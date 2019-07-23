PYSO: Tour de France stage 16 – Adversity

Adversity. Injuries. Solo moves and last chances. It's a tough one today on Put Your Socks On.

Adversity is part of the game, and we hear from Team Katusha-Alpecin’s Ian Boswell, who suffered a severe head injury in Tirreno Adriatico earlier this year.

At the Tour de France it was a roasty toasty stage, with riders cramming ice into their helmets and down their jerseys whenever possible.

And in this episode Bobby and Gus talk solo moves, spring-boarding for the stage win off descents, the Tour KOM battle and the final chances for riders in this year’s race.