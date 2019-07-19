PYSO Podcast: Ep. 12 – Descending

What goes up must come down. And very few come down faster than special guest Oscar Saiz.

After things go up in the Tour de France, Oscar Saiz gets down to the business of descending. The downhill legend joins Bobby and Gus to talk about how driving video games can be a safe and valuable teaching tool for riders learning to read the road. Technique and courage help, too.

Bobby and Gus also discuss: managing breakaways, how emotions play a part in racing, mental freshness, terminal velocity, white knuckles… and more.

Hot topic of the day? The Rohan Dennis investigation. (How does his team not know why he dropped out?)

Tune in for Episode 12 of Put Your Socks On.