PYSO: Tour de France stage 14 – GC vs Helpers

Who's helping whom here? Episode 14 digs into team tactics, recon missions, saving energy and pre-race nerves. Also - there is no place to hide on the Tourmalet.

Team PYSO is on a high coming off a scorching Episode 13, and the Tour de France gets even higher as we head into the mountains. Cue the Floyd’s of Leadville ad.

Whether it’s MVPs, CBDs or DNFs, today we talk GC vs helpers. Race tactics. Team captains. Domestiques and more. Gus breaks down QuickStep’s short leash on the peloton. And Coach Bobby claims that Remco Evenepoel just might be the next Eddy Merckx.

How’s your short term memory? It’s time to Put Your Socks On!