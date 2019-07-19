PYSO: Tour de France stage 13 – Technology

It's heartbreaks and breakbeats on this episode, as Bobby and Gus are joined by Specialized human performance engineer Jesse Frank to go deep on TT technology.

For the time trial, teams and riders use technology to gain every advantage possible. We talk rider position vs aerodynamics. Metabolic efficiency vs wind tunnel data. And what music riders use to get pumped up before the big stages. Can you guess what Coach Bobby rocked?

Today’s special guest is Jesse Frank, human performance engineer at Specialized Bicycles. With a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and a master’s in integrative physiology/sports biomechanics, Jesse knows a thing or two about making people go fast.