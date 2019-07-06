Tour de France stage 1: Mike Teunissen takes surprise sprint victory and first yellow jersey
Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) edged the sprint finish on stage 1 of the Tour de France on Saturday, taking the yellow jersey in the process. The Dutchman beat Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangrohe) in a photo finish, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took third.
“I was still fresh, I saw everyone cracking in the last meters, even Sagan, and I just kept going until the end. It’s amazing,” said Teunissen of his first Tour de France victory.
The largely straight, untechnical final 10 kilometers of the race meant the pace in the closing stages was intense, with speeds reaching up to 80kph as several teams looked to set up their sprinters and protect their GC riders. With the pace and tension so high, there was always a risk of crashing, and with 1.5km to go, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) fell hard in a large crash caused by a touch of wheels elsewhere in the peloton and was taken out of contention for the sprint. Defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) also hit the deck, though looked unharmed.
Groenewegen’s teammate and leadout man Teunissen played it cool despite the loss of his leader. In the final kilometer, Sagan was the first to go, with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) contesting. Teunissen and Ewan came into the mix from behind the lead trio as Matthews faded.
The Dutchman came around Colbrelli in the final 50 meters and edged the win over Sagan by a tyre’s width. Ewan was briefly squeezed off the wheel he was following but recovered to take third.
“We’ve been working already weeks, months I would say, to bring Dylan [Groenewegen] to the stage victory and to the yellow jersey. And then at one and a half k everything disappears because he goes down in the crash,” said Teunissen. “And then I thought I’m still here, I’m still fresh, we can try it, eh.”
There was also a crash with 18km to go that brought down pre-race GC favorite Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who fell hard and cut his face and shoulder. He received attention from the race doctor before being paced back to the bunch by his teammates. The heavy fall would be far from the start the Dane was hoping for after such a faultless season so far.
Saturday’s 194.5km stage started finished in Brussels, and looked set for a sprint finish as a result of its largely flat profile. As part of the Grand Depart‘s homage to Eddie Merckx, the route headed toward the roads used in the Tour of Flanders, and passed the birthplace of the five-time Tour winner, who won his first yellow jersey 50 years ago. The Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg, two iconic climbs from the Tour of Flanders, fell early in the stage and played a largely symbolic role.
Greg Van Avermaet (CCC-Team) jumped into the four-man breakaway that formed early in the stage, along with Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
Van Avermaet was first over the category 3 Muur while fellow Belgian Meurisse was first over the category 4 Bosberg, with Van Avermaet taking enough points to become the first polka dot jersey-wearer of the race. The CCC man then dropped back to the peloton, his job done for the day, leaving three out front.
The gap to the breakaway hovered at around two minutes for the first 80 kilometers until it rapidly tumbled and the trio were swept up with 70km to go.
The racing was largely uneventful through the start of the stage until Bora-Hansgrohe shattered the peloton as they accelerated over a cobbled sector leading to the intermediate sprint, which was won by Sagan as he sought after yet-another green jersey.
The race all came back together 10km later. Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) clipped off the front with 55km to go, and held a 1:30 lead for a significant period. He was caught shortly after Fuglsang’s crash as the race went into the denouement leading to Teunissen’s victory.
Stage 2, Sunday, is a team time trial that Jumbo-Visma have a strong chance of winning.
“Tomorrow is again a big goal,” said Teunissen, the race’s first yellow jersey wearer. “Hopefully Dylan [Groenewegen] is OK and hopefully I can recover a bit and then we go full gas again to help Steven [Kruijswijk] to a good position. Another big target and let’s go again.”
Tour de France Stage 1 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:47
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|4
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|5
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|9
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|11
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|12
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|14
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|15
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|16
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|17
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|18
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|19
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|20
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|22
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|23
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|24
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|25
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|26
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|27
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|28
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|29
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|30
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|31
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|32
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|33
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|34
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|35
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|36
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|37
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|38
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|40
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|41
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|42
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|43
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|44
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|45
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|46
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|47
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|48
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|49
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|50
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|51
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|52
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|53
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|54
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|55
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|56
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|57
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|58
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|59
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|60
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|61
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|62
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|63
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|64
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|65
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|66
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|67
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|68
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|69
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|70
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|71
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|72
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|73
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|74
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|75
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|76
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|77
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|78
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|79
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|80
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|83
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|84
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|85
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|86
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|87
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|88
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|89
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|90
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|91
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|92
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|94
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|95
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|96
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|97
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|98
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|99
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|100
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|101
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|102
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|103
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|104
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|105
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|106
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|107
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|108
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|109
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|110
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|111
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|112
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|113
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|114
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|115
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|116
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|117
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|118
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|120
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|121
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|122
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|123
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|124
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|125
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|126
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|127
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|128
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|129
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|130
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|131
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|132
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|134
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|135
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|136
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|137
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|138
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|139
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|140
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|141
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|142
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|143
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|144
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|145
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|146
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|147
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|148
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|149
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|150
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|151
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|152
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|153
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|154
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|155
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|156
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|157
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|158
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|159
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|160
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|161
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|162
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|163
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:06
|164
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|165
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:32
|166
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|167
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|168
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:11
|169
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|170
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|0:00
|171
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|4:11
|172
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|173
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|174
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:36
|175
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|176
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:37
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|3
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|4
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|0:10
|5
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|9
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|11
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|12
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|14
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|15
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|16
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|17
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|18
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|19
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|20
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|21
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|22
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|23
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|24
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|25
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|26
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|27
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|28
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|29
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|30
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|31
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|32
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|33
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|34
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|35
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|36
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|37
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|38
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|40
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|41
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|42
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|43
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|44
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|45
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|46
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|47
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|48
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|49
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|50
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|51
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|52
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|53
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|54
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|55
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|56
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|57
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|58
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|59
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|60
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|61
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|62
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|63
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|64
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|65
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|66
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|67
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|68
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|69
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|70
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|71
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|72
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|73
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|74
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|75
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|76
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|77
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|78
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|79
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|80
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|83
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|84
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|85
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|86
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|87
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|88
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|89
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|90
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|91
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|92
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|93
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|94
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|95
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|96
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|97
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|98
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|99
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|100
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|101
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|102
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|103
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|104
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|105
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|106
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|107
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|108
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|109
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|110
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|111
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|112
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|113
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|114
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|115
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|116
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|117
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|118
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|120
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|121
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|122
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|123
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|124
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|125
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|126
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|127
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|128
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|129
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|130
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|131
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|132
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|133
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|134
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|135
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|136
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|137
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|138
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|139
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|140
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|141
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|142
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|143
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|144
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|145
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|146
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|147
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|148
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|149
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|150
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|151
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|152
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|153
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|154
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|155
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|156
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|157
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|158
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|159
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|160
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|161
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|162
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|163
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|164
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|165
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|166
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|167
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|168
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|169
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|170
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|171
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:16
|172
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:42
|173
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:21
|174
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|175
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|176
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:46
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|2
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|33
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|27
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|6
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|21
|7
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|8
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|18
|9
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|10
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|11
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|12
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|13
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|8
|14
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|15
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|17
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|5
|18
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|19
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|20
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|22
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|23
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|24
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|25
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|4:22:43
|2
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|4
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|5
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|6
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|7
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|8
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|9
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|10
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|11
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|12
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|14
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|15
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|16
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|18
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|19
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|20
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|21
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|22
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|23
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|25
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|26
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|27
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|28
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:15
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:08:21
|2
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|EF Education First
|,,
|5
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|9
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|12
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|14
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|15
|CCC Team
|,,
|16
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|17
|Movistar Team
|,,
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|22
|Team INEOS
|,,
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.