What you may have missed on VeloNews.com

A look at the stories that you may have missed from this past week's coverage of the Tour de France

We have just one week remaining at the Tour de France, and our editorial team at the race has produced a vast array of compelling stories, tech reports, and photo galleries from the race. Here’s what you may have missed on velonews.com during the past week of action:

Allen Lim worked with EF Education First’s Tour de France riders prior to the big race. In this video, Lim tests the sodium concentration found in the sweat of Mike Woods and Tejay van Garderen. This metric tells the riders how much salt they need to consume in order to keep riding at their peak level.

The Tour de France has entered the high mountains, where the peloton’s best climbers excel. Guess what—the other riders in the peloton often suffer on the long and steep roads through the Alps and Pyrenees. Rupert Guiness spoke with current and retired Tour de France riders to hear their stories of both pleasure and pain on the Tour’s highest mountain roads. There’s no secret: Racing through the mountains hurts.

Back in the 1980’s organizers in France held the Tour de France Femminine, a female version of the big race. When the race debuted in 1984, an unassuming American from Michigan named Marianne Martin ended up winning the overall. We caught up with Martin to talk about her memories from the race, and how the sport can go about launching a women’s version of the Tour today.

The stage 13 individual time trail shook up the overall picture of the Tour de France. It also showed us the latest and greatest aerodynamic technology that riders use to cheat the wind. In this episode of the Put Your Socks On podcast, hosts Bobby Julich and Gus Morton speak with Jesse Frank, a human performance engineer at Specialized Bicycles, about the technology used to make riders go fast.

Julian Alaphilippe’s run in the yellow jersey has generated enormous interest in the Tour amongst French fans. Rupert Guinness strolled through the Tour de France start village to chronicle the increased enthusiasm in the race, and what fans and pundits believe Alaphilippe can accomplish in the three-week race.

Marianne Vos won Friday’s La Course by Le Tour de France in thrilling fashion, attacking away from the peloton at exactly the right moment. Fred Dreier explains how Vos’s string of victories is definitive proof that she has returned to the peak of women’s cycling, albeit with a new style. No longer does Vos dominate every type of road race. Instead, she deploys her explosive speed with precision.