Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 2 sprint

Vos dominates uphill sprint finish while Niewiadoma retains GC lead.

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) took sprint victory on stage 2 of Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, Saturday. Reigning Giro Rosa champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) took second and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) came third.

Vos easily outsprinted van Vleuten and Brand on the testing seven percent gradient to the line, and took her 22nd stage win of this race.

The punchy 78-kilometer stage took on the category 2 Colle del Lis almost from the gun, before a descent and a long grinding approach back up to finish town Viu.

Antri Christoforou (Cogeas Mettler-Look) and Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg) went clear on the climb before being caught on the descent. The race stayed together until around 45km to go, at which point Romy Kasper (Ale Cipollini) and Kelly Van den Steen (Lotto-Soudal) attacked, and with the pace in the peloton easing, soon took nearly three minute’s advantage.

The bunch, driven by Boels-Dolmans on behalf of Anna van der Breggen and Mitchelton Scott working for van Vleuten, pulled the gap back slowly, and the breakaway pair were caught with 5km to go

Attacks flew throughout the final stages of the race, set on an uphill with several steep ramps. None of the moves were successful, leaving it to Vos to sprint first from the lead group to take a dominating win.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished safely in the bunch to retain the GC lead, after her team posted an impressive win in Friday’s TTT.

Stage 3, Sunday, is a 104.1km flat route, though the finish does point uphill, that could provide the opportunity for both climbers and fast-finishers.

Giro Rosa stage 2 results:

1. Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) – 2:15:56

2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) – S.T.

3. Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) – S.T.

GC after stage 2:

1. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) – 2:47:37

2. Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) – +00:12

3. Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) – + 00:19