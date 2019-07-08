What you may have missed on VeloNews.com
The Tour de France kicked off on Saturday, and the editorial team here at VeloNews produced a wide array of coverage over the weekend. Dan Cavallari was on the ground in France chasing tech stoires
The Outer Line: ‘Life goes on’ for NBC Sports’s Tour team following Sherwen’s tragic death
The Outer Line spoke with TV producers and on-air talent with NBC Sports to understand how the cable broadcaster is adjusting to live after the tragic death of longtime on-air talent Paul Sherwen.
Clinchers at the big show? Riders experiment with tires at the Tour de France
Dan Cavallari walked the tech pits at the Tour de France and learned that teams are experimenting with a wide array of tires at this year’s race, from the traditional tubular tires all the way to clincher and tubeless setups.
The perils of the first week of the Tour de France, and how to avoid them
Crashes, stress, the media: all of these hurdles stand in the way of pro riders during the opening week of the Tour de France. Veteran reporter Rupert Guinness spoke to Cadel Evans and others about how riders can navigate the unique pitfalls posed by pro cycling’s biggest race.
Commentary: Leaving Cavendish at home was the right call for Dimension Data
Dimension Data made headlines with the team decided to leave its start sprinter, Mark Cavendish, at home for the Tour de France Cavendish is just four victories away from tying Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 wins. Fred Dreier argues that the South African team actually made the right decision, however, because of Cavendish’s recent struggles.
Beyond Limits: Inside EF’s two-day TTT practice
Tour de France teams spend ample time and money practicing for team time trials. In this video, Allen Lim, PhD, takes us inside EF Education First’s TTT raining session before the Tour de France, with insight into the discipline from Tejay van Garderen.
In the Pits, Tour de France Stage 2
Tech editor Dan Cavallari strolled the tech pits prior to Sunday’s Team Time Trial and saw a vast array of aerodynamic bicycles, grippy saddles and handlebars, and a wide array of tire choices.
50 years on, Merckx’s legendary status gets fresh recognition
The Tour’s opening two stages in Brussels, Belgium, were used to further promote the legend of Eddy Merckx, the winningest rider in pro cycling history. Ruper Guinness explains how Mercks’s legend is now being spread to a younger generation of cycling fans.
The coolest bike at the Tour de France is orange, steel, and lugged
Amid the sea of carbon-fiber racing bicycles, Dan Cavallari spotted his favorite bike at this year’s Tour. The bike is more than 30 years old and made from lugged steel. But it’s the autograph on the top tube that makes this vintage bicycle so special.