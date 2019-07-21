PYSO: Tour de France stage 15 – Psychology

“The best and worst thing to happen in cycling was the power meter.“ -Today's special guest Mike Lepp, a sports physiologist with 35 years experience, weighs in with a unique perspective from auto racing.

It’s the 15th stage of the Tour de France. Everyone’s tired. But today’s racing was absolute full-on from kilometer zero to the final mountaintop meters.

Bobby and Gus dig into the details with a focus on Positive Mental Attitude, joined by special guest Mike Lepp, a sports physiologist with 35 years of experience working with athletes and teams, including NASCAR with Joe Gibbs Racing.

As Gus says, “it’s was a cracker of a stage, and it’s a cracker of a show” today on Put Your Socks On. We’re talking ants in the pants. Tacks on the road. Overcoming horrible crashes and injuries. And steam coming out of Thibaut Pinot’s ears. Connect your ears to PYSO, episode 15.