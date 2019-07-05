Giro Rosa: Canyon-SRAM win stage 1 TTT

Canyon-SRAM victory places Katarzyna Niewiadoma in the Giro Rosa's pink jersey

The 2019 Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile kicked off Friday with a 18km team time trial through the Piedmont countryside from Cassano Spinola to Castellanaia. Canyon-SRAM was the fastest squad across the course, covering the 18 kilometers in just under 32 minutes.

The victory placed Canyon-SRAM’s leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma into the pink leader’s jersey.

“It was an amazing race: extremely brutal and hard,” Niewiadoma said. “We were thinking of each other from the start—it was not an individual time trial, it was a team trial. Everyone was fighting so hard. That was very beautiful to see and very motivating.”

Canyon-SRAM finished in 31:41 with four riders: Niewiadoma, Hannah Barnes, Omer Shapira, and Alena Amialiusik, with Tiffany Cromwell and Alexis Ryan rolling across the line later.

The rolling course included two steep climbs and plenty of twists and turns. Niewiadoma said the technical nature of the course kept the riders focused.

“Those two climbs were pretty hard with two steep features,” Niewiadoma said. “The downhill was technical. You had to be focused all the time, and because of that, it felt like we were fighting with our bodies and our minds.”

Canyon-SRAM was the only team to crack the 32-minute mark, with Bigla Pro Cycling and CCC-Liv both finishing under 32:30.

Defending champion Annemike van Vleuten and her Mitchelton-Scott team were fourth, with Boels-Dolmans and reigning world road champion Anna van der Breggen finishing fifth, nearly a minute down.

The 10-stage Giro Rosa continues Saturday with a hilly road circuit located just outside of Turin in the town of Viu. The mountainous 2019 edition of the Giro Rosa received a major change earlier this week after organizers decided to remove the summit finish atop the Passo Gavia on stage 5 after heavy snow and landslides closed the road.

Instead, the race will now finish with the climb to the Cancano dam outside of Bormio.

2019 Giro Rosa Stage 1 Results

1. Canyon-SRAM 31:41

2. Bigla Pro Cycling 32:05

3. CCC – Liv 32:26

4. Mitchelton-Scott 32:34

5. Boels – Dolmans Cycling Team 32:45

6. Trek-Segafredo Women 32:48

7. Team Sunweb 33:01

8. Movistar Team 33:22

9. Team Virtu Cycling 33:26

10. WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 33:31

11. Lotto Soudal Ladies 33:48

12. BTC City Ljubljana 33:51

13. Bepink 33:54

14. Valcar Cylance Cycling 34:16

15. Alé Cipollini 34:17

16. Parkhotel Valkenburg 34:34

17. Eurotarget – Bianchi – Vittoria 34:43

18. FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 34:43

19. Aromitalia Vaiano 35:01

20. Servetto – Piumate – Beltrami TSA 35:25

21. Bizkaia Durango 35:55

22. Cogeas – Mettler Pro Cycling Team 36:40

23. Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 36:49

24. Conceria Zabri-Fanini 37:28