LATEST STORIES

VeloNews Logo
Race Report
Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tour de France stage 1: Mike Teunissen takes surprise sprint victory and first yellow jersey

After a late crash took out his teammate Dylan Groenewegen, the Jumbo-Visma leadout man was able to beat Peter Sagan by the narrowest of margins.

Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) edged the sprint finish on stage 1 of the Tour de France on Saturday, taking the yellow jersey in the process. The Dutchman beat Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangrohe) in a photo finish, while Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took third.

“I was still fresh, I saw everyone cracking in the last meters, even Sagan, and I just kept going until the end. It’s amazing,” said Teunissen of his first Tour de France victory.

The largely straight, untechnical final 10 kilometers of the race meant the pace in the closing stages was intense, with speeds reaching up to 80kph as several teams looked to set up their sprinters and protect their GC riders. With the pace and tension so high, there was always a risk of crashing, and with 1.5km to go, Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) fell hard in a large crash caused by a touch of wheels elsewhere in the peloton and was taken out of contention for the sprint. Defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) also hit the deck, though looked unharmed.

Groenewegen’s teammate and leadout man Teunissen played it cool despite the loss of his leader. In the final kilometer, Sagan was the first to go, with Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) contesting. Teunissen and Ewan came into the mix from behind the lead trio as Matthews faded.

The Dutchman came around Colbrelli in the final 50 meters and edged the win over Sagan by a tyre’s width. Ewan was briefly squeezed off the wheel he was following but recovered to take third.

“We’ve been working already weeks, months I would say, to bring Dylan [Groenewegen] to the stage victory and to the yellow jersey. And then at one and a half k everything disappears because he goes down in the crash,” said Teunissen. “And then I thought I’m still here, I’m still fresh, we can try it, eh.”

There was also a crash with 18km to go that brought down pre-race GC favorite Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who fell hard and cut his face and shoulder. He received attention from the race doctor before being paced back to the bunch by his teammates. The heavy fall would be far from the start the Dane was hoping for after such a faultless season so far.

Saturday’s 194.5km stage started finished in Brussels, and looked set for a sprint finish as a result of its largely flat profile. As part of the Grand Depart‘s homage to Eddie Merckx, the route headed toward the roads used in the Tour of Flanders, and passed the birthplace of the five-time Tour winner, who won his first yellow jersey 50 years ago. The Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg, two iconic climbs from the Tour of Flanders, fell early in the stage and played a largely symbolic role.

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC-Team) jumped into the four-man breakaway that formed early in the stage, along with Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

Van Avermaet was first over the category 3 Muur while fellow Belgian Meurisse was first over the category 4 Bosberg, with Van Avermaet taking enough points to become the first polka dot jersey-wearer of the race. The CCC man then dropped back to the peloton, his job done for the day, leaving three out front.

The gap to the breakaway hovered at around two minutes for the first 80 kilometers until it rapidly tumbled and the trio were swept up with 70km to go.

The racing was largely uneventful through the start of the stage until Bora-Hansgrohe shattered the peloton as they accelerated over a cobbled sector leading to the intermediate sprint, which was won by Sagan as he sought after yet-another green jersey.

The race all came back together 10km later. Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) clipped off the front with 55km to go, and held a 1:30 lead for a significant period. He was caught shortly after Fuglsang’s crash as the race went into the denouement leading to Teunissen’s victory.

Stage 2, Sunday, is a team time trial that Jumbo-Visma have a strong chance of winning.

“Tomorrow is again a big goal,” said Teunissen, the race’s first yellow jersey wearer. “Hopefully Dylan [Groenewegen] is OK and hopefully I can recover a bit and then we go full gas again to help Steven [Kruijswijk] to a good position. Another big target and let’s go again.”

Tour de France Stage 1 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:22:47
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
4NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
5COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
8NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
9VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
11VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
12BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
13PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
14KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
15JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
16SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
17VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
18LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
19GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
20IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
21MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
23OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
24CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
25NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
26BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
27MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
28LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
29DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
30RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
31DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
32BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
33ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
34BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
35GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
36BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
37BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
38MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
40ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
41ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
43PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
44KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
45HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
46YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
47KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
48TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
49KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
50LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
51MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
52BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
53QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
54LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
55PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
56KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
57AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
58CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
59POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
60CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
61OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
62EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
63BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
64PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
65GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
66MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
67VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
68VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
69FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
70SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
71MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
72LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
73KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
74IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
75VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
76PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
77SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
78MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
79SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
80MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
81BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
82URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
83SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
84HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
85JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
86KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
87WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
88LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
89CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
90DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
91HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
92BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
93FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
94OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
95OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
96CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
97FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
98WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
99TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
100BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
101BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
102GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
103ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
104DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
105ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
106LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
107KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
108TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
109KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
110DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
111THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
112SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
113CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
114ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
115GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
116DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
117BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
118EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
120COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
121MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
122VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
123POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
124WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
125KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
126MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
127DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
128DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
129BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
130DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
131MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
132KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
133ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
134BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
135FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
136GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
137REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
138BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
139BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
140SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
141HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
142CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
143GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
144PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
145HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
146YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
147HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
148VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
149LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
150ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
151DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
152PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
153BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
154VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
155MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
156GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
157TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie,,
158DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
159MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
160KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
161JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
162ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
163ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:06
164VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale0:00
165SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:32
166VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
167HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
168GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic4:11
169DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
170WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team0:00
171CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS4:11
172BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
173BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
174PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:36
175GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
176COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
RankNameTeamTime
1TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:22:37
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:04
3EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:06
4NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data0:10
5COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
8NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
9VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
11VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
12BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
13PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
14KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
15JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
16SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
17VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
18LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
19GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
20IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
21MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
23OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
24CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
25NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
26BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
27MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
28LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
29DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
30RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
31DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
32BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
33ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
34BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
35GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
36BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
37BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
38MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
40ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
41ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
43PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
44KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
45HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
46YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
47KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
48TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
49KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
50LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
51MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
52BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
53QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
54LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
55PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
56KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
57AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
58CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
59POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
60CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
61OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
62EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
63BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
64PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
65GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
66MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
67VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
68VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
69FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
70SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
71MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
72LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
73KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
74IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
75VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
76PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
77SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
78MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
79SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
80MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
81BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
82URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
83SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
84HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
85JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
86KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
87WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
88LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
89CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
90DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
91HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
92BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
93FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
94OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
95OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
96CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
97FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
98WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
99TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
100BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
101BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
102GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
103ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
104DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
105ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
106LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
107KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
108TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
109KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
110DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
111THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
112SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
113CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
114ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
115GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
116DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
117BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
118EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
120COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
121MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
122VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
123POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
124WELLENS TimLotto Soudal,,
125KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
126MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
127DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
128DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
129BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
130DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
131MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
132KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
133ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
134BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
135FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
136GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
137REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
138BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
139BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
140SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
141HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
142CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
143GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
144PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
145HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
146YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
147HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
148VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
149LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
150ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
151DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
152PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
153BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
154VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
155MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
156GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
157TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie,,
158DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
159MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
160KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
161JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
162ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
163VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
164VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
165HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
166WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
167BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
168BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
169GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
170COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
171ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:16
172SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:42
173GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic4:21
174DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
175CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
176PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:46
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
2MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2
RankNameTeamPoints
1TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma50
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe50
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida33
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb27
5TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott23
6VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team21
7EWAN CalebLotto Soudal20
8NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data18
9NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale10
10PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe10
11KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
12VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step8
13SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team8
14STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7
15WELLENS TimLotto Soudal7
16NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6
17BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First5
18DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
19PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4
20ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
21KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3
22OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
23JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
24VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
25YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1
RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal4:22:43
2JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma0:04
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
5BOL CeesTeam Sunweb,,
6GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
7PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
8MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
9BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
10POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
11CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
12EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
13GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
14SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe,,
15MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
16MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
17BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
18KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
19DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
20OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
21WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
22TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
23KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
24DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
25GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
26MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
27COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
28GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic4:15
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 13:08:21
2Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
3Deceuninck - Quick Step,,
4EF Education First,,
5Bahrain Merida,,
6Mitchelton-Scott,,
7Lotto Soudal,,
8BORA - hansgrohe,,
9Team Sunweb,,
10Team Dimension Data,,
11Cofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
12Team Katusha Alpecin,,
13Trek - Segafredo,,
14UAE-Team Emirates,,
15CCC Team,,
16Team Total Direct Energie,,
17Movistar Team,,
18AG2R La Mondiale,,
19Groupama - FDJ,,
20Astana Pro Team,,
21Team Arkéa Samsic,,
22Team INEOS,,

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.