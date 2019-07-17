VeloNews Podcast: A rest day check-in; plus, Joey Rosskopf

What's it like for a Tour de France journalist to watch the race from the couch? Andy Hood and Fred Dreier link up to discuss

Andy Hood and Fred Dreier link up for the Tour de France’s first rest day to discuss, among other topics, why they are not attending this year’s race. (Hint: they both have good reasons). What’s it like for a Tour de France journalist to be at home for the Tour de France? You surprisingly get to watch more of the action than ever!

Then, the guys discuss the storylines that are shaping this year’s Tour, thus far: Julian Alaphilippe’s ascendance; Jumbo-Visma’s quiet dominance; the absence of long and boring sprint stages; and Ineos’s early domination.

Finally, we check in with American Joey Rosskopf, who is making his debut at the Tour de France.

This week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast is sponsored by Garmin and its line of Edge cycling computers. The Edge 530 and touch screen 830 are lightweight and extremely durable computers that go beyond data collection with training tools designed to help you reach your peak performance.

For more information go to Garmin’s website: