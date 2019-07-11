PYSO: 2019 Tour de France stage 5 – Tactics
Toms! Toms! Toms! Fan favorite Toms Skujins was on the attack on stage 5, and we cheered as loud as we could for the Trek-Segafredo breakaway specialist. On today’s episode, Bobby goes down memory lane. A super fan suggests that Sagan’s interview “form” is also back! Philippe Gilbert shares some very interesting insights into today’s theme: Tactics. Plus, we ponder several important questions: Are cartoons really better than Rosetta Stone? Does 75 percent of tactical riding come down to nature or nurture? Why did Gus’s coach tell him to climb into a ditch and take his shoes off? And finally, which annual event in Belgium is guaranteed to get you a Pro Contract? Find out all this and more!