mellow day with a sprint finish quickly turned into a chaotic battle in the winds of the Auvergne, blowing apart the GC battle and allowing a reduced peloton to sprint for the line in Albi. The ascendant Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) shocked the sprinters who remained in the lead group, including Elia Viviani (Decueninck-Quick-Step), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Caleb Ewan (Jumbo-Visma), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), among others, to take the win.

“I can’t believe it. Beating all of the fast guys in the sprint — I’m sorry, I can’t believe it,” Van Aert said as he choked up after the stage. “It’s above anything else. I felt that the last 10 days were our biggest races and winning in my first attempt — wow.”

But the real story was the GC carnage. At the end of the day, five of the top 10 GC riders at the beginning of the day lost significant time: Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lost 1:40. Mikel Landa (Movistar) lost 2:09. George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) lost an astounding 9:41.

“It’s disappointing but the race goes on,” Porte said after the stage. “It was just a power thing to be honest. When they put it in the gutter on the left-hand side, it was just a different thing and I just wasn’t up to it today.

“There were quite a lot of other GC guys in my boat as well, so now we have to do something but there’s still a lot of hard racing to come,” Porte continued.

With just under 40km to go, members of EF Education First and Team Ineos amassed at the front of the peloton and tried to split the field. With echelons forming and the field strung out in single file, chaos ensued. At a roundabout, the field split, with some riders and teams going the long way around. Several GC contenders got gapped: Bennett, who was back at his team car gathering water bottles, Pinot, Porte, Urán, Landa, and Fuglsang were among those caught behind the splintering.

Members of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, including Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani, continued to drive the pace as the winds cut across the narrow country roads.

With 20km left, the Pinot grouped dangled off the back, and Bennett was left to fight alone over 1:30 back. After much shuffling and regrouping, a small group led by Pinot, Porte, and Fuglsang, often doing much of the work, formed and began working together over a minute back. Three Movistar teammates dropped back to help pace Landa.

Up front, Ineos continued to smash the pace, with everyone, even Egan Bernal, working, except for leader Geraint Thomas. It wasn’t until the final few kilometers of the stage that the sprinters’ teams came to the front.

Egan Bernal drives the group, with compatriot Nairo Quintana just behind, on a chaotic stage 10 from Saint-Flour to Albi. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In the finale, Team Sunweb perfectly lined it out for Michael Matthews, until 300 meters to go. Then, a swarm of sprinters lined across the road, with Van Aert emerging for the win.

“It became quite nervous in the final and I managed to stay in the front and keep our leader, Stevie [Kruijswijk], in good position,” Van Aert said. “Unfortunately Dylan was not in the first group and I was allowed to try and go for the sprint. From last spring I learned it is good to go quite early. So, I went with 250 meters from the finish and it was close with Viviani but I won it with only one centimeter.”

How it unfolded

On a sunny, warm day, the peloton rolled out of Saint Flour into the Auvergne countryside, as a group of breakaway riders launched from Kilometer 0, containing Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Tony Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale), Mads Wurtz (Katusha-Alpecin), Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Gobert), and finally, Michael Schar (CCC Team).

The group’s gap grew to over two minutes, and Berhane made it clear that he was hoping to collect KOM points throughout the day. In the end, he led over each of the four categorized climbs, at Côte de Mallet, Côte de Chaudes-Aigues, Côte d’Espalion, and Côte de La Malric.

In one of the last sprint stages of the Tour, and the stage before the first rest day, the sprinters’ teams remained attentive, however, holding the break’s lead to no more than three minutes through the first half of the race. With 100 kilometers left to race, the gap was down to 2:30.

With around 65 kilometers to go, the peloton surged as crosswinds began to blow. With members of several different teams smashing at the front of the group, the gap to the break dropped precipitously, and was quickly down to 45 seconds. Meanwhile, behind the front group, things began to split, though it was short-lived.

That’s when the chaos began. The six breakaway riders dangled out front, but their lead vanished under the pace of the feisty lead chase group, containing many of the top sprinters, sans Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and GC contenders. With 25km to go, they were caught.

The Tour will now break for its first rest day tomorrow, after which the second half of the race is packed with high-altitude climbs.

Tour de France Stage 10 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma4:49:39
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
6PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
7COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
8TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
9NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
10VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
12THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
13WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
14BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
15RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
16KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
17BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
19MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
21QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
23YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
24KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
25MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
26BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
27VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
28CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
29TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
30BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates0:14
31ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb0:18
32GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale0:22
33LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:29
34ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
35BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe0:30
36LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic0:37
37KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:44
38KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:46
39KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:01
40VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:04
41OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:33
42ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
43MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:35
44MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:40
45PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
46MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
47BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
48URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
49PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
50LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
51FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
52DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
53MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
54REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:44
55LANDA MikelMovistar Team2:09
56HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
57CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
58ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
59HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
60JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
61PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
62MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
63KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:14
64ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
65JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
66GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2:17
67ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
68FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
69FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
70HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
71KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:19
72TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
73DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
74KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:27
75AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
76KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
77ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:46
78KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS3:31
79MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe4:40
80NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida5:04
81SOLER MarcMovistar Team5:58
82OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
83BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo8:32
84SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8:45
85DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal9:41
86WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
87MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
88BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
89POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
90BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
91LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
92VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
93BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
94CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
95EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
96SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
97BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
98ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
99SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
100BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
101WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
102VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
103GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
104FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
105DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
106GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
107GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
108WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
109PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
110GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
111TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
112OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
113COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
114TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
115BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
116KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
117YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
118SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
120PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
121MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
122LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
123DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
124NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
125KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
126IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
127HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
128CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
129HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
130DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
131GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
132BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
133DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
134CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
135VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
136MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
137GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
138TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
139ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
140CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
141HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
142BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
143VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
144STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
145POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
146BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
147ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
148TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie,,
149SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
150IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
151GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
152MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
153VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
154DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
155GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
156DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
157COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
158JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
159BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
160DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
161DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
162CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
163PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
164HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
165MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
166SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
167CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
168SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
169LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
170OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team21:02
171ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step 43:27:15
2THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:12
3BERNAL EganTeam INEOS1:16
4KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:27
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:45
6MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46
7YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:47
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team2:04
9MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2:09
10CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:32
11PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:33
12KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:46
13URÁN RigobertoEF Education First3:18
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
15BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale3:20
16FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3:22
17BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:26
18KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data3:28
19MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:42
20PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo3:59
21LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:15
22MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:25
23GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ4:32
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team4:34
25ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates5:57
26MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:59
27BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:11
28REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ11:56
29MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ12:47
30NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida14:00
31SOLER MarcMovistar Team14:19
32VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team14:25
33ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb16:42
34HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott17:40
35HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:01
36HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates21:17
37TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott22:38
38CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale23:06
39TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie23:08
40VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale23:19
41MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb24:22
42SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe25:04
43WOODS MichaelEF Education First25:13
44DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma26:19
45BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26:43
46KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS27:17
47KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb27:26
48FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale27:27
49STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo27:46
50IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott30:31
51MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe31:01
52SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe31:55
53BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data33:48
54AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team33:59
55VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma34:11
56COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates35:49
57BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal36:30
58TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida36:42
59KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb37:34
60IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team38:13
61KANGERT TanelEF Education First38:48
62COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida39:06
63FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo39:54
64ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin40:06
65KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
66CLARKE SimonEF Education First41:28
67DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal42:18
68POELS WoutTeam INEOS42:22
69CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS42:25
70TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida42:54
71BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team43:09
72GESCHKE SimonCCC Team44:49
73BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First45:11
74NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale45:31
75POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin46:01
76SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team46:30
77SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie48:19
78BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic49:05
79MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS49:18
80VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data53:08
81VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS56:06
82FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team56:29
83ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team57:32
84WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin58:50
85PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team59:46
86KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal1:01:27
87WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:01:38
88PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02:28
89GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:32
90ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:02:49
91KING BenTeam Dimension Data1:03:46
92OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:04:11
93GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:04:48
94YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:04:55
95DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida1:05:05
96DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:05:27
97DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:06:02
98BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:54
99MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida1:07:01
100GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:07:05
101SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:07:34
102DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:02
103SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:10
104CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1:09:14
105ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1:09:39
106DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott1:09:44
107OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:09:56
108PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1:10:07
109LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11:01
110KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:11:45
111MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13:11
112TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13:13
113HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:14:07
114PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:14:43
115OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:14:55
116CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie1:16:15
117SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:17:05
118PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:17:20
119LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:17:41
120COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:18:11
121ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:18:29
122JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data1:18:57
123EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:19:32
124VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:06
125GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:20:20
126EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:20:59
127TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:21:44
128BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:22:00
129BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:22:45
130ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
131VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic1:24:26
132GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin1:24:37
133JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
134ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:25:29
135LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates1:25:53
136WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:27:51
137HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:28:08
138BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:28:53
139MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29:00
140KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:29:20
141MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal1:29:37
142KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates1:29:51
143ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:29:57
144PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30:32
145DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:30:37
146RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:31:02
147BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1:31:05
148LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:31:17
149BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:31:29
150JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:31:36
151VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:32:08
152GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:32:15
153CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team1:32:37
154LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First1:33:04
155DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin1:33:23
156GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic1:33:32
157DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:33:40
158HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:34:03
159VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:34:17
160TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:34:44
161BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:35:52
162NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data1:36:29
163BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:37:46
164GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:39:43
165MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:39:58
166SCULLY TomEF Education First1:40:25
167CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data1:40:46
168DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin1:40:57
169HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:43:09
170ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin1:44:11
171OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:04:41
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe229
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb167
3VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step153
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida151
5STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo105
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott101
7EWAN CalebLotto Soudal98
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team94
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step75
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma66
11VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma64
12TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma64
13DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal63
14NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data52
15MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team51
16NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale51
17OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
18IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
19PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ43
20BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal42
21WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
22PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team40
23KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates40
24WELLENS TimLotto Soudal39
25CLARKE SimonEF Education First37
26SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team36
27ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits35
28DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
29TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida31
30PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates31
31TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida30
32THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS29
33GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida29
34BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data28
35POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin28
36GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic28
37OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie26
38CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25
39ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb24
40BERNAL EganTeam INEOS21
41PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe21
42TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
43EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
44TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie20
45BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
46SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo19
47MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step19
48BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
49HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits16
50OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe16
51KING BenTeam Dimension Data15
52SOLER MarcMovistar Team14
53QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team13
54GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale13
55ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb13
56RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step12
57FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team10
58KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
59BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First9
60GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
61MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma9
62BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe8
63LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team7
64SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie7
65KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6
66LANDA MikelMovistar Team6
67NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6
68DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal6
69BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe6
70PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo5
71MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
72DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
73PAUWELS SergeCCC Team5
74YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
75URÁN RigobertoEF Education First4
76MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida4
77COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
78ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
79BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie4
80BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
81OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
82MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal3
83DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
84MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
85GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2
86VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
87SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
88BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2
89ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2
90JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
91BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal43
2DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37
3CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
4MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
5BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
6TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
7KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal12
9IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
10SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
11DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
12TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie5
13THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS4
14CLARKE SimonEF Education First4
15SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie4
16OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
17ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step3
18EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
19VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
20ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
21PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
23BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
24KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1
25SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
26QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1
27ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
28KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1
29FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
30WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
31PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 43:28:31
2MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:30
3CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:16
4GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3:16
5DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma25:03
6MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe29:45
7SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe30:39
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma32:55
9BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal35:14
10KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb36:18
11KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb38:50
12POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin44:45
13MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS48:02
14WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin57:34
15GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:01:16
16MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida1:05:45
17GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:05:49
18PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates1:13:27
19OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:13:39
20COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale1:16:55
21EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:18:16
22GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:19:04
23EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:19:43
24TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:20:28
25BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:27:37
26ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28:41
27JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma1:30:20
28DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:32:24
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 130:45:20
2Trek - Segafredo1:30
3BORA - hansgrohe14:59
4Mitchelton-Scott15:31
5AG2R La Mondiale18:56
6Groupama - FDJ19:04
7Team Jumbo-Visma19:14
8UAE-Team Emirates23:33
9Team INEOS25:53
10EF Education First32:27
11Team Sunweb38:46
12Astana Pro Team42:16
13Bahrain Merida44:04
14Deceuninck - Quick Step58:37
15Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:05:31
16Team Dimension Data1:19:12
17CCC Team1:21:22
18Team Arkéa Samsic1:24:55
19Lotto Soudal1:37:15
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:48:55
21Team Total Direct Energie2:04:42
22Team Katusha Alpecin2:24:49

