Race Report
Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Tour comes to a climax with Caleb Ewan taking third stage win and Egan Bernal taking yellow

Young guns shine in the final stage of the Tour as 25-year-old Ewan wins on the Champs-Elysées and 22-year-old Bernal wraps up the overall.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took the Tour’s final stage on the iconic cobbles of the Champs-Élyéees in Paris, beating Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) with a late sprint.

The stage win was the Australian’s third of the race, making him the dominant sprinter of this year’s Tour, despite it being just his first appearance.

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) finished safely in the peloton, cementing his place in history by becoming the first Colombian to take the yellow jersey. The 22-year-old crossed the line as he was congratulated by his teammate and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas. The Colombian’s victory is the seventh for Team Sky / Ineos in eight years.

“I can’t believe I have just won the Tour,” he said immediately after the finish. “It’s going to take a few days before I can fully realize it. This is Colombia’s first Tour and after so much success in other races like the Giro and Vuelta, Colombia deserves it.”

“Today I am the most happy guy in the world,” he said later from the podium, as he spoke in several languages.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who lit up much of the race with his 14 days in yellow, said on the finish line that the experience of leading the race for his home country “was an honor, it was my duty, it was unforgettable.”

“It is a season extraordinary for me,” he continued. “Everyone watches the Tour. Nearly 15 days in yellow touches people, the public have learned how I race and love to, with passion and rage.”

The classification winners and race-animator led the peloton through the neutral zone. Photo by Peter De Voecht-Pool/Getty Images.

As is traditional, the final stage was one of two halves; a 70km stroll from Rambouillet – a small town outside Paris – into the nation’s capital, before an eight-lap circuit race around the city center and the iconic sprint finish on the Champs-Élyéees. Though the front half served purely for champagne-swilling and photography, the second half was full gas, with the win being one of the biggest sprint prizes in the sport.

All the jerseys were settled on stage 20’s showdown on Val Thorens, with Bernal becoming youngest Tour winner in 110 years and scooping the white jersey for young rider in the process. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) guaranteed himself the polka dot climbers’ jersey, and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a record-breaking seventh green jersey.

The first half of the race was all about photos and champagne. Photo: Peter De Voecht-Pool/Getty Images.

After a sedate opening, the pace increased to well over 50kph as soon as the bunch entered the first Paris circuit with 60km to go, and a four-rider group went clear; Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Tom Scully (EF Education First), and Omar Fraile (Astana), with three riders chasing behind them.

The chase group of three were soon caught by the peloton, but the quartet out front gained nearly 30 seconds. It was inevitable they’d be caught however. Tratnik was the last to give up on the breakaway effort and finally fell back into the peloton with 12km left.

The evening finish to the race made for spectacular photography. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) had to change bike with 9km to go, depriving him the opportunity to take the stage win he’d been looking for all race with his frantic chase back. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) was also caught out with a mechanical in the penultimate laps. He made it back to the group but his long chase back will have burned his legs.

Greg van Avermaet (Team CCC) went on a short flier off the front at the start of the final lap but got nowhere under the red-hot pace.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step took up the race in the final 1.5km, with Alaphilippe taking many of the turns. The Belgian team stretched the peloton, and only around 30 rides remained in contact as many were caught out of position around the tight bends.

With 500 meters to go, Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Dimension Data) launched an early sprint, with Max Richese (Deceuninck Quick-Step) following him after his teammate Elia Viviani was caught out of position. Niccolo Bonifazio (Total-Direct Energie) followed, on Richese’s wheel.

However, with just 150 meters to go,  Greoenewegen and Ewan both came through from far back on opposite sides of the road and both without any leadout men. Ewan’s characteristic unmatchable acceleration allowed him to edge it over the Duchman, taking his third stage of the race in the process.

Ewan celebrates taking his hat-trick of wins. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“When we rolled onto the Champs-Élysées, I almost had tears in my eyes, it was such a surreal feeling. I can’t believe I just won the stage,” said the 25-year-old Lotto-Soudal rider.

“The Tour de France started off quite slow for me,” he continued. “But the second half has been unbelievable, I’ve won every sprint in the second half.”

Ineos shepherded Bernal to the line seconds later, before the Colombian was met by masses of family and media alike as he celebrated his nation’s first yellow jersey.

Tour de France Stage 21 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:04:08
2GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
3BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
4RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
5BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
6GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
8STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
9ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
10SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
11COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
12HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
13PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
14SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
15HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
16DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
18VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
19BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
20BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
21GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
22MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
23SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
24BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
25KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
26PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
27TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
28MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
29BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
30THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
31CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
32DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
33MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
34MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
35LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
36KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
37IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
38QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
39CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
40URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
41BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
42GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
43KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
44DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
45ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
46MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
47BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
48JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
49JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
50LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
51ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
52BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
53LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
54CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale0:19
55KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data0:20
56KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
57POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
58BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
59SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
60MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
61VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
62LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
63DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
64DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
65DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
66WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
67ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
68KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
69HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates0:28
70CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:29
71TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie,,
72CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
73GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
74BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
75DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
76TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
77EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
78VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
79LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
80WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
81ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
82GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ0:34
83BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
84BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
85VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
86ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
87MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS0:37
88VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS0:38
89BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
90PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
91NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida0:41
92MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
93OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
94YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
95BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
96HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
97MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:45
98VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
99HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
100COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
101LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
102BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
103OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:46
104CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
105LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:48
106REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
107FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
108ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
109MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates0:51
110VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
111KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
112GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
113PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
114MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
115SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
116OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
117PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
118ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
119DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
120POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
121YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
122MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic0:58
123HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:03
124GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin1:04
125IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:06
126FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:18
127AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:20
128KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:24
129BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
130ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
131TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie,,
132FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:36
133GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
134COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
135VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:42
136SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
137ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
138CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
139CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
140MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
141HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:46
142DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
143JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
144WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:48
145DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:52
146OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:53
147KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
148KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal2:18
149GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2:21
150KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS2:30
151BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
152SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
153NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
154TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida3:00
155WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:33
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 82:57:00
2THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:11
3KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:31
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:56
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:05
6LANDA MikelMovistar Team4:23
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education First5:15
8QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team5:30
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:12
10BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:32
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo12:43
12MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team22:08
13GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ24:03
14ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates27:41
15BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale30:28
16KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data36:09
17REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ44:29
18MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates45:21
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team48:52
20HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:57
21MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team56:47
22MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step58:20
23DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
24BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04:40
25MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
26POELS WoutTeam INEOS1:12:25
27KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:12:36
28MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:14:58
29YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:16:50
30BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:20:07
31CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:20:49
32WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:21:00
33MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:21:17
34CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1:22:32
35KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:24:35
36VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team1:27:56
37SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:35:45
38HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:36:59
39NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:37:02
40KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:39:36
41VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:40:12
42IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:40:17
43STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:43:42
44TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:44:17
45ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:47:20
46VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:51:39
47HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:52:37
48FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:53:51
49YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott1:53:54
50CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS1:54:22
51ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin1:55:57
52TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott1:57:38
53COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:59:02
54BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:59:10
55AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:59:55
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2:03:00
57PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:05:35
58CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida2:07:16
59BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal2:07:33
60DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:10:33
61CLARKE SimonEF Education First2:11:43
62KING BenTeam Dimension Data2:12:00
63GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:13:25
64POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:14:28
65FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo2:15:03
66TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie2:15:42
67MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb2:16:34
68BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First2:19:06
69NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale2:19:13
70SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2:19:45
71FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:19:52
72IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:24:58
73ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2:26:36
74BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic2:28:04
75VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data2:28:07
76BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data2:28:19
77PAUWELS SergeCCC Team2:32:14
78GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:33:02
79OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:35:51
80SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:38:26
81SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2:39:50
82SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:44:24
83KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS2:46:14
84MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:47:23
85COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida2:48:27
86BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:49:25
87PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:51:36
88PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:53:25
89OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:54:57
90DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic2:55:03
91HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2:56:11
92MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic2:59:17
93TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida3:00:37
94WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:01:43
95OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie3:01:47
96KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3:02:38
97DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:02:42
98KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal3:03:49
99ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:04:34
100ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:05:15
101TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:06:54
102ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ3:08:49
103LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic3:12:17
104CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team3:12:22
105VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:13:05
106CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie3:13:36
107LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates3:15:24
108SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:17:08
109DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:18:36
110BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates3:19:40
111EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:19:58
112JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott3:22:22
113COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:25:57
114GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida3:26:03
115GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale3:27:10
116ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb3:27:43
117WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:29:22
118DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal3:31:36
119MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3:33:43
120BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:34:00
121GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:35:12
122ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:38:18
123VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic3:43:22
124JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data3:44:10
125DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3:44:48
126LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ3:45:11
127WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team3:46:34
128GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin3:47:15
129CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data3:49:45
130VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:52:37
131TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:53:11
132EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:54:34
133LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:54:37
134HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb3:54:51
135SCULLY TomEF Education First3:56:52
136DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:57:05
137BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie3:59:44
138VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:00:20
139KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates4:01:05
140JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma4:02:02
141BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe4:02:18
142MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal4:03:56
143BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ4:05:32
144GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic4:07:00
145GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma4:07:10
146HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott4:07:32
147BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data4:07:49
148HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin4:08:17
149RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:10:05
150KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4:13:43
151DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin4:14:39
152MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step4:19:33
153DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin4:29:07
154OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:31:43
155LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First4:34:23
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe316
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal248
3VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step224
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida209
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb201
6TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott192
7STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo167
8VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team149
9GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma146
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step119
11DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal116
12THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS80
13TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma78
14ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits78
15PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team77
16POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin75
17BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal71
18KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates71
19BERNAL EganTeam INEOS68
20CLARKE SimonEF Education First66
21NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale64
22YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott60
23WELLENS TimLotto Soudal59
24BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data57
25NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida54
26MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team53
27TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida51
28QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team49
29BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe49
30OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49
31LANDA MikelMovistar Team48
32TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida48
33KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma47
34BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team47
35GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale47
36OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe47
37SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team46
38URÁN RigobertoEF Education First45
39ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb45
40BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie45
41GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic44
42IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott43
43LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team42
44OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie41
45WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin41
46ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step40
47BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic37
48KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb35
49CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida35
50DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic35
51RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step35
52MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step34
53VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team33
54GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida32
55CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo31
56AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team31
57SOLER MarcMovistar Team30
58PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29
59IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team29
60CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie28
61SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo27
62DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal26
63HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
64MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe26
65ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb26
66KING BenTeam Dimension Data26
67PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo24
68DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin22
69MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
70TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21
71SCULLY TomEF Education First21
72EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
73BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
74BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data20
75WOODS MichaelEF Education First19
76FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team19
77MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal19
78PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits18
79SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie18
80BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale17
81FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo17
82GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17
83BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
84WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team17
85DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17
86BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo16
87PAUWELS SergeCCC Team16
88GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale16
89MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step14
90KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14
91BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First14
92KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS14
93SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
94POELS WoutTeam INEOS12
95COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates11
96DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step11
97ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin10
98JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott10
99DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma9
100MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida9
101GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
102BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe9
103BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma8
104FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale8
105OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
106MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
107VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS6
108ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team6
109VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
110MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates5
111YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott5
112LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates5
113DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
114HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin5
115HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4
116ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
117COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
118GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3
119BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates3
120DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3
121HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2
122VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic2
123JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
124GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1
125KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal1
126BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale86
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS78
3WELLENS TimLotto Soudal75
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida67
5NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida59
6YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott59
7QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team58
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team45
9KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma44
10LANDA MikelMovistar Team42
11BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe40
12DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal38
13THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS36
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step33
15WOODS MichaelEF Education First31
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team30
18BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal28
19MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
20BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26
21BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic24
22KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb22
23BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits20
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education First20
25DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma20
26YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott20
27GESCHKE SimonCCC Team18
28PAUWELS SergeCCC Team17
29TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
30KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
31IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott10
32SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
33MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe8
34DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic8
35BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team7
36SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
37CLARKE SimonEF Education First6
38GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6
39SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6
40CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie6
41GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale5
42FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5
43OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4
44ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin4
45PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
46TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott3
47ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
48EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
49MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
50VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
51REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
53DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
54SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
55BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data1
56KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data1
57ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
58FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1
59PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
60VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1
61WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
62ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1
63DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 82:57:00
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ23:58
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step58:20
4DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:44
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1:04:40
6CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:20:49
7KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:39:36
8BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal2:07:28
9POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin2:14:28
10GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:33:02
11MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:47:23
12OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie3:01:47
13EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:19:58
14COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale3:25:57
15GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida3:26:03
16WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin3:29:22
17MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3:33:43
18GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:35:12
19ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3:38:18
20TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie3:53:11
21EWAN CalebLotto Soudal3:54:34
22DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:57:05
23JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma4:02:02
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 248:58:15
2Trek - Segafredo47:54
3Team INEOS57:52
4EF Education First1:25:57
5BORA - hansgrohe1:29:30
6Groupama - FDJ1:42:29
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:52:55
8AG2R La Mondiale2:08:17
9UAE-Team Emirates2:10:32
10Astana Pro Team2:27:37
11Mitchelton-Scott2:34:00
12Deceuninck - Quick Step3:15:42
13Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:49:46
14CCC Team4:02:12
15Bahrain Merida4:08:22
16Team Dimension Data4:12:27
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:20:51
18Team Arkéa Samsic4:21:11
19Team Sunweb4:45:01
20Lotto Soudal5:59:31
21Team Total Direct Energie7:00:33
22Team Katusha Alpecin7:32:21

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.