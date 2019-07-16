Daredevil mountain biker Valentin Anouilh jumped the Tour de France peloton on his mountain bike on Monday

It’s happened again—another daredevil mountain biker has leapt across the Tour de France peloton and produced a breathtaking video of the action.

Last week our editor Fred Dreier wrote about his affinity for this annual rite of July, and the growing tradition behind it. The long list of riders to jump the Tour de France includes Dave Satson, Alexis Bosson, Romain Marandet, among others.

Now, we can add Valentin Anouilh to the list. The 19-year-old jumped over the peloton during Monday’s 10th stage of the race. Behold, the video below.

Don’t try this at home, kids.