Tour comes to a climax with Caleb Ewan taking third stage win and Egan Bernal taking yellow
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took the Tour’s final stage on the iconic cobbles of the Champs-Élyéees in Paris, beating Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) with a late sprint.
The stage win was the Australian’s third of the race, making him the dominant sprinter of this year’s Tour, despite it being just his first appearance.
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) finished safely in the peloton, cementing his place in history by becoming the first Colombian to take the yellow jersey. The 22-year-old crossed the line as he was congratulated by his teammate and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas. The Colombian’s victory is the seventh for Team Sky / Ineos in eight years.
“I can’t believe I have just won the Tour,” he said immediately after the finish. “It’s going to take a few days before I can fully realize it. This is Colombia’s first Tour and after so much success in other races like the Giro and Vuelta, Colombia deserves it.”
“Today I am the most happy guy in the world,” he said later from the podium, as he spoke in several languages.
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who lit up much of the race with his 14 days in yellow, said on the finish line that the experience of leading the race for his home country “was an honor, it was my duty, it was unforgettable.”
“It is a season extraordinary for me,” he continued. “Everyone watches the Tour. Nearly 15 days in yellow touches people, the public have learned how I race and love to, with passion and rage.”
As is traditional, the final stage was one of two halves; a 70km stroll from Rambouillet – a small town outside Paris – into the nation’s capital, before an eight-lap circuit race around the city center and the iconic sprint finish on the Champs-Élyéees. Though the front half served purely for champagne-swilling and photography, the second half was full gas, with the win being one of the biggest sprint prizes in the sport.
All the jerseys were settled on stage 20’s showdown on Val Thorens, with Bernal becoming youngest Tour winner in 110 years and scooping the white jersey for young rider in the process. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) guaranteed himself the polka dot climbers’ jersey, and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a record-breaking seventh green jersey.
After a sedate opening, the pace increased to well over 50kph as soon as the bunch entered the first Paris circuit with 60km to go, and a four-rider group went clear; Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Tom Scully (EF Education First), and Omar Fraile (Astana), with three riders chasing behind them.
The chase group of three were soon caught by the peloton, but the quartet out front gained nearly 30 seconds. It was inevitable they’d be caught however. Tratnik was the last to give up on the breakaway effort and finally fell back into the peloton with 12km left.
Michael Matthews (Sunweb) had to change bike with 9km to go, depriving him the opportunity to take the stage win he’d been looking for all race with his frantic chase back. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was also caught out with a mechanical in the penultimate laps. He made it back to the group but his long chase back will have burned his legs.
Greg van Avermaet (Team CCC) went on a short flier off the front at the start of the final lap but got nowhere under the red-hot pace.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step took up the race in the final 1.5km, with Alaphilippe taking many of the turns. The Belgian team stretched the peloton, and only around 30 rides remained in contact as many were caught out of position around the tight bends.
With 500 meters to go, Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Dimension Data) launched an early sprint, with Max Richese (Deceuninck Quick-Step) following him after his teammate Elia Viviani was caught out of position. Niccolo Bonifazio (Total-Direct Energie) followed, on Richese’s wheel.
However, with just 150 meters to go, Greoenewegen and Ewan both came through from far back on opposite sides of the road and both without any leadout men. Ewan’s characteristic unmatchable acceleration allowed him to edge it over the Duchman, taking his third stage of the race in the process.
“When we rolled onto the Champs-Élysées, I almost had tears in my eyes, it was such a surreal feeling. I can’t believe I just won the stage,” said the 25-year-old Lotto-Soudal rider.
“The Tour de France started off quite slow for me,” he continued. “But the second half has been unbelievable, I’ve won every sprint in the second half.”
Ineos shepherded Bernal to the line seconds later, before the Colombian was met by masses of family and media alike as he celebrated his nation’s first yellow jersey.
💛 @Eganbernal and his family share the emotion as he crosses the line.
💛 Egan Bernal retrouve sa famille dès la ligne passée pour partager son émotion.#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/mUiWUFEARN
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 28, 2019
Tour de France Stage 21 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:04:08
|2
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|3
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|4
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|5
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|6
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|9
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|10
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|11
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|12
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|14
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|15
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|16
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|18
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|19
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|20
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|21
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|22
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|23
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|24
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|25
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|26
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|27
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|28
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|29
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|30
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|31
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|32
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|33
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|34
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|35
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|36
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|37
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|38
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|39
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|40
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|41
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|42
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|43
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|44
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|45
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|46
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|47
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|48
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|49
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|50
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|51
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|52
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|53
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|54
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19
|55
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|0:20
|56
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|57
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|58
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|59
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|60
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|61
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|62
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|64
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|65
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|66
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|67
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|68
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|69
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:28
|70
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|71
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|72
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|73
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|74
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|75
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|76
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|77
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|78
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|79
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|80
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|81
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|82
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|83
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|84
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|85
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|86
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|87
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|0:37
|88
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|0:38
|89
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|90
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|91
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|0:41
|92
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|93
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|94
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|95
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|96
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|97
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:45
|98
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|99
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|100
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|101
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|102
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|103
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|104
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|105
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48
|106
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|107
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|108
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|109
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:51
|110
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|111
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|112
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|113
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|114
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|115
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|116
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|117
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|118
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|119
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|120
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|121
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|122
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:58
|123
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:03
|124
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:04
|125
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06
|126
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:18
|127
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|128
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:24
|129
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|130
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|131
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|132
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36
|133
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|134
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|135
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|136
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|137
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|138
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|139
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|140
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|141
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:46
|142
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|143
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|144
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48
|145
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:52
|146
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:53
|147
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|148
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|2:18
|149
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:21
|150
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|2:30
|151
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|152
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|153
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|154
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|3:00
|155
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:33
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|82:57:00
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:11
|3
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:31
|4
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:05
|6
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|4:23
|7
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|5:15
|8
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|5:30
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:12
|10
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:32
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:43
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|22:08
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:03
|14
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:41
|15
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|30:28
|16
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|36:09
|17
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:29
|18
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:21
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|48:52
|20
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:57
|21
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|56:47
|22
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:20
|23
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:44
|24
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:40
|25
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|26
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|1:12:25
|27
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:12:36
|28
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:58
|29
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:50
|30
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:07
|31
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:49
|32
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:21:00
|33
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:17
|34
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:32
|35
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:35
|36
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|1:27:56
|37
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:35:45
|38
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36:59
|39
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:37:02
|40
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:39:36
|41
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:12
|42
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:40:17
|43
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43:42
|44
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:44:17
|45
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:47:20
|46
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:51:39
|47
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:52:37
|48
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:53:51
|49
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:53:54
|50
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|1:54:22
|51
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:55:57
|52
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:57:38
|53
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59:02
|54
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:59:10
|55
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:59:55
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:00
|57
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:05:35
|58
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|2:07:16
|59
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07:33
|60
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10:33
|61
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|2:11:43
|62
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|2:12:00
|63
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:13:25
|64
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:14:28
|65
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15:03
|66
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:15:42
|67
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|2:16:34
|68
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|2:19:06
|69
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:13
|70
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2:19:45
|71
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:19:52
|72
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:24:58
|73
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2:26:36
|74
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:28:04
|75
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|2:28:07
|76
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|2:28:19
|77
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|2:32:14
|78
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:33:02
|79
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:35:51
|80
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:38:26
|81
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:39:50
|82
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:44:24
|83
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|2:46:14
|84
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:47:23
|85
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|2:48:27
|86
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:49:25
|87
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:51:36
|88
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:53:25
|89
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:54:57
|90
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:55:03
|91
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:56:11
|92
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:59:17
|93
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|3:00:37
|94
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:01:43
|95
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:01:47
|96
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:02:38
|97
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:02:42
|98
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|3:03:49
|99
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|3:04:34
|100
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:05:15
|101
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:06:54
|102
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:08:49
|103
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:12:17
|104
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|3:12:22
|105
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:13:05
|106
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:13:36
|107
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:15:24
|108
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:17:08
|109
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:18:36
|110
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:19:40
|111
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:19:58
|112
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:22:22
|113
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:57
|114
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|3:26:03
|115
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:27:10
|116
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|3:27:43
|117
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:29:22
|118
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|3:31:36
|119
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3:33:43
|120
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:34:00
|121
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:35:12
|122
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:38:18
|123
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:43:22
|124
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|3:44:10
|125
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:44:48
|126
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:45:11
|127
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3:46:34
|128
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:47:15
|129
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|3:49:45
|130
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:52:37
|131
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:53:11
|132
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:34
|133
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:54:37
|134
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|3:54:51
|135
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|3:56:52
|136
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:57:05
|137
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:59:44
|138
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4:00:20
|139
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:01:05
|140
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:02
|141
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:02:18
|142
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|4:03:56
|143
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:05:32
|144
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:07:00
|145
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:10
|146
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:07:32
|147
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|4:07:49
|148
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:08:17
|149
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:10:05
|150
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4:13:43
|151
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:14:39
|152
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:19:33
|153
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:29:07
|154
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4:31:43
|155
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|4:34:23
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|316
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|248
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|224
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|209
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|201
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|192
|7
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|167
|8
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|149
|9
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|146
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|119
|11
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|116
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|80
|13
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|78
|14
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|78
|15
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|77
|16
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|75
|17
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|71
|18
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|71
|19
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|68
|20
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|66
|21
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|22
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|23
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|59
|24
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|57
|25
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|54
|26
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|27
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|51
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|49
|29
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49
|30
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|31
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|48
|32
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|48
|33
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|34
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|47
|35
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|36
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|37
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|46
|38
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|45
|39
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|45
|40
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|45
|41
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|44
|42
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|43
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|42
|44
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41
|45
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41
|46
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|47
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|37
|48
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|35
|49
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|50
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|35
|51
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35
|52
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|53
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|33
|54
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|55
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|31
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|31
|57
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|30
|58
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29
|59
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|29
|60
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28
|61
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|62
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|63
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|64
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|65
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|26
|66
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|26
|67
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|68
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|69
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|70
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|71
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|21
|72
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|73
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|74
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|20
|75
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|19
|76
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|77
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|78
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|79
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|80
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|81
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|82
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17
|83
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|84
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|17
|85
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|86
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|87
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|16
|88
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|89
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|90
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|91
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|14
|92
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|14
|93
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|94
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|12
|95
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|96
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|97
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|98
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|99
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|100
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|101
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|102
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|103
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|104
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|105
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|106
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|107
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|6
|108
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|6
|109
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|110
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|111
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|112
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|113
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|114
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5
|115
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|116
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|117
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|118
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|119
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|120
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|121
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|122
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|123
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|124
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1
|125
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|126
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|78
|3
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|75
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|67
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|59
|6
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|59
|7
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|58
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|45
|9
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|42
|11
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|12
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|38
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|36
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|15
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|31
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|30
|18
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|19
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|20
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|21
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24
|22
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|22
|23
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|20
|25
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|26
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|27
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|18
|28
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|17
|29
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|30
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|31
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|32
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|33
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|34
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|36
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|37
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|6
|38
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|39
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|40
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|41
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|43
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|44
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|45
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|46
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|47
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|48
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|49
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|50
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|51
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|53
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|54
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|55
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|56
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|57
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|58
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|60
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1
|61
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|62
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|63
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|82:57:00
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:58
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:20
|4
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:44
|5
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:40
|6
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:49
|7
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:39:36
|8
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07:28
|9
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:14:28
|10
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:33:02
|11
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:47:23
|12
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:01:47
|13
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:19:58
|14
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:57
|15
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|3:26:03
|16
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:29:22
|17
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3:33:43
|18
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:35:12
|19
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:38:18
|20
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:53:11
|21
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|3:54:34
|22
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:57:05
|23
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:02:02
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|248:58:15
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:54
|3
|Team INEOS
|57:52
|4
|EF Education First
|1:25:57
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:30
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:29
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52:55
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:17
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:10:32
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|2:27:37
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:34:00
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:15:42
|13
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:49:46
|14
|CCC Team
|4:02:12
|15
|Bahrain Merida
|4:08:22
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|4:12:27
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:20:51
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:21:11
|19
|Team Sunweb
|4:45:01
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|5:59:31
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:00:33
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7:32:21
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.