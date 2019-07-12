PYSO: 2019 Tour de France stage 6 – Climbing

On this episode of Put Your Socks On, Bobby and Gus discuss climbing.

The Tour de France completed its first mountain stage of 2019 on Thursday, and delivered a huge dose of excitement. The timing was perfect, because Thursday was Gus’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Gus! Your present is an awesome and exciting Tour stage! On Today’s podcast, Gus and Bobby debate climbing. What makes a climber? Is it power-to-weight ratio, tactics, and or something else? What are the odds Giulio Ciccone takes the yellow all the way to Paris?

Tao Geoghegan Hart, a veteran racer at age 25, shares his favorite #recoveryprotocol and sensations during a year of firsts. Also: “Do you like t-shirts?”

ABOUT

Put Your Socks On