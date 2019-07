PYSO: Tour de France stage 11 – Hotels

Dr. Brianna Stubbs explains Ketones in cycling before Bobby, Gus and Jens Voigt give pro tips on hotel life.

Life on the road can be good, bad and ugly – and Bobby and Gus dig into it all on this episode. We talk seedy hotel rooms and even seedier Tour roommates. There’s cold pasta, mosquitoes, ants under the sheets and some too-close-for-comfort body contact.

The legendary Jens Voigt pops in with some pro tips on hotel life as a pro racer.

First, special guest Dr. Brianna Stubbs explains Ketones and their use in the peloton.

It’s time to Put Your Socks On.