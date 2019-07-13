PYSO: Tour de France stage 8 – Soigneurs

STAGE 8 MACON – SAINT-ÉTIENNE 200KM Things get loose during stage 8 of the Tour de France with team PYSO. Gus agrees with the UCI. Bobby is still not sure what Gus means by “Snacks on Stage.” We have special guest Therese Sundstrom, pro soigneur, live from Girona, Spain. We talk rider care as well as self care today on the fastest growing sports podcast PUT YOUR SOCKS ON. Oh, and quick tip: don’t mess with Bobby’s chamois cream…