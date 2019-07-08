What you may have missed on VeloNews.com

A look at the stories and photo galleries that you may have missed from this weekend's stages of the Tour de France

The Tour de France kicked off on Saturday, and the editorial team here at VeloNews produced a wide array of coverage over the weekend. Dan Cavallari was on the ground in France chasing tech stoires

Longtime broadcaster Sherwen (right) passed away in December. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images for AEG

The Outer Line spoke with TV producers and on-air talent with NBC Sports to understand how the cable broadcaster is adjusting to live after the tragic death of longtime on-air talent Paul Sherwen.

Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com

Dan Cavallari walked the tech pits at the Tour de France and learned that teams are experimenting with a wide array of tires at this year’s race, from the traditional tubular tires all the way to clincher and tubeless setups.

Photo: Frank Faugere-Pool/Getty Images

Crashes, stress, the media: all of these hurdles stand in the way of pro riders during the opening week of the Tour de France. Veteran reporter Rupert Guinness spoke to Cadel Evans and others about how riders can navigate the unique pitfalls posed by pro cycling’s biggest race.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Dimension Data / during the 14th Amgen Tour of California 2019, Stage 6 a 127,5km stage from Ontario to Mt.Baldy 1959m / #AmgenTOC / @AmgenTOC / on May 17, 2019 in Ontario, United States. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Dimension Data made headlines with the team decided to leave its start sprinter, Mark Cavendish, at home for the Tour de France Cavendish is just four victories away from tying Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 wins. Fred Dreier argues that the South African team actually made the right decision, however, because of Cavendish’s recent struggles.

Tour de France teams spend ample time and money practicing for team time trials. In this video, Allen Lim, PhD, takes us inside EF Education First’s TTT raining session before the Tour de France, with insight into the discipline from Tejay van Garderen.

Tech editor Dan Cavallari strolled the tech pits prior to Sunday’s Team Time Trial and saw a vast array of aerodynamic bicycles, grippy saddles and handlebars, and a wide array of tire choices.

Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Tour’s opening two stages in Brussels, Belgium, were used to further promote the legend of Eddy Merckx, the winningest rider in pro cycling history. Ruper Guinness explains how Mercks’s legend is now being spread to a younger generation of cycling fans.

Amid the sea of carbon-fiber racing bicycles, Dan Cavallari spotted his favorite bike at this year’s Tour. The bike is more than 30 years old and made from lugged steel. But it’s the autograph on the top tube that makes this vintage bicycle so special.