PYSO: 2019 Tour de France stage 7 – Prep and recovery

On this episode of PYSO Gus and Bobby talk with Dr. Allen Lim about recovery and preparation

Today on PYSO Gus and Bobby examine the science around preparation and recovery. Skratch Labs founder Dr. Allen Lim joins the fun to address everything you want to know about cycling, from nutrition to new technology. Does Lim talk about Cryotanks? Yes. What about ice vests? You bet. It’s all here. We even bring back Spinaci bar extensions, because we think they are cool. Be prepared: this is PYSO.

