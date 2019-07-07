Vos doubles up at Giro Rosa stage 3

The Dutchwoman left it late to chase down and overhaul second-place Lucy Kennedy in the final meters of the race, while Katarzyna Niewiadoma retains the maglia rosa.

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) took her second win of the weekend at stage 3 of Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, Sunday. The three-time world champion powered past Australian rider Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) in the final meters of the stage, denying the Australian the victory she had begun to celebrate.

Overnight leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished in the bunch and retained her lead in the overall. Niewiadoma leads Vos by four seconds in the overall.

Kennedy, who broke away with 2.7 km remaining, appeared to have the victory at hand as she powered up the final steep climb to the finish. Kennedy even rose her arm a meter or so before crossing the line.

But in the final seconds, Vos powered past her for the win.

“When I launched the sprint I actually thought this is all for nothing, but I actually thought it was going to be too late because it was still a big gap to Lucy,” Vos said. “And then we got onto that final 100 meters with the cobbles, and it was steep. When Lucy put her arm in the air I just had more speed and I came around. It’s great but heartbreaking for Lucy.”

Vos repeated the imperious finishing power that saw her dominate the uphill sprint in stage 2. The win is Vos’s 23rd career stage victory at the Giro Rosa, a race she won in 2011, 2012, and 2014.

“I’m just going to take it day by day,” Vos said. “To get my second stage win in the Giro is already incredible.”

Vos’s victorious surge spelled heartbreak for Kennedy, who collapsed to the ground after crossing the line. Earlier this year Kennedy won Australia’s Women’s Herald Sun Tour, but she has yet to win a stage of the Italian race.

“When I saw Marianne there right out of the corner of the eye when I thought I had the win, it was pretty heartbreaking,” Kennedy said after the finish. “I think when the dust settles I’ll be pretty happy with my ride.”

The 104.1km stage to Piedicavallo was largely flat, though the second half of the race gradually climbed for the final 40km, before fishing with a steeper stinging uphill finish to the line. The stage saw a flurry of early attacks on the hilly loop.

The most promising move came from American Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), who broke from the peloton with 12km to go and then caught and passed Eugenia Bujack (BTC City Ljubljana), who had attacked solo with 50km remaining.

Wiles was caught with 2km to go by Kennedy, whose move set up the dramatic finale.

Giro Rosa stage 3 results: