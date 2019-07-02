What compels a mainstream sports columnist to write about pro cycling? We ask Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal stops by to talk about the Tour de France, the rise of virtual cycling platform Zwift, and his recent experiences at the Fat Bike World Championships, among other cycling topics. Who is Jason’s pick to win the Tour? Listen along and find out.

Jason is a weekly sports columnist at The Journal, and he regularly writes about the National Football League, NBA Basketball, and other mainstream sports. But Jason is also an avid cyclist and passionate fan of pro cycling, and thus, he also regularly writes about cycling in his column. His recent columns have focused on getting more kids on bicycles, American rider Ben King, and the excitement around Dutch phenom Mathieu van der Poel, who Jason has labeled, “The Unicorn Prince of Bike Racing.”

Fred and Jason discuss what cycling topics are able to break through to mainstream audiences.

Finally, Jason makes his predictions for who will win the Tour de France.