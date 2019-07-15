Tour de France stage 10: Van Aert wins as winds blow apart GC battle
On a stage that many predicted would be a mellow day with a sprint finish quickly turned into a chaotic battle in the winds of the Auvergne, blowing apart the GC battle and allowing a reduced peloton to sprint for the line in Albi. The ascendant Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) shocked the sprinters who remained in the lead group, including Elia Viviani (Decueninck-Quick-Step), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Caleb Ewan (Jumbo-Visma), and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), among others, to take the win.
“I can’t believe it. Beating all of the fast guys in the sprint — I’m sorry, I can’t believe it,” Van Aert said as he choked up after the stage. “It’s above anything else. I felt that the last 10 days were our biggest races and winning in my first attempt — wow.”
But the real story was the GC carnage. At the end of the day, five of the top 10 GC riders at the beginning of the day lost significant time: Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lost 1:40. Mikel Landa (Movistar) lost 2:09. George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) lost an astounding 9:41.
“It’s disappointing but the race goes on,” Porte said after the stage. “It was just a power thing to be honest. When they put it in the gutter on the left-hand side, it was just a different thing and I just wasn’t up to it today.
“There were quite a lot of other GC guys in my boat as well, so now we have to do something but there’s still a lot of hard racing to come,” Porte continued.
With just under 40km to go, members of EF Education First and Team Ineos amassed at the front of the peloton and tried to split the field. With echelons forming and the field strung out in single file, chaos ensued. At a roundabout, the field split, with some riders and teams going the long way around. Several GC contenders got gapped: Bennett, who was back at his team car gathering water bottles, Pinot, Porte, Urán, Landa, and Fuglsang were among those caught behind the splintering.
Members of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, including Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani, continued to drive the pace as the winds cut across the narrow country roads.
With 20km left, the Pinot grouped dangled off the back, and Bennett was left to fight alone over 1:30 back. After much shuffling and regrouping, a small group led by Pinot, Porte, and Fuglsang, often doing much of the work, formed and began working together over a minute back. Three Movistar teammates dropped back to help pace Landa.
Up front, Ineos continued to smash the pace, with everyone, even Egan Bernal, working, except for leader Geraint Thomas. It wasn’t until the final few kilometers of the stage that the sprinters’ teams came to the front.
In the finale, Team Sunweb perfectly lined it out for Michael Matthews, until 300 meters to go. Then, a swarm of sprinters lined across the road, with Van Aert emerging for the win.
“It became quite nervous in the final and I managed to stay in the front and keep our leader, Stevie [Kruijswijk], in good position,” Van Aert said. “Unfortunately Dylan was not in the first group and I was allowed to try and go for the sprint. From last spring I learned it is good to go quite early. So, I went with 250 meters from the finish and it was close with Viviani but I won it with only one centimeter.”
How it unfolded
On a sunny, warm day, the peloton rolled out of Saint Flour into the Auvergne countryside, as a group of breakaway riders launched from Kilometer 0, containing Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Tony Gallopin (Ag2r La Mondiale), Mads Wurtz (Katusha-Alpecin), Odd Christian Eiking (Wanty-Gobert), and finally, Michael Schar (CCC Team).
The group’s gap grew to over two minutes, and Berhane made it clear that he was hoping to collect KOM points throughout the day. In the end, he led over each of the four categorized climbs, at Côte de Mallet, Côte de Chaudes-Aigues, Côte d’Espalion, and Côte de La Malric.
In one of the last sprint stages of the Tour, and the stage before the first rest day, the sprinters’ teams remained attentive, however, holding the break’s lead to no more than three minutes through the first half of the race. With 100 kilometers left to race, the gap was down to 2:30.
With around 65 kilometers to go, the peloton surged as crosswinds began to blow. With members of several different teams smashing at the front of the group, the gap to the break dropped precipitously, and was quickly down to 45 seconds. Meanwhile, behind the front group, things began to split, though it was short-lived.
That’s when the chaos began. The six breakaway riders dangled out front, but their lead vanished under the pace of the feisty lead chase group, containing many of the top sprinters, sans Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and GC contenders. With 25km to go, they were caught.
The Tour will now break for its first rest day tomorrow, after which the second half of the race is packed with high-altitude climbs.
Tour de France Stage 10 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:49:39
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|6
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|7
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|8
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|9
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|10
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|13
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|14
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|15
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|16
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|17
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|18
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|19
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|21
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|23
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|24
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|25
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|26
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|27
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|29
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|30
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|31
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|0:18
|32
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22
|33
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:29
|34
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|35
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:30
|36
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:37
|37
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:44
|38
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:46
|39
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:01
|40
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:04
|41
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|42
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|43
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1:35
|44
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40
|45
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|46
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|47
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|48
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|49
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|50
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|51
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|52
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|53
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|54
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44
|55
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|2:09
|56
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|57
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|58
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|59
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|60
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|61
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|62
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|63
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:14
|64
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|65
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|66
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17
|67
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|68
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|69
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|70
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|71
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:19
|72
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|73
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|74
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:27
|75
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|76
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|77
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:46
|78
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|3:31
|79
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:40
|80
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|5:04
|81
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|5:58
|82
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|83
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:32
|84
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:45
|85
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:41
|86
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|87
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|89
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|90
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|91
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|92
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|94
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|95
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|96
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|97
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|98
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|99
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|100
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|101
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|102
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|103
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|104
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|105
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|106
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|107
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|108
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|109
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|110
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|111
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|112
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|113
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|114
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|115
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|116
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|117
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|118
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|120
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|121
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|122
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|123
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|124
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|125
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|126
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|127
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|128
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|129
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|130
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|131
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|132
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|133
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|134
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|135
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|136
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|137
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|138
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|139
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|140
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|141
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|142
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|143
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|144
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|145
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|146
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|147
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|148
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|149
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|150
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|151
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|152
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|153
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|154
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|155
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|156
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|157
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|158
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|159
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|160
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|161
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|162
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|163
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|164
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|165
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|166
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|167
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|168
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|169
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|170
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|21:02
|171
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|43:27:15
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:12
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|1:16
|4
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:27
|5
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:45
|6
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46
|7
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|2:04
|9
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09
|10
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32
|11
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33
|12
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:46
|13
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|3:18
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|15
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:20
|16
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3:22
|17
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:26
|18
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|3:28
|19
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:42
|20
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:59
|21
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:15
|22
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:32
|24
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|4:34
|25
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:57
|26
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5:59
|27
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:11
|28
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:56
|29
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:47
|30
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|14:00
|31
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|14:19
|32
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|14:25
|33
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|16:42
|34
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:40
|35
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:01
|36
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:17
|37
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:38
|38
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:06
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23:08
|40
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:19
|41
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|24:22
|42
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:04
|43
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|25:13
|44
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:19
|45
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:43
|46
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|27:17
|47
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|27:26
|48
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|27:27
|49
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:46
|50
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:31
|51
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:01
|52
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:55
|53
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|33:48
|54
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|33:59
|55
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:11
|56
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:49
|57
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|36:30
|58
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|36:42
|59
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|37:34
|60
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|38:13
|61
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|38:48
|62
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|39:06
|63
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:54
|64
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|40:06
|65
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|66
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|41:28
|67
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|42:18
|68
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|42:22
|69
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|42:25
|70
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|42:54
|71
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|43:09
|72
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|44:49
|73
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|45:11
|74
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:31
|75
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:01
|76
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|46:30
|77
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|48:19
|78
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:05
|79
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|49:18
|80
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|53:08
|81
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|56:06
|82
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|56:29
|83
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|57:32
|84
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|58:50
|85
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|59:46
|86
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:27
|87
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:38
|88
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02:28
|89
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:32
|90
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02:49
|91
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:03:46
|92
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:04:11
|93
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:48
|94
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:55
|95
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:05:05
|96
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:27
|97
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:06:02
|98
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:54
|99
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|1:07:01
|100
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:07:05
|101
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:34
|102
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:02
|103
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:10
|104
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1:09:14
|105
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1:09:39
|106
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:44
|107
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:56
|108
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|1:10:07
|109
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:01
|110
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11:45
|111
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13:11
|112
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:13
|113
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:07
|114
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14:43
|115
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:14:55
|116
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:16:15
|117
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:17:05
|118
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:20
|119
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:17:41
|120
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:11
|121
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:18:29
|122
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|1:18:57
|123
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:19:32
|124
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:06
|125
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20:20
|126
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:59
|127
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:21:44
|128
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:22:00
|129
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22:45
|130
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|131
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:24:26
|132
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:24:37
|133
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|134
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:25:29
|135
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:53
|136
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:27:51
|137
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:28:08
|138
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:53
|139
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29:00
|140
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:20
|141
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:37
|142
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29:51
|143
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:29:57
|144
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30:32
|145
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30:37
|146
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31:02
|147
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1:31:05
|148
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31:17
|149
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31:29
|150
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:31:36
|151
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:32:08
|152
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:15
|153
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|1:32:37
|154
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|1:33:04
|155
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:33:23
|156
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:32
|157
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:33:40
|158
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:34:03
|159
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:34:17
|160
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:34:44
|161
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:35:52
|162
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:36:29
|163
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:37:46
|164
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:39:43
|165
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:39:58
|166
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|1:40:25
|167
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|1:40:46
|168
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:40:57
|169
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:43:09
|170
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:44:11
|171
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:04:41
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|229
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|167
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|153
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|151
|5
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|105
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|7
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|98
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|94
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|75
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|11
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|12
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|13
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|63
|14
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|52
|15
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|51
|16
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|17
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|18
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|19
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|43
|20
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|42
|21
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|22
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|40
|23
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40
|24
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|39
|25
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|37
|26
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|36
|27
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35
|28
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|29
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|30
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|30
|32
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|29
|33
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|29
|34
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|28
|35
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|28
|36
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|37
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26
|38
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|39
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|24
|40
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|21
|41
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|42
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|43
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|44
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|45
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|46
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|47
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|48
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|49
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|50
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|51
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|15
|52
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|14
|53
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|13
|54
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|55
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|13
|56
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|57
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|58
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|59
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|9
|60
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|61
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|62
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|63
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|64
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7
|65
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|66
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|6
|67
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|68
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|69
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|70
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|71
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|72
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|73
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|5
|74
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|75
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|4
|76
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|77
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|79
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|80
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|81
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|82
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|83
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|84
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|85
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|86
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|87
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|88
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2
|89
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|90
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|91
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|43
|2
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37
|3
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|4
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|5
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|6
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|7
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|10
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|11
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|12
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|4
|14
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|4
|15
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|16
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|17
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|18
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|19
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|20
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|21
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|23
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1
|25
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|26
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1
|27
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|28
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1
|29
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|30
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|31
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|43:28:31
|2
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:30
|3
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:16
|5
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:03
|6
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:45
|7
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:39
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:55
|9
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|35:14
|10
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|36:18
|11
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|38:50
|12
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|44:45
|13
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|48:02
|14
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|57:34
|15
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:01:16
|16
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|1:05:45
|17
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:05:49
|18
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:27
|19
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:13:39
|20
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:55
|21
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:18:16
|22
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:19:04
|23
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:43
|24
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20:28
|25
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:27:37
|26
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:41
|27
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30:20
|28
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:32:24
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|130:45:20
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:59
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:31
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:56
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:04
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:14
|8
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:33
|9
|Team INEOS
|25:53
|10
|EF Education First
|32:27
|11
|Team Sunweb
|38:46
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|42:16
|13
|Bahrain Merida
|44:04
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:37
|15
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:05:31
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|1:19:12
|17
|CCC Team
|1:21:22
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:24:55
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37:15
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:48:55
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:04:42
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:24:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.