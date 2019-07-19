First Look: Monster Hydro

There's a new hydration drink in the game. Monster Hydro has six flavors, electrolytes and 188mg of caffeine.

Energy-drink giant Monster has moved into the endurance sports space, and Monster Hydro is a caffeinated sports hydration drink you can easily find at convenience stores around the United States.

Monster has been sponsoring the Arapahoe|Hincapie-BMC and Elevate-KHS pro cycling teams this season. Riders Phil Gaimon and Dirty Kanza 200 winner Amity Rockwell are also sponsored by Monster Hydro.

The Hydro beverage is different than the energy drinks Monster is known for. Monster Hydro has fewer calories and is non-carbonated.

Monster Hydro is being used by two pro teams. Photo: Brad Kaminski

Monster Hydro comes in five different flavors – Tropical Thunder, Purple Passion, Blue Ice, Mean Green and Manic Melon – plus a sugar-free version, Zero Sugar.

Monster uses real sugar, not high fructose corn syrup, in its lightly sweetened flavors.

Each Hydro comes in a 25.4oz bottle, with 188mg of caffeine, plus electrolytes, sodium, potassium and B Vitamins.

Monster Hydro is available now for $2.79 a bottle.